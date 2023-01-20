RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification for 48000 Vacancies

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the RSMSSB Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2022 along with the detailed notification for primary and upper primary school teachers on the website. As per the latest update, the RSMSSB Teacher 2022 application will remain active from December 21, 2022, to January 19, 2023.

Candidates should satisfy all the RSMSSB Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2022 before submitting their application form. Also, they should not submit any incorrect/fake details regarding their eligibility to avoid disqualification of their candidature. In this article, we have shared detailed RSMSSB Teacher 2022 Eligibility Criteria including e Age, Educational Qualification, Nationality, and much more.

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age Limit 

Candidates must check the RSMSSB Teacher Age Limit before applying for the post. However, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved categories candidates as shared below:

Category

RSMSSB Teacher Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit

Unreserved

18

40

Women belonging to Economically Weaker Section/OBC/MBC/Female Candidate of Saharia Category

18

45

Economically Weaker Section/OBC/MBC/SC/ST/Male Candidate of Saharia Category

18

45

Women Candidate

18

45

Ex-Servicemen

18

50

Candidate working as Panchayat Secretary

18

43

Widows & Divorced Women

18

No Upper Limit

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

The RSMSSB Teacher Educational Qualification for primary and upper primary school teachers on the website are shared below:

Post Name

RSMSSB Teacher Educational Qualifications

Level 1

Senior Secondary or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks and a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education.

Or 

Senior Secondary or equivalent with at least 45% marks and a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE Regulations 2002.

Or 

Senior Secondary or equivalent with at least 50% marks and a 4-year bachelor's in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Or 

Senior Secondary or equivalent with at least 50% marks and a 2-year diploma in Education (Special Education) (For Special Teachers)

Or 

Graduation degree with a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education

Level 2

Graduation degree and a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education

Or 

Minimum 50% marks either in Graduation or in Post Graduation and B.Ed

Or 

Graduation with at least 45% and 1-year B.Ed (Bachelor in Education) in accordance with the NCTE Regulations issued from time to time.

Or 

Senior Secondary or equivalent with at least 50% marks and a 4-year bachelor's in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Or 

Senior Secondary or equivalent with at least 50% marks and a 4-year bachelor's in B.A./B.Sc.Ed. or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed.

Or 

Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) (Special Education)

Or

Post Graduation with at least 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed M.Ed.

RSMSSB Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2022 for Nationality

A candidate must be: 

(i) a citizen of India, or 

(ii) a subject of Nepal, or 

(iii) a subject of Bhutan, or

(iv) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1-1-62 with the intention to permanently settle in India

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Burma, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zaire, and Ethiopia or Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

RSMSSB Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Domicile

The candidates applying for the RSMSSB Teacher post should be in a domicile of Rajasthan. They are required to submit a domicile certificate and caste certificate issued by the competent authority in order to avail relaxation in the upper age limit of the RSMSSB Teacher eligibility criteria.

We hope this article on RSMSSB Teacher Eligibility Criteria will be helpful for the candidates. Candidates should mandatorily satisfy all the RSMSSB Teacher Eligibility Criteria and other factors to avoid disqualification of their candidature.

FAQ

Q1. What is the minimum age of the candidates to apply for the RSMSSB Teacher 2023 exam?

The minimum age of the candidates to apply for the RSMSSB Teacher 2023 shall be 18 years.

Q2. What should be the educational qualification for Level 1 to apply for RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Exam?

Candidates must have passed Senior Secondary or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks as a minimum qualification to apply for Level 1 for RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Exam.

Q3. What should be the educational qualification for Level 2 to apply for RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Exam?

Candidates should possess a Graduation degree as a minimum qualification to apply for Level 2 of RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Exam.

