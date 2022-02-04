JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2022 to release on 7 February, Check Exam Date & Other Latest Updates Here

RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2022 will be released on 7 February 2022. Candidates who are waiting for the admit cards are advised to keep checking on https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ for the latest updates. Details Here. 

Created On: Feb 4, 2022 20:45 IST
RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card

RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has today released a schedule of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Direct Recruitment Examination-2021 on its website. All those who applied for Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Direct Recruitment Examination can download the date sheet through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice, the board has decided to conduct the exam on 12 and 13 February 2022 across the state. Candidates will be able to download RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2022 through the official website from 7 February 2022 onwards. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. No separate admit cards will be allotted to the candidates by board. 

Check RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Recruitment 2021 Exam 2022 Date Sheet

 
Paper Exam Date & Day  Exam Time & Duration
Paper 1 12 February 2022 From 10 am to 12 noon (2 hrs)
Paper 2 12 February 2022 From 2:30 pm to 4: 30 PM (2 hrs)
Paper 3 13 February 2022 From 10 am to 1 PM (2 hrs)

RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Recruitment 2021 Exam Instructions

Candidates appearing in the said exam are advised to appear in the exam before 1 hour to the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after due time.  Candidates are also advised to follow the guidelines issued related to social distance. Candidates must wear a face mask during the exam. No entry will be allowed without the mask. Candidates are also advised to carry their photo identity cards along with three coloured photographs and a transparent ball pen of blue colored ink while appearing in the exam. 

Download RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Recruitment 2021 Exam Date Notice

Candidates will be able to download RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Recruitment 2021 Exam Admit Card through this article, once uploaded on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. 

