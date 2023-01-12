CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023): Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Review Section-wise

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023): Check out the overall exam analysis, paper-wise exam level, difficulty level, and questions asked in the CBSE CTET 2023 examination.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023): CBSE CTET exam was held on 12th January 2023 across different exam centres in India. The Central Board of Secondary Education has conducted the CTET Papers in two shifts. The first shift for CTET paper 1 was held from 9.30 am to 12 pm whereas the second shift was scheduled from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

As per the student’s feedback, the level of the CBSE CTET paper was easy to moderate. Whereas, CTET paper 2 was of a slightly difficult level. The candidates found the questions from the optional subjects a bit difficult to solve. CTET examination will end on 7th February 2023. Those who have their exams in the upcoming days can refer to these analyses and mark topics that are repeated to excel in their exams.

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

The CBSE CTET exam is going to be held online mode.

Both papers 1 and 2 are going to have 150 questions that have to be completed in 2.5 hours.

CTET is a qualifying exam and 60% of the marks have to be scored by the unreserved and the minimum qualifying marks for reserved category is 55% of marks.

No negative marking is applicable for the answers marked wrongly in the CBSE CTET exam.

CBSE CTET 12th Jan 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper 1

CBSE CTET paper 1 is for those who wish to work as a teacher in the primary section (classes 1 to 5). Go through the section below to know the detailed analysis of the examination.

CTET Paper 1 Overall Review 2023

As per the feedback received, the overall level of today’s CTET paper 1 was easy to moderate. The maximum attempts were recorded from both language papers. Whereas, questions from Child Development & Pedagogy were on the difficult side. Take a look at the table below to know about the overall review of CTET paper 1.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 12th January 2023 Subjects Total Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 20-21 Moderate Language-I 30 27-28 Easy Language-II 30 27-28 Easy Mathematics 30 20-22 Moderate Environment Studies 30 22-23 Easy Total 150 111-113 Easy to Moderate

CTET Paper-1 Section Wise Analysis 2023

Here in the below section you can find the section wise good attempts and the topics asked in the today’s CBSE CTET paper 1.

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky – Private Speech, ZPD, Social Interaction 2-3 Piaget – Curiosity, Stages, Schema Thoughts and Languages 2-3 Inclusive Education – Autism, ADHD 1-2 Gender Socio Constructivism 1-2 NIPUN – ​What is meaning of P in NIPUN 1-2 Kohlberg Moral Stages 1-2 Growth & development – free play 1-2 Chomsky LAD 1-2 Applied psychology 1-2 Howard Gardner 1-2 Evaluation, CCE 1-2 NCF 2005, 2022, NEP 2020 – 3 language formula 1-2 Motivation – external motivation 1-2 Good Attempts 20-21

Language Paper 1 (30 Marks) Topics Questions Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Passage based on sleep deprivation Antonyms & synonyms 15 English Pedagogy Meaning of Semantic Cue Learning Acquisition project Work Multilingualism LSRW NEP 2020 NCF 2005 15 Total Good Attempts 25-26

Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Hindi Topics Questions Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Passage: Ocean Water Poem – nature ( barish ki bund) (समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम) विलोम इक प्रत्यय 15 Hindi Pedagogy Classical Language IQ Rating Language skill – LSRW i.e. बार बार दोहराना Learning Disability – Dysgraphia creative & creative activity NCF 2005 NEP 2022 15 Total 25-26

Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Sanskrit Topics Questions Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Passage: राजा और नापित (समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम) संधि अनैचिक क्रिया 15 Pedagogy Full Form of NIPUN NEP 2020 NCF 2022 2005 Language Universal Grammar Chomsky 15 Total 25-26

Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pie Chart – Angle based 2-3 Geometry- Question-based on Right Angle 1-2 Perimeter, Circle, Cuboid, Area of Rectangle, How many triangles can be drawn in a circle 2 Roman System 1-2 Symmetry 1-2 Fractions 1 Number System, LCM &HCF 1-2 Clock: Time 3:03 or 3:30 which angle become? 1-2 Train, Time & Work 2-3 Unit converter 1-2 BODOMAS – 0.001 X 0.35 /7X5 1-2 Pattern Based – 4,6,3,5,2,4.. Find next term? 1-2 Pedagogy -Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022 10 Good Attempt 24-25

Environment Studies (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy – Aim of environment, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, NCERT, Hastmukal work 10 Animal - Elephant- weight of a baby elephant, Birds- what is a bird called when it loses its wings, question-based on the feather of a bird 1-2 Map – Kerala, Reason of yellow Color of Tajmahal 1-2 Torang Kantila Jari 1-2 Language ​​of Jharkhand 1-2 Martial Arts of Kerala 1-2 Union Territory 1-2 Pochampalli 2-3 Classical dance, rauf dance 1-2 Ozone layer 1-2 Malaria 1-2 Classical Language 1 Nutrition - Iron Deficiency, Blood 1 Total 23-24

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis for Paper 2

CTET Paper 2 Overall Review

As per students who attempted paper 2, the level of the exam was moderate to hard. In this shift, the questions from both language papers were easy. Whereas, questions from the optional paper, Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies were difficult to solve.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 12th January 2023 Subjects Total Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 24-25 Easy Language-I 30 27-28 Easy Language-II 30 27-28 Easy to Moderate Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 23-24 Moderate Total 150 110-120 Moderate to Difficult

CTET Paper-2 Section Wise Analysis 2023

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Individual Differences 2-3 Piaget Stages 2-3 Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding, ZPD 1-2 CTET PYQ 1-2 Motivation 1-2 Heredity, Environment 1-2 NCF 2022 1-2 NIPUN Full Form 1-2 NEP 360 2 Progressive Education 1-2 Language and Thought 1-2 Social Cultural Classroom 1-2 Learning Acquisition 1-2 Constructive Classroom 1-2 Critical Thinking 1-2 Heredity, Environment 1-2 Gender Stereotype 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 Kohlberg Moral Stage 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics Topics Name Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension One Passage One Word Substitution Antonyms & Synonyms Poem 9 Poem Stephen Krashen and Language Acquisition Hypothesis Top Down Approach Skimming and Scanning LSRW NEP 2022 zone of proximal development receptive skill ​Note Making and Note Taking Classroom Teaching Method Global Language 6 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics Topics Asked No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Poem kalam jai bol Poem :adivasi (समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम,लिंग समास 15 Pedagogy Pedagogy Stephen Krashen and Language Acquisition Hypothesis विस्त्रित पठान, ज्ञान पठान NEP 2020 vachan & Pathan kausal उपचारात्मक शिक्षण शब्द संपदा में अभिव्यक्ति CTET PYQ 15

Mathematics (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy – Teaching method, Van Hiele, Gender Biasness, CTET PYQ 10 Fraction- Ascending and Descending orde 1-2 Geometry -triangle Angle, Line of symmetry, complementary angle 1-2 Mensuration 3d- Capacity, Cylinder, Density 1-2 Simplification – BODOMAS 2 Ratio and Proportion 1 Number System – Euler Formula 1 Mean, Median, & Mode 2-3 Pie Chart 1-2 Algebra- Find Coefficient 2 Triangle, Cylinder 1-2 CI and SI 1-2 Good Attempt 24-25

Science (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy – Evaluation, NCF 2005, CTET PYQ, Evaluation, teaching of science 10 PH Scale Range 1-2 Diseases 2-3 Mirror Image 1-2 Sliding, Static 1-2 Crop Management 1-2 Fungal Bacteria 1-2 Electricity 1-2 Human Brain and Functions, salivary gland 1-2 Plants 1-2 Concave and Convex Mirror 1-2 Plants 1-2 Friction 1-2 Electricity 1-2 Good Attempts 23-24

Social Studies - 60 Marks Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy – Gender Equality, NCF 2005, CTET PYQ, When is the current education policy of India implemented 20 Non-cooperation movement 1-2 Population Pyramid 1-2 1857 Revolution 1-2 Directions, Greenwich time zone 1-2 What is Anganwadi 1-2 Globe- Tropical Area, Thar Desert 1-2 Planet, oceanic current, wind 2 Dadan system 1-2 Fundamental right 1-2 Directions 1-2 Dance of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan 1-2 Parliament 1 Mountains, Air- Coastal area 1 Plantation Agriculture 1-2 Prince Charles 1 Good Attempts 31-35

We hope this article provided insightful information related to the today’s paper of CBSE CTET exam.