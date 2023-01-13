CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Review Section-wise

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): CBSE concluded CTET paper 1 and paper 2 on January 13, 2023, in two shifts. Download the exam analysis, paper-wise exam topics, difficulty level, and questions asked in the CBSE CTET 2022-23 exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023)
CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023)

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): CBSE CTET paper 1 and 2 for January 13, 2023, was concluded in two shifts today. The candidates who participated in today’s examination have shared their feedback regarding today’s paper. As per the students, the level of the questions asked in today’s CBSE CTET paper was of easy to moderate level. 

The CBSE CTET paper 1 was conducted in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 pm. The questions asked in paper 1 were of easy to moderate level. Pedagogy and Mathematics were difficult to attempt as per the students. 

Whereas the CBSE CTET paper 2 was held in the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The students shared that the level of the questions asked was of moderate level. Most of the questions were doable and only a few of them were tricky.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

  • The CBSE CTET exam is being held online mode.
  • Both papers 1 and 2 have 150 questions each that needs to be completed in 2.5 hours.
  • CTET is a qualifying exam and 60% of the marks have to be scored by the unreserved and the minimum qualifying marks for the reserved category is 55% of marks.
  • No negative marking is applicable for the answers marked wrongly in the CBSE CTET exam. 

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1

The CBSE CTET paper 1 was scheduled in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 pm. Candidates who have their examination in the upcoming shift can go through this page to get detailed insight into the exam analysis mentioned below. 

CTET Paper 1 2023 Overall Paper Review

Similar to the earlier shifts, the CBSE CTET paper 1 was of easy to moderate level. As per the students, questions from EVS, Language I and II were easier to attempt. Whereas the questions from Mathematics and Pedagogy were slightly on the difficult side. The good attempts for the CTET paper 1 for January 13 remain between 111 to 113. Here is a quick analysis of all the CTET paper 1 subjects.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 13th January 2023

Subjects

Total Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

20-21

Moderate

Language-I

30

27-28

Easy

Language-II

30

27-28

Easy

Mathematics

30

20-22

Moderate

Environment Studies

30

22-23

Easy

Total

150

111-113

Easy to Moderate

CTET Paper-1 Section Wise Analysis 2023

Here in the below section you can find the section wise good attempts and the topics asked in the today’s CBSE CTET paper 1.

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky – Private Speech, ZPD, Social Interaction

2-3

Piaget – Curiosity, Stages, Schema Thoughts and Languages

2-3

Inclusive Education – Dysgraphia

1-2

Gender Stereotype

1-2

Intelligence

1-2

Kohlberg Moral Stages

1-2

Growth & development

1-2

Teaching Method

1-2

Interpersonal

1-2

Howard Gardner, Convergent thinking

1-2

Evaluation, CCE

1-2

NCF 2005, 2022, NEP 2020 – 3 language formula

1-2

Motivation 

1-2

Good Attempts

20-21

Language Paper 1 (30 Marks)

Topics

Questions

Number of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

Passage based on Leaves and Lizards

Antonyms & synonyms

Noun

15

English Pedagogy

​LSRW

NEP 2020

NCF 2005

Learning Acquisition

Tag words

Multilingualism

15

Total

Good Attempts

25-26

Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Hindi

Topics

Questions

Number of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

Passage- teacher and student relationship

Poem – bird

(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम)

संधि विच्छेद

प्रत्यय

15

Hindi Pedagogy

NEP 2022

LSRW

Learning Disability – Dysgraphia

Balvatika

NCF 2005

Portfolio

15

Total

  

25-26

Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Sanskrit

Topics

Questions

Number of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

Passage: sacrifice, Ramchander

(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम)

संधि

15

Pedagogy

NEP 2020

NCF 2022, 2005

15

Total

  

25-26

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pie Chart – Angle based

1-2

Geometry- Question-based on Right Angle in which two parallel lines were asked

1-2

Perimeter, Circle, Cuboid, Area of Rectangle, How many triangles can be drawn in a circle

2

Roman System, Prime number from 51 to 100

1-2

Ratio and Proportion

1-2

Symmetry

1-2

Fractions

1

Number System, LCM &HCF

1-2

Clock: Time 9.15 am or 12.55 pm which angle become?

1-2

Train, Time & Work

2-3

Unit converter, Measurement

1-2

BODOMAS, Simplification - 26+½+30-35=

1-2

Pattern Based 

1-2

Pedagogy -Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022

10

Good Attempt

24-25

Environment Studies (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy – Aim of environment, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, NCERT, Hastmukal work

10

Animal – Sloth, Elephant, legs of Peacock

1-2

Map – State near by Bengal khadi,pyramid Distance between Golkunda Kila Gates, Manali House

1-2

Khejdi village

1-2

Transportation – Shikara Boat, delhi mumbai – direction

1-2

Nehru Institute of the mountain — Uttarakhand, Uttarkashi

1-2

National cleanliness program

1-2

Pochampalli

2-3

Classical dance, rauf dance

1-2

Ozone layer

1-2

Assertion and Reasoning

1-2

Classical Language

1

Nutrition - Blood Deficiency

1

Total

23-24

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper 2

As per students who attempted paper 2, the level of the exam was of moderate level. The questions from all the sections were doable and candidates were able to attempt 112 to 125 questions. 

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 13th January 2023

Subjects

Total Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

24-25

Easy to Moderate

Language-I

30

27-28

Easy

Language-II

30

27-28

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics & Science

60

23-24

Moderate

Social Studies

60

22-23

Easy to Moderate

Total

150

112-125

Moderate

CTET Paper-2 Section Wise Analysis 2023

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Individual Differences

2-3

Piaget Stages

2-3

Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding, ZPD

1-2

CTET PYQ

1-2

Motivation

1-2

Heredity, Environment

1-2

NCF 2022

1-2

NIPUN Full Form

1-2

NEP 360

2

Progressive Education

1-2

Language and Thought

1-2

Social Cultural Classroom

1-2

Learning Acquisition

1-2

Constructive Classroom

1-2

Critical Thinking

1-2

Heredity, Environment

1-2

Gender Stereotype

1-2

Growth and Development

1-2

Kohlberg Moral Stage 

1-2

Inclusive Education

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

Topics Name

Number of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

Passage based on handicraft

clauses

error underline-preposition

9

Poem

Speaking and writing

process approach

LSRW

Productive skills

Diagnostic test

Teaching approach

Direct method

6

English Pedagogy

  

15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

Topics Asked

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

Poem

Para:

(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम)

15

Pedagogy

NEP 2020

NCF 2022, 2005

15

Mathematics (60 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy –Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, Taxonomy

10

Fraction

1-2

Geometry 

1-2

Mensuration 3d- Rectangle

1-2

Simplification – BODMAS

2

Ratio and Proportion

1

Number System – Euler Formula

1

Mean, Median, & Mode

2-3

Pie Chart

1-2

Algebra

2

Measurement

1-2

CI and SI

1-2

Good Attempt

24-25

Science (60 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy – Concept mapping, CCE, Advertising

10

Archimedes

1-2

Acid, Base

2-3

Metal and Non Metal

1-2

Electricity

1-2

Kharif Crop

1-2

Diseases

1-2

Transportation-Train

3-4

Rayon fabric

1-2

Lens

1-2

Asexual reproduction, Digestive juice, hormone

1

Good Attempts

23-24

Social Studies - 60 Marks

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy – Concept mapping, CCE, Advertising

10

Planet- Inner Planet, Outer Planet

1-2

Globe

1-2

Corel Leaf, Amazon river

1-2

Union Territory – Laddakh Religion

1-2

Cotton Cloths

1-2

Globe- Tropical Area, Thar Desert

1-2

Assertion and Reasoning

2-3

Birsa Munda

1-2

One Liner

1-2

Where did the Constituent Assembly meet?,Who settles private sector cases?

1-2

Caste System

1-2

Who was the founder of Aryasamaj?

1

Mountains, Air- Coastal area

1

Plantation Agriculture

1-2

Directions

1

Good Attempt

31-35

We hope this article provided insightful information related to today’s paper on the CBSE CTET exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the number of good attempts in paper 1 of the CBSE CTET exam 2023?

As per today’s exam analysis, the candidates could easily attempt 111-113 questions in the CBSE CTET paper 1 exam.

Q2. What was the level of Environmental science in the CBSE CTET paper 1 exam 2023?

Environmental science in the CBSE CTET exam was very easy and 22-23 questions were doable by the candidates.

Q3. What was the difficulty level of the CBSE CTET 2023 Paper 2 Exam?

As per the students, questions of the CBSE CTET paper 2 were of moderate level for January 13, 2023.
Next