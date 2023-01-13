CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Review Section-wise

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): CBSE concluded CTET paper 1 and paper 2 on January 13, 2023, in two shifts. Download the exam analysis, paper-wise exam topics, difficulty level, and questions asked in the CBSE CTET 2022-23 exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): CBSE CTET paper 1 and 2 for January 13, 2023, was concluded in two shifts today. The candidates who participated in today’s examination have shared their feedback regarding today’s paper. As per the students, the level of the questions asked in today’s CBSE CTET paper was of easy to moderate level.

The CBSE CTET paper 1 was conducted in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 pm. The questions asked in paper 1 were of easy to moderate level. Pedagogy and Mathematics were difficult to attempt as per the students.

Whereas the CBSE CTET paper 2 was held in the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The students shared that the level of the questions asked was of moderate level. Most of the questions were doable and only a few of them were tricky.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

The CBSE CTET exam is being held online mode.

Both papers 1 and 2 have 150 questions each that needs to be completed in 2.5 hours.

CTET is a qualifying exam and 60% of the marks have to be scored by the unreserved and the minimum qualifying marks for the reserved category is 55% of marks.

No negative marking is applicable for the answers marked wrongly in the CBSE CTET exam.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1

The CBSE CTET paper 1 was scheduled in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 pm. Candidates who have their examination in the upcoming shift can go through this page to get detailed insight into the exam analysis mentioned below.

CTET Paper 1 2023 Overall Paper Review

Similar to the earlier shifts, the CBSE CTET paper 1 was of easy to moderate level. As per the students, questions from EVS, Language I and II were easier to attempt. Whereas the questions from Mathematics and Pedagogy were slightly on the difficult side. The good attempts for the CTET paper 1 for January 13 remain between 111 to 113. Here is a quick analysis of all the CTET paper 1 subjects.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 13th January 2023 Subjects Total Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 20-21 Moderate Language-I 30 27-28 Easy Language-II 30 27-28 Easy Mathematics 30 20-22 Moderate Environment Studies 30 22-23 Easy Total 150 111-113 Easy to Moderate

CTET Paper-1 Section Wise Analysis 2023

Here in the below section you can find the section wise good attempts and the topics asked in the today’s CBSE CTET paper 1.

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky – Private Speech, ZPD, Social Interaction 2-3 Piaget – Curiosity, Stages, Schema Thoughts and Languages 2-3 Inclusive Education – Dysgraphia 1-2 Gender Stereotype 1-2 Intelligence 1-2 Kohlberg Moral Stages 1-2 Growth & development 1-2 Teaching Method 1-2 Interpersonal 1-2 Howard Gardner, Convergent thinking 1-2 Evaluation, CCE 1-2 NCF 2005, 2022, NEP 2020 – 3 language formula 1-2 Motivation 1-2 Good Attempts 20-21

Language Paper 1 (30 Marks) Topics Questions Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Passage based on Leaves and Lizards Antonyms & synonyms Noun 15 English Pedagogy ​LSRW NEP 2020 NCF 2005 Learning Acquisition Tag words Multilingualism 15 Total Good Attempts 25-26

Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Hindi Topics Questions Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Passage- teacher and student relationship Poem – bird (समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम) संधि विच्छेद प्रत्यय 15 Hindi Pedagogy NEP 2022 LSRW Learning Disability – Dysgraphia Balvatika NCF 2005 Portfolio 15 Total 25-26

Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Sanskrit Topics Questions Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Passage: sacrifice, Ramchander (समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम) संधि 15 Pedagogy NEP 2020 NCF 2022, 2005 15 Total 25-26

Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pie Chart – Angle based 1-2 Geometry- Question-based on Right Angle in which two parallel lines were asked 1-2 Perimeter, Circle, Cuboid, Area of Rectangle, How many triangles can be drawn in a circle 2 Roman System, Prime number from 51 to 100 1-2 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Symmetry 1-2 Fractions 1 Number System, LCM &HCF 1-2 Clock: Time 9.15 am or 12.55 pm which angle become? 1-2 Train, Time & Work 2-3 Unit converter, Measurement 1-2 BODOMAS, Simplification - 26+½+30-35= 1-2 Pattern Based 1-2 Pedagogy -Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022 10 Good Attempt 24-25

Environment Studies (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy – Aim of environment, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, NCERT, Hastmukal work 10 Animal – Sloth, Elephant, legs of Peacock 1-2 Map – State near by Bengal khadi,pyramid Distance between Golkunda Kila Gates, Manali House 1-2 Khejdi village 1-2 Transportation – Shikara Boat, delhi mumbai – direction 1-2 Nehru Institute of the mountain — Uttarakhand, Uttarkashi 1-2 National cleanliness program 1-2 Pochampalli 2-3 Classical dance, rauf dance 1-2 Ozone layer 1-2 Assertion and Reasoning 1-2 Classical Language 1 Nutrition - Blood Deficiency 1 Total 23-24

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper 2

As per students who attempted paper 2, the level of the exam was of moderate level. The questions from all the sections were doable and candidates were able to attempt 112 to 125 questions.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 13th January 2023 Subjects Total Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 24-25 Easy to Moderate Language-I 30 27-28 Easy Language-II 30 27-28 Easy to Moderate Mathematics & Science 60 23-24 Moderate Social Studies 60 22-23 Easy to Moderate Total 150 112-125 Moderate

CTET Paper-2 Section Wise Analysis 2023

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Individual Differences 2-3 Piaget Stages 2-3 Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding, ZPD 1-2 CTET PYQ 1-2 Motivation 1-2 Heredity, Environment 1-2 NCF 2022 1-2 NIPUN Full Form 1-2 NEP 360 2 Progressive Education 1-2 Language and Thought 1-2 Social Cultural Classroom 1-2 Learning Acquisition 1-2 Constructive Classroom 1-2 Critical Thinking 1-2 Heredity, Environment 1-2 Gender Stereotype 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 Kohlberg Moral Stage 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics Topics Name Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Passage based on handicraft clauses error underline-preposition 9 Poem Speaking and writing process approach LSRW Productive skills Diagnostic test Teaching approach Direct method 6 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics Topics Asked No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Poem Para: (समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम) 15 Pedagogy NEP 2020 NCF 2022, 2005 15

Mathematics (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy –Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, Taxonomy 10 Fraction 1-2 Geometry 1-2 Mensuration 3d- Rectangle 1-2 Simplification – BODMAS 2 Ratio and Proportion 1 Number System – Euler Formula 1 Mean, Median, & Mode 2-3 Pie Chart 1-2 Algebra 2 Measurement 1-2 CI and SI 1-2 Good Attempt 24-25

Science (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy – Concept mapping, CCE, Advertising 10 Archimedes 1-2 Acid, Base 2-3 Metal and Non Metal 1-2 Electricity 1-2 Kharif Crop 1-2 Diseases 1-2 Transportation-Train 3-4 Rayon fabric 1-2 Lens 1-2 Asexual reproduction, Digestive juice, hormone 1 Good Attempts 23-24

Social Studies - 60 Marks Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy – Concept mapping, CCE, Advertising 10 Planet- Inner Planet, Outer Planet 1-2 Globe 1-2 Corel Leaf, Amazon river 1-2 Union Territory – Laddakh Religion 1-2 Cotton Cloths 1-2 Globe- Tropical Area, Thar Desert 1-2 Assertion and Reasoning 2-3 Birsa Munda 1-2 One Liner 1-2 Where did the Constituent Assembly meet?,Who settles private sector cases? 1-2 Caste System 1-2 Who was the founder of Aryasamaj? 1 Mountains, Air- Coastal area 1 Plantation Agriculture 1-2 Directions 1 Good Attempt 31-35

We hope this article provided insightful information related to today’s paper on the CBSE CTET exam.