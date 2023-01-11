CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (11th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (11th Jan 2023): Download the Complete CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis held on 11th January 2023 for Paper-1 & Paper-2 here. Also, know the difficulty level, good attempts and questions asked in the CTET 2023 Exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (11th Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. Candidates who attempted the exam on 11th January 2023 have shared their feedback including the difficulty level of the questions asked in Paper-1 & Paper-2. With the help of CBSE CTET Exam Analysis 2023, the candidates will be able to get an idea about the number of good attempts and difficulty level of the CTET 2022-23 exam.

As per the latest news, a total of 32.45 lakh candidates will participate in the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam this year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be conducted in two shifts in online mode. Shift 1 will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. There shall be two levels in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Primary Level for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level for Classes 6th to 8th).

Candidates should be familiar with the exam analysis of the CBSE CTET round and ascertain their qualifying chances in the exam. Also, they should check the official website regularly to stay updated with the CBSE CTET Exam 2023.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

The CTET exam is being held in online mode across the country.

CTET exam is a qualifying exam and the aspirants who will secure minimum marks in the exam will be awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate.

A total of 150 MCQs are asked for 150 marks in each paper.

As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 mark is given for every correct response and no negative marking shall be applicable in the exam.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates who appeared in the CTET exam on 11th January 2023, the overall CBSE CTET Paper I was easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 11th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 24-25 Easy Language-I 30 27-28 Easy Language-II 30 27-28 Easy Mathematics 30 21-22 Moderate Environment Studies 30 22-24 Moderate Total 150 112-115 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET Section-Wise 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1

Paper-1 (Classes 1 to 5) will be conducted to ascertain the performance and eligibility of the candidates for appointment in Central Government Schools. Check the exam analysis of CTET 2023 Paper-1 below in a detailed manner:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky - Scaffolding, Socio Constructivism 2-3 Piaget Stages – Scheme, Seriation, Law of Conservation 2-3 Inclusive Education 1-2 Gender Socio Constructivism 1-2 NCF 2005, 2022, NEP 2020 1-2 Kohlberg Stage 1-2 Chomsky - Learning Accusation, LAD 1-2 Language Skills 1-2 Evaluation. CCE, Portfolio 1-2 NCF 2005 - How would be education system 1-2 Learning, Critical Thinking 1-2 Progressive Education 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 Chomsky LAD 1-2 PYQ 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Mahatama Gandhi Life History, Synonym & Antonym) 9 Poem 6 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension; Passage on Society, Ocean 9 Poem 6 Pedagogy 16

Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Unit and Measurement 1-2 Time and Distance 1 Pie Chart 1-2 Unit Conversion 1-2 Rotational Symmetry 1-2 Pattern Based 1-2 Square root 1-2 LCM and HCF 1-2 Fractions 1-2 Addition 2 Geometry 1-2 Based on PYQ 1 Number Series 1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Dance 1-2 Kalamkari 1-2 Language of State 1-2 Union Territory 1-2 Banarasi Saree 1-2 Plant Food, Roots, 2-3 Painting 1-2 Map 2 Maharashtra Dresses 1-2 Trains 1 Nutrition 1

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the review of the aspirants, candidates who appeared in the CTET Exam on 11th January 2023 have shared that the overall CBSE CTET Paper-2 was easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 11th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 24-25 Easy Language-I 30 27-28 Easy Language-II 30 26-27 Easy to Moderate Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 23-24 Moderate 60 24-25 Easy to Moderate Total 150 112-118 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET Section-Wise 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2

Paper-2 (Classes 6 to 8) are conducted to determine the performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2023 Paper-2 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Individual Differences 2-3 Piaget Stages 2-3 Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding, ZPD 1-2 CTET PYQ 1-2 Motivation 1-2 Heredity, Environment 1-2 NCF 2022 1-2 NIPUN Full Form 1-2 NEP 360 2 Progressive Education 1-2 Language and Thought 1-2 Social Cultural Classroom 1-2 Learning Acquisition 1-2 Constructive Classroom 1-2 Critical Thinking 1-2 Heredity, Environment 1-2 Gender Stereotype 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 Kohlberg Moral Stage 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension 9 Poem 6 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Poem 15 Pedagogy 15

Mathematics (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Fraction 102 Probability 1-2 Compound Interest & Simple Interest 1-2 Trigonometry 1-2 Ratio and Proportion 1 Number System 1-3 Mean, Median, & Mode 1-2 Mensuration 3D 2 Algebra 1-2 Triangle, Cylinder 1-2 Simplification 2 Pie Chart 1-2 Geometry 1-2

Science (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 PH Scale Range 1-2 Diseases 2-3 Mirror Image 1-2 Sliding, Static 1-2 Crop Management 1-2 Fungal Bacteria 2-3 Electricity 1-2 Human Brain 1-2 Plants 1-2

Social Studies - 60 Marks Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy 20 Non-cooperation movement 1-2 Population Pyramid 1-2 1857 Revolution 1-2 What is Anganwadi 1-2 Globe 1-2 Directions 1-2 Dance of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan 1-2 Parliament 1 Plantation Agriculture 1-2

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants. Candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in the CTET exam will be awarded the TET passing certificate.