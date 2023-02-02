RSMSSB Forest Guard 2020 Final Answer Keys out, Download PDF

RSMSSB Forest Guard 2020 Final Answer Key has been released by the board on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download final answer keys.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2020 has been released and uploaded by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on its official website at- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ Candidates who appeared for the RSMSSB Forest Guard Exam on 12 November 2022, 13 November 2022 and 11 December 2022 can download Rajasthan Forest Guard Final Answer Key from the website of the board. RSMSSB Forest Guard Final Answer Keys have been released for the 130A, 130C, 130D, 132A and 132B sets. Given below are the steps to download the RSMSSB Forest Guard 2020 Final Answer Key easily. The RSMSSB Forest Guard exam was conducted to fill around 2646 vacancies of forest guards.

How to Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2020 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board at- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the latest news section. Here you will find separate links of answer keys.

Step 3: Now, click on the link of your set for eg for 130A set click on ‘Forest Guard 2020 : Final Answer Key 130A’ or for 130C set click on ‘Forest Guard 2020 : Final Answer Key 130C’ and likewise check your key.

Step 4: Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Final Answer Key PDF

Step 5: Match the answers with the key.

Alternatively, download links of PDF for all sets are provided below separately.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Final Answer Key for 130 A

RSMSSB Forest Guard Final Answer Key for 130 C

RSMSSB Forest Guard Final Answer Key for 130 D

RSMSSB Forest Guard Final Answer Key for 132 A

RSMSSB Forest Guard Final Answer Key for 132 B

RSMSSB has published the Rajasthan Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2020 for 2646 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard of which 2167 are for Non TSP and 479 vacancies are TSP Area.