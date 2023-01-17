CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023): Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Review Section-wise

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023): Check the overall exam analysis, paper-wise exam level, difficulty level, and questions asked in the CBSE CTET 2023 examination.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam till February 7, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the 17th January Exam (Paper-1 & paper-2) have shared their reviews about the type of questions asked and difficulty level of the exam. With the help of CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the candidates should be well acquainted with the good attempts and difficulty level for the exam.

As per the official data, a total of 32.45 lakh candidates will attempt the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (December 2022 Cycle) exam this year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be concluded in two shifts through online mode. Shift 1 will commence from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 will begin from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. There shall be two levels in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Primary Level Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level Classes 6 to 8).

Candidates should go through the detailed analysis of the CBSE CTET round thoroughly and know about their selection chances in the exam. Also, they should check the official website frequently to get the latest updates about the results of the CBSE CTET Exam 2023.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

The CTET exam will be held in online mode.

CTET exam is an eligibility test and the candidates who will be declared qualified in this exam will be awarded the TET Passing Certificate.

A total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks are asked in each paper.

As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, candidates will be awarded 1 mark for every correct response and no negative marking shall be there for the exam.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates who attempted the CTET exam on 17th January, the difficulty level of the CBSE CTET Paper-1 was 'easy to moderate'.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 17th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 20-21 Moderate Language-I 30 24-25 Easy Language-II 30 24-25 Easy Mathematics 30 21-22 Moderate Environment Studies 30 23-24 Easy Total 150 120-125 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Exam Analysis for Paper-1

Candidates who will attempt Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) should obtain minimum marks in Paper 1 of CTET 2022-23 as it will determine the performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Let's look at the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2023 Paper-1 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky - Scaffolding, Cultural Tool 2-3 Piaget Stages – Scheme 2-3 Inclusive Education 1-2 Gender Socio Constructivism 1-2 Education Policy 1-2 Kohlberg Moral Stage 1-2 Gender Strategy 1-2 Language and Thought 1-2 Evaluation, CCE 1-2 NEP 2020 1-2 Learning 1-2 Assumption and Reason 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 IQ 1-2 PYQ 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Sleep Deprived, Synonym & Antonym) 15 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension; Passage on story base on money, poem, etc 15 Pedagogy (NEP 2022, Language Skill, Language Acquisition, Learning Disability) 15

Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy - Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022 10 Pie Chart 1-2 Perimeter of Square 2 Roman System 1-2 BODMAS 1-2 Unit Conversion 1-2 Rotational Symmetry 1-2 Pattern Based 1-2 Symmetry 1-2 Clock 1-2 Fractions 1-2 Number Systems 1-2 Geometry 1-2 Based on PYQ 1

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Oil 1-2 Map 1-2 Meaning of Bawri 1-2 Union Territory 1-2 Move within a country 1-2 Evaporation 2-3 Language in the 8th list 1-2 Nutrition 1

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates who attempted the CTET exam on 17th January, the difficulty level of the CBSE CTET Paper-1 was 'moderate'.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 17th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 23-24 Easy to Moderate Language-I 30 26-27 Moderate Language-II 30 26-27 Easy to Moderate Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 22-23 Easy to Moderate 60 22-23 Easy Total 150 105-110 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Exam Analysis for Paper-2

Candidates who are appearing for the Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) need to make sure that they obtain minimum marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2022 as it will ascertain their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools.

The section-wise analysis will be uploaded shortly after assessing the feedback of the candidates.

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants. Candidates who will secure minimum passing marks in the CTET exam will be eligible to receive the TET passing certificate.