CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023): Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Review Section-wise

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam till February 7, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the 17th January Exam (Paper-1 & paper-2) have shared their reviews about the type of questions asked and difficulty level of the exam. With the help of CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the candidates should be well acquainted with the good attempts and difficulty level for the exam.

As per the official data, a total of 32.45 lakh candidates will attempt the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (December 2022 Cycle) exam this year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be concluded in two shifts through online mode. Shift 1 will commence from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 will begin from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. There shall be two levels in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Primary Level Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level Classes 6 to 8). 

Candidates should go through the detailed analysis of the CBSE CTET round thoroughly and know about their selection chances in the exam. Also, they should check the official website frequently to get the latest updates about the results of the CBSE CTET Exam 2023.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

  • The CTET exam will be held in online mode.
  • CTET exam is an eligibility test and the candidates who will be declared qualified in this exam will be awarded the TET Passing Certificate.
  • A total of 150 MCQs for 150 marks are asked in each paper.
  • As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, candidates will be awarded 1 mark for every correct response and no negative marking shall be there for the exam.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1:  Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates who attempted the CTET exam on 17th January, the difficulty level of the CBSE CTET Paper-1 was 'easy to moderate'.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 17th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

20-21

Moderate

Language-I

30

24-25

Easy

Language-II

30

24-25

Easy

Mathematics

30

21-22

Moderate

Environment Studies

30

23-24

Easy

Total

150

120-125

Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Exam Analysis for Paper-1

Candidates who will attempt Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) should obtain minimum marks in Paper 1 of CTET 2022-23 as it will determine the performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Let's look at the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2023 Paper-1 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky - Scaffolding, Cultural Tool

2-3

Piaget Stages – Scheme

2-3

Inclusive Education

1-2

Gender Socio Constructivism

1-2

Education Policy

1-2

Kohlberg Moral Stage 

1-2

Gender Strategy

1-2

Language and Thought

1-2

Evaluation, CCE

1-2

NEP 2020

1-2

Learning

1-2

Assumption and Reason

1-2

Growth and Development

1-2

IQ

1-2

PYQ

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions

Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Sleep Deprived, Synonym & Antonym)

15

English Pedagogy

15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension; Passage on story base on money, poem, etc

15

Pedagogy (NEP 2022, Language Skill, Language Acquisition, Learning Disability)

15

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy - Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022

10

Pie Chart

1-2

Perimeter of Square

2

Roman System

1-2

BODMAS

1-2

Unit Conversion

1-2

Rotational Symmetry

1-2

Pattern Based

1-2

Symmetry

1-2

Clock

1-2

Fractions

1-2

Number Systems

1-2

Geometry

1-2

Based on PYQ

1

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

Oil

1-2

Map

1-2

Meaning of Bawri

1-2

Union Territory

1-2

Move within a country

1-2

Evaporation

2-3

Language in the 8th list

1-2

Nutrition

1

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates who attempted the CTET exam on 17th January, the difficulty level of the CBSE CTET Paper-1 was 'moderate'.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 17th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

23-24

Easy to Moderate

Language-I

30

26-27

Moderate

Language-II

30

26-27

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics & Science

OR

Social Studies

60

22-23

Easy to Moderate

60

22-23

Easy

Total

150

105-110

Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section-wise Exam Analysis for Paper-2

Candidates who are appearing for the Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) need to make sure that they obtain minimum marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2022  as it will ascertain their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools.

The section-wise analysis will be uploaded shortly after assessing the feedback of the candidates.

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants. Candidates who will secure minimum passing marks in the CTET exam will be eligible to receive the TET passing certificate.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in the CBSE CTET Exam held on 17th Jan 2023?

As Per The feedback received by the candidates, the level of questions asked in CBSE CTET Paper-1 And Paper-2 were Of Easy To Moderate Level.

Q2. What is the good attempts in the CBSE CTET Exam 2023?

As per the CBSE CTET Exam Analysis 2023, the good attempts for Paper 1 is 120-125 and Paper 2 is 110-115 questions.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for CBSE CTET Exam 2022-23?

As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, candidates will be awarded 1 mark for every correct response and no negative marking will be there for wrong answers.
