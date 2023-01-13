CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Review Section-wise

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): CBSE CTET paper 1 and 2 for January 13, 2023, was concluded in two shifts today. The candidates who participated in today’s examination have shared their feedback regarding today’s paper. As per the students, the level of the questions asked in today’s CBSE CTET paper was of easy to moderate level.
The CBSE CTET paper 1 was conducted in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 pm. The questions asked in paper 1 were of easy to moderate level. Pedagogy and Mathematics were difficult to attempt as per the students.
|
CTET Study Material
|
CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips
Whereas the CBSE CTET paper 2 was held in the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The students shared that the level of the questions asked was of moderate level. Most of the questions were doable and only a few of them were tricky.
CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Pattern
- The CBSE CTET exam is being held online mode.
- Both papers 1 and 2 have 150 questions each that needs to be completed in 2.5 hours.
- CTET is a qualifying exam and 60% of the marks have to be scored by the unreserved and the minimum qualifying marks for the reserved category is 55% of marks.
- No negative marking is applicable for the answers marked wrongly in the CBSE CTET exam.
CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1
The CBSE CTET paper 1 was scheduled in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 pm. Candidates who have their examination in the upcoming shift can go through this page to get detailed insight into the exam analysis mentioned below.
CTET Paper 1 2023 Overall Paper Review
Similar to the earlier shifts, the CBSE CTET paper 1 was of easy to moderate level. As per the students, questions from EVS, Language I and II were easier to attempt. Whereas the questions from Mathematics and Pedagogy were slightly on the difficult side. The good attempts for the CTET paper 1 for January 13 remain between 111 to 113. Here is a quick analysis of all the CTET paper 1 subjects.
|
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 13th January 2023
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
20-21
|
Moderate
|
Language-I
|
30
|
27-28
|
Easy
|
Language-II
|
30
|
27-28
|
Easy
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
20-22
|
Moderate
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
22-23
|
Easy
|
Total
|
150
|
111-113
|
Easy to Moderate
CTET Paper-1 Section Wise Analysis 2023
Here in the below section you can find the section wise good attempts and the topics asked in the today’s CBSE CTET paper 1.
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Vygotsky – Private Speech, ZPD, Social Interaction
|
2-3
|
Piaget – Curiosity, Stages, Schema Thoughts and Languages
|
2-3
|
Inclusive Education – Dysgraphia
|
1-2
|
Gender Stereotype
|
1-2
|
Intelligence
|
1-2
|
Kohlberg Moral Stages
|
1-2
|
Growth & development
|
1-2
|
Teaching Method
|
1-2
|
Interpersonal
|
1-2
|
Howard Gardner, Convergent thinking
|
1-2
|
Evaluation, CCE
|
1-2
|
NCF 2005, 2022, NEP 2020 – 3 language formula
|
1-2
|
Motivation
|
1-2
|
Good Attempts
|
20-21
|
Language Paper 1 (30 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Questions
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Passage based on Leaves and Lizards
Antonyms & synonyms
Noun
|
15
|
English Pedagogy
|
LSRW
NEP 2020
NCF 2005
Learning Acquisition
Tag words
Multilingualism
|
15
|
Total
|
Good Attempts
|
25-26
|
Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Hindi
|
Topics
|
Questions
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Passage- teacher and student relationship
Poem – bird
(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम)
संधि विच्छेद
प्रत्यय
|
15
|
Hindi Pedagogy
|
NEP 2022
LSRW
Learning Disability – Dysgraphia
Balvatika
NCF 2005
Portfolio
|
15
|
Total
|
25-26
|
Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Sanskrit
|
Topics
|
Questions
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Passage: sacrifice, Ramchander
(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम)
संधि
|
15
|
Pedagogy
|
NEP 2020
NCF 2022, 2005
|
15
|
Total
|
25-26
|
Mathematics (30 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Pie Chart – Angle based
|
1-2
|
Geometry- Question-based on Right Angle in which two parallel lines were asked
|
1-2
|
Perimeter, Circle, Cuboid, Area of Rectangle, How many triangles can be drawn in a circle
|
2
|
Roman System, Prime number from 51 to 100
|
1-2
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
1-2
|
Symmetry
|
1-2
|
Fractions
|
1
|
Number System, LCM &HCF
|
1-2
|
Clock: Time 9.15 am or 12.55 pm which angle become?
|
1-2
|
Train, Time & Work
|
2-3
|
Unit converter, Measurement
|
1-2
|
BODOMAS, Simplification - 26+½+30-35=
|
1-2
|
Pattern Based
|
1-2
|
Pedagogy -Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022
|
10
|
Good Attempt
|
24-25
|
Environment Studies (30 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Pedagogy – Aim of environment, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, NCERT, Hastmukal work
|
10
|
Animal – Sloth, Elephant, legs of Peacock
|
1-2
|
Map – State near by Bengal khadi,pyramid Distance between Golkunda Kila Gates, Manali House
|
1-2
|
Khejdi village
|
1-2
|
Transportation – Shikara Boat, delhi mumbai – direction
|
1-2
|
Nehru Institute of the mountain — Uttarakhand, Uttarkashi
|
1-2
|
National cleanliness program
|
1-2
|
Pochampalli
|
2-3
|
Classical dance, rauf dance
|
1-2
|
Ozone layer
|
1-2
|
Assertion and Reasoning
|
1-2
|
Classical Language
|
1
|
Nutrition - Blood Deficiency
|
1
|
Total
|
23-24
CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper 2
As per students who attempted paper 2, the level of the exam was of moderate level. The questions from all the sections were doable and candidates were able to attempt 112 to 125 questions.
|
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 13th January 2023
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
24-25
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Language-I
|
30
|
27-28
|
Easy
|
Language-II
|
30
|
27-28
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Mathematics & Science
|
60
|
23-24
|
Moderate
|
Social Studies
|
60
|
22-23
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
150
|
112-125
|
Moderate
CTET Paper-2 Section Wise Analysis 2023
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Individual Differences
|
2-3
|
Piaget Stages
|
2-3
|
Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding, ZPD
|
1-2
|
CTET PYQ
|
1-2
|
Motivation
|
1-2
|
Heredity, Environment
|
1-2
|
NCF 2022
|
1-2
|
NIPUN Full Form
|
1-2
|
NEP 360
|
2
|
Progressive Education
|
1-2
|
Language and Thought
|
1-2
|
Social Cultural Classroom
|
1-2
|
Learning Acquisition
|
1-2
|
Constructive Classroom
|
1-2
|
Critical Thinking
|
1-2
|
Heredity, Environment
|
1-2
|
Gender Stereotype
|
1-2
|
Growth and Development
|
1-2
|
Kohlberg Moral Stage
|
1-2
|
Inclusive Education
|
1-2
|
[Language 1] - 30 Marks
|
Topics
|
Topics Name
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Passage based on handicraft
clauses
error underline-preposition
|
9
|
Poem
|
Speaking and writing
process approach
LSRW
Productive skills
Diagnostic test
Teaching approach
Direct method
|
6
|
English Pedagogy
|
15
|
[Language 2] - 30 Marks
|
Topics
|
Topics Asked
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension
Poem
|
Para:
(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम)
|
15
|
Pedagogy
|
NEP 2020
NCF 2022, 2005
|
15
|
Mathematics (60 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Pedagogy –Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, Taxonomy
|
10
|
Fraction
|
1-2
|
Geometry
|
1-2
|
Mensuration 3d- Rectangle
|
1-2
|
Simplification – BODMAS
|
2
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
1
|
Number System – Euler Formula
|
1
|
Mean, Median, & Mode
|
2-3
|
Pie Chart
|
1-2
|
Algebra
|
2
|
Measurement
|
1-2
|
CI and SI
|
1-2
|
Good Attempt
|
24-25
|
Science (60 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Pedagogy – Concept mapping, CCE, Advertising
|
10
|
Archimedes
|
1-2
|
Acid, Base
|
2-3
|
Metal and Non Metal
|
1-2
|
Electricity
|
1-2
|
Kharif Crop
|
1-2
|
Diseases
|
1-2
|
Transportation-Train
|
3-4
|
Rayon fabric
|
1-2
|
Lens
|
1-2
|
Asexual reproduction, Digestive juice, hormone
|
1
|
Good Attempts
|
23-24
|
Social Studies - 60 Marks
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Pedagogy – Concept mapping, CCE, Advertising
|
10
|
Planet- Inner Planet, Outer Planet
|
1-2
|
Globe
|
1-2
|
Corel Leaf, Amazon river
|
1-2
|
Union Territory – Laddakh Religion
|
1-2
|
Cotton Cloths
|
1-2
|
Globe- Tropical Area, Thar Desert
|
1-2
|
Assertion and Reasoning
|
2-3
|
Birsa Munda
|
1-2
|
One Liner
|
1-2
|
Where did the Constituent Assembly meet?,Who settles private sector cases?
|
1-2
|
Caste System
|
1-2
|
Who was the founder of Aryasamaj?
|
1
|
Mountains, Air- Coastal area
|
1
|
Plantation Agriculture
|
1-2
|
Directions
|
1
|
Good Attempt
|
31-35
We hope this article provided insightful information related to today’s paper on the CBSE CTET exam.
|
Related Topics
|
CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App