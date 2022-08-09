RRC WCR Recruitment 2022 for 102 JE, Technician and Miscellaneous Category Posts, Apply @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), West Central Railway (WCR) is hiring 102 JE, Technician and Miscellaneous Category Posts. Candidates can check the online application link, notification and other details.

WCR Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), West Central Railway (WCR) Jabalpur has issued a notification for the recruitment of JE, Technician, & Miscellaneous Category Posts against GDCE Quota. Regular and eligible employees (except RPF) of West Central Railway are eligible to apply for this recruitment. 103 vacancies will be filled for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Technician Gr- III, Chief Law Assistant, Staff Nurse and Junior Translator.

Candidates can apply online on https://wcr.indianrailways.gov.in or directly by clicking on the link provided below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application -22 July 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 15 August 2022

WCR Salary

J E - Rs. 35400/-

E - Rs. 35400/- Technician Gr- III - Rs. 19900

Chief Law Assistant - Rs. 44900

Staff Nurse - Rs. 44900

Junior Translator - Rs. 35400

WCR Vacancy Details

JE Category Posts - 52

JE Works - 11

JE(Drawing Design & Estimation) - 13

JE/TM - 28

Technician Category Posts - 35 Posts

Technician Gr- III Mech (C&W) - 10

Technician Gr- III (OHE/PSI/TRD) - 5

Technician Gr- III (Electric-G/OSM/TL) - 16

Technician Gr- III /TRS - 14

Miscellaneous Category Posts - 15

Chief Law Assistant - 4

Staff Nurse - 4

Junior Translator -7

How to Apply for Weste Central Railway Recruitment 2022 ?