RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2022 to release on 7 February, Check Exam Date & Other Latest Updates Here

RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2022 will be released on 7 February 2022. Candidates who are waiting for the admit cards are advised to keep checking on https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ for the latest updates. Details Here.

RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has today released a schedule of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Direct Recruitment Examination-2021 on its website. All those who applied for Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Direct Recruitment Examination can download the date sheet through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice, the board has decided to conduct the exam on 12 and 13 February 2022 across the state. Candidates will be able to download RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2022 through the official website from 7 February 2022 onwards. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. No separate admit cards will be allotted to the candidates by board.

Check RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Recruitment 2021 Exam 2022 Date Sheet