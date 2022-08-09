RRC WCR Recruitment 2022 for 102 JE, Technician and Miscellaneous Category Posts, Apply @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

WCR Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), West Central Railway (WCR) Jabalpur has issued a notification for the recruitment of JE, Technician, & Miscellaneous Category Posts against GDCE Quota. Regular and eligible employees (except RPF) of West Central Railway are eligible to apply for this recruitment. 103 vacancies will be filled for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Technician Gr- III, Chief Law Assistant, Staff Nurse and Junior Translator.
Candidates can apply online on https://wcr.indianrailways.gov.in or directly by clicking on the link provided below:
WCR Notification Download
WCR Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application -22 July 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 15 August 2022
WCR Salary
- JE - Rs. 35400/-
- Technician Gr- III - Rs. 19900
- Chief Law Assistant - Rs. 44900
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 44900
- Junior Translator - Rs. 35400
WCR Vacancy Details
JE Category Posts - 52
- JE Works - 11
- JE(Drawing Design & Estimation) - 13
- JE/TM - 28
Technician Category Posts - 35 Posts
- Technician Gr- III Mech (C&W) - 10
- Technician Gr- III (OHE/PSI/TRD) - 5
- Technician Gr- III (Electric-G/OSM/TL) - 16
- Technician Gr- III /TRS - 14
Miscellaneous Category Posts - 15
- Chief Law Assistant - 4
- Staff Nurse - 4
- Junior Translator -7
How to Apply for Weste Central Railway Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to www.wcr.indianrailways.gov.in (Path – About us->Recruitment- >Railway Recruitment Cell->GDCE Notification No. 02/2022).
- Click on the “GDCE Notification No: 02/2022” link.
- Click on the “New Registration” link.
- Fill in the employee number (11 digit) and date of birth and click continue.
- Fill in personal information and e-mail Address and Mobile number. On submission of required details an e-mail/SMS will be received in the registered e-mail ID/Mobile number. Open inbox of your registered e-mail/SMS and note the registration number and password.
- Login using the Registration number & password sent in the e-mail/SMS.
- Follow the instructions and complete the registration process step-by-step.
- Upload the scanned copy of photograph, self-attested certificates in proof of date of birth, education/technical qualifications and caste i.e. SC/ST/OBC.
- Submit the application.