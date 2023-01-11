CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (11th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper 1, Paper 2 Review

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (11th Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. Candidates who attempted the exam on 11th January 2023 have shared their feedback including the difficulty level of the questions asked in Paper-1 & Paper-2. With the help of CBSE CTET Exam Analysis 2023, the candidates will be able to get an idea about the number of good attempts and difficulty level of the CTET 2022-23 exam.

Candidates should be familiar with the exam analysis of the CBSE CTET round and ascertain their qualifying chances in the exam. Also, they should check the official website regularly to stay updated with the CBSE CTET Exam 2023.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

  • The CTET exam is being held in online mode across the country.
  • CTET exam is a qualifying exam and the aspirants who will secure minimum marks in the exam will be awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate.
  • A total of 150 MCQs are asked for 150 marks in each paper.
  • As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 mark is given for every correct response and no negative marking shall be applicable in the exam.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates who appeared in the CTET exam on 11th January 2023, the overall CBSE CTET Paper I was easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 11th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

24-25

Easy

Language-I

30

27-28

Easy

Language-II

30

27-28

Easy

Mathematics

30

21-22

Moderate

Environment Studies

30

22-24

Moderate

Total

150

112-115

Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET Section-Wise 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-1

Paper-1 (Classes 1 to 5) will be conducted to ascertain the performance and eligibility of the candidates for appointment in Central Government Schools. Check the exam analysis of CTET 2023 Paper-1 below in a detailed manner:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky - Scaffolding, Socio Constructivism

2-3

Piaget Stages – Scheme, Seriation, Law of Conservation

2-3

Inclusive Education

1-2

Gender Socio Constructivism

1-2

NCF 2005, 2022, NEP 2020

1-2

Kohlberg Stage 

1-2

Chomsky - Learning Accusation, LAD

1-2

Language Skills

1-2

Evaluation. CCE, Portfolio

1-2

NCF 2005 - How would be education system

1-2

Learning, Critical Thinking

1-2

Progressive Education

1-2

Growth and Development

1-2

Chomsky LAD

1-2

PYQ

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions

Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Mahatama Gandhi Life History, Synonym & Antonym)

9

Poem

6

English Pedagogy

15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension; Passage on Society, Ocean

9

Poem

6

Pedagogy

16

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

Unit and Measurement

1-2

Time and Distance

1

Pie Chart

1-2

Unit Conversion

1-2

Rotational Symmetry

1-2

Pattern Based

1-2

Square root

1-2

LCM and HCF

1-2

Fractions

1-2

Addition

2

Geometry

1-2

Based on PYQ

1

Number Series

1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

Dance

1-2

Kalamkari

1-2

Language of State

1-2

Union Territory

1-2

Banarasi Saree

1-2

Plant Food, Roots, 

2-3

Painting

1-2

Map

2

Maharashtra Dresses

1-2

Trains

1

Nutrition

1

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the review of the aspirants, candidates who appeared in the CTET Exam on 11th January 2023 have shared that the overall CBSE CTET Paper-2 was easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 11th January 2023

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

24-25

Easy

Language-I

30

27-28

Easy

Language-II

30

26-27

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics & Science

OR

Social Studies

60

23-24

Moderate

60

24-25

Easy to Moderate

Total

150

112-118

Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET Section-Wise 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper-2

Paper-2 (Classes 6 to 8) are conducted to determine the performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2023 Paper-2 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Individual Differences

2-3

Piaget Stages

2-3

Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding, ZPD

1-2

CTET PYQ

1-2

Motivation

1-2

Heredity, Environment

1-2

NCF 2022

1-2

NIPUN Full Form

1-2

NEP 360

2

Progressive Education

1-2

Language and Thought

1-2

Social Cultural Classroom

1-2

Learning Acquisition

1-2

Constructive Classroom

1-2

Critical Thinking

1-2

Heredity, Environment

1-2

Gender Stereotype

1-2

Growth and Development

1-2

Kohlberg Moral Stage 

1-2

Inclusive Education

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

9

Poem

6

English Pedagogy

15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

Poem

15

Pedagogy

15

Mathematics (60 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy 

10

Fraction

102

Probability

1-2

Compound Interest & Simple Interest

1-2

Trigonometry

1-2

Ratio and Proportion

1

Number System

1-3

Mean, Median, & Mode

1-2

Mensuration 3D

2

Algebra

1-2

Triangle, Cylinder

1-2

Simplification

2

Pie Chart

1-2

Geometry

1-2

Science (60 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

PH Scale Range

1-2

Diseases

2-3

Mirror Image

1-2

Sliding, Static

1-2

Crop Management

1-2

Fungal Bacteria

2-3

Electricity

1-2

Human Brain

1-2

Plants

1-2

Social Studies - 60 Marks

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

20

Non-cooperation movement

1-2

Population Pyramid

1-2

1857 Revolution

1-2

What is Anganwadi

1-2

Globe

1-2

Directions

1-2

Dance of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

1-2

Parliament

1

Plantation Agriculture

1-2

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants. Candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in the CTET exam will be awarded the TET passing certificate.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in the CBSE CTET Exam held on 11th Jan 2023?

As Per The Reviews, The CBSE CTET Exam Level For Paper-1 And Paper-2 Was Of Easy To Moderate Level.

Q2. What is the good number of attempts in the CBSE CTET Exam 2023?

As per the CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts for Paper-1 is 112-115 and for Paper-2 is 112-115

Q3. What is the marking scheme for CBSE CTET 2023 Exam?

As Per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 Mark Will Be Awarded For Every Correct Response and No Negative Marking Shall Be Applicable For The Exam.
