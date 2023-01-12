CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023): Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Review Section-wise

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023): Check out the overall exam analysis, paper-wise exam level, difficulty level, and questions asked in the CBSE CTET 2023 examination.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023)
CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023)

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023): CBSE CTET exam was held on 12th January 2023 across different exam centres in India. The Central Board of Secondary Education has conducted the CTET Papers in two shifts. The first shift for CTET paper 1 was held from 9.30 am to 12 pm whereas the second shift was scheduled from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

As per the student’s feedback, the level of the CBSE CTET paper was easy to moderate. Whereas, CTET paper 2 was of a slightly difficult level. The candidates found the questions from the optional subjects a bit difficult to solve. CTET examination will end on 7th February 2023. Those who have their exams in the upcoming days can refer to these analyses and mark topics that are repeated to excel in their exams. 

CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Pattern

  • The CBSE CTET exam is going to be held online mode.
  • Both papers 1 and 2 are going to have 150 questions that have to be completed in 2.5 hours.
  • CTET is a qualifying exam and 60% of the marks have to be scored by the unreserved and the minimum qualifying marks for reserved category is 55% of marks.
  • No negative marking is applicable for the answers marked wrongly in the CBSE CTET exam. 

CBSE CTET 12th Jan 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper 1

CBSE CTET paper 1 is for those who wish to work as a teacher in the primary section (classes 1 to 5). Go through the section below to know the detailed analysis of the examination.

CTET Paper 1 Overall Review 2023

As per the feedback received, the overall level of today’s CTET paper 1 was easy to moderate. The maximum attempts were recorded from both language papers. Whereas, questions from Child Development & Pedagogy were on the difficult side. Take a look at the table below to know about the overall review of CTET paper 1. 

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 12th January 2023

Subjects

Total Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

20-21

Moderate

Language-I

30

27-28

Easy

Language-II

30

27-28

Easy

Mathematics

30

20-22

Moderate

Environment Studies

30

22-23

Easy

Total

150

111-113

Easy to Moderate

CTET Paper-1 Section Wise Analysis 2023

Here in the below section you can find the section wise good attempts and the topics asked in the today’s CBSE CTET paper 1.

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky – Private Speech, ZPD, Social Interaction

2-3

Piaget – Curiosity, Stages, Schema Thoughts and Languages

2-3

Inclusive Education – Autism, ADHD

1-2

Gender Socio Constructivism

1-2

NIPUN – ​What is meaning of P in NIPUN

1-2

Kohlberg Moral Stages

1-2

Growth & development – free play

1-2

Chomsky LAD

1-2

Applied psychology

1-2

Howard Gardner

1-2

Evaluation, CCE

1-2

NCF 2005, 2022, NEP 2020 – 3 language formula

1-2

Motivation – external motivation

1-2

Good Attempts

20-21

Language Paper 1 (30 Marks)

Topics

Questions

Number of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

Passage based on sleep deprivation

Antonyms & synonyms

15

English Pedagogy

Meaning of Semantic Cue

Learning Acquisition

project Work

Multilingualism

LSRW

NEP 2020

NCF 2005

15

Total

Good Attempts

25-26

Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Hindi

Topics

Questions

Number of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

Passage: Ocean Water

Poem – nature ( barish ki bund)

(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम)

विलोम

इक प्रत्यय

15

Hindi Pedagogy

Classical Language

IQ Rating

Language skill – LSRW i.e. बार बार दोहराना

Learning Disability – Dysgraphia

creative & creative activity

NCF 2005

NEP 2022

15

Total

  

25-26

 

Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Sanskrit

Topics

Questions

Number of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

Passage: राजा और नापित

(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम)

संधि

अनैचिक क्रिया

15

Pedagogy

Full Form of NIPUN

NEP 2020

NCF 2022

2005

Language Universal Grammar Chomsky

15

Total

  

25-26

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pie Chart – Angle based

2-3

Geometry- Question-based on Right Angle

1-2

Perimeter, Circle, Cuboid, Area of Rectangle, How many triangles can be drawn in a circle

2

Roman System

1-2

Symmetry

1-2

Fractions

1

Number System, LCM &HCF

1-2

Clock: Time 3:03 or 3:30 which angle become?

1-2

Train, Time & Work

2-3

Unit converter

1-2

BODOMAS – 0.001 X 0.35 /7X5

1-2

Pattern Based – 4,6,3,5,2,4.. Find next term?

1-2

Pedagogy -Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022

10

Good Attempt

24-25

Environment Studies (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy – Aim of environment, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, NCERT, Hastmukal work

10

Animal - Elephant- weight of a baby elephant, 

Birds- what is a bird called when it loses its wings, question-based on the feather of a bird

1-2

Map – Kerala, Reason of yellow Color of Tajmahal

1-2

Torang Kantila Jari

1-2

Language ​​of Jharkhand

1-2

Martial Arts of Kerala

1-2

Union Territory

1-2

Pochampalli

2-3

Classical dance, rauf dance

1-2

Ozone layer

1-2

Malaria

1-2

Classical Language

1

Nutrition - Iron Deficiency, Blood

1

Total

23-24

 

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis for Paper 2

CTET Paper 2 Overall Review

As per students who attempted paper 2, the level of the exam was moderate to hard. In this shift, the questions from both language papers were easy. Whereas, questions from the optional paper, Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies were difficult to solve. 

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 12th January 2023

Subjects

Total Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

24-25

Easy

Language-I

30

27-28

Easy

Language-II

30

27-28

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics & Science

OR

Social Studies

60

23-24

Moderate

Total

150

110-120

Moderate to Difficult

CTET Paper-2 Section Wise Analysis 2023

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Individual Differences

2-3

Piaget Stages

2-3

Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding, ZPD

1-2

CTET PYQ

1-2

Motivation

1-2

Heredity, Environment

1-2

NCF 2022

1-2

NIPUN Full Form

1-2

NEP 360

2

Progressive Education

1-2

Language and Thought

1-2

Social Cultural Classroom

1-2

Learning Acquisition

1-2

Constructive Classroom

1-2

Critical Thinking

1-2

Heredity, Environment

1-2

Gender Stereotype

1-2

Growth and Development

1-2

Kohlberg Moral Stage 

1-2

Inclusive Education

1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

Topics Name

Number of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

One Passage

One Word Substitution

Antonyms & Synonyms

Poem

9

Poem

Stephen Krashen and Language Acquisition Hypothesis

Top Down Approach

Skimming and Scanning

LSRW

NEP 2022

zone of proximal development

receptive skill

​Note Making and Note Taking

Classroom Teaching Method

Global Language

6

English Pedagogy

  

15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

Topics Asked

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

Poem

kalam jai bol

Poem :adivasi

(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम,लिंग

समास

15

Pedagogy

Pedagogy

Stephen Krashen and Language Acquisition Hypothesis

विस्त्रित पठान, ज्ञान पठान

NEP 2020

vachan & Pathan kausal

उपचारात्मक शिक्षण

शब्द संपदा में अभिव्यक्ति

CTET PYQ

15

Mathematics (60 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy – Teaching method, Van Hiele, Gender Biasness, CTET PYQ

10

Fraction- Ascending and Descending orde

1-2

Geometry -triangle Angle, Line of symmetry,

complementary angle

1-2

Mensuration 3d- Capacity, Cylinder, Density

1-2

Simplification – BODOMAS

2

Ratio and Proportion

1

Number System – Euler Formula

1

Mean, Median, & Mode

2-3

Pie Chart

1-2

Algebra- Find Coefficient

2

Triangle, Cylinder

1-2

CI and SI

1-2

Good Attempt

24-25

Science (60 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy – Evaluation, NCF 2005, CTET PYQ, Evaluation, teaching of science

10

PH Scale Range

1-2

Diseases

2-3

Mirror Image

1-2

Sliding, Static

1-2

Crop Management

1-2

Fungal Bacteria

1-2

Electricity

1-2

Human Brain and Functions, salivary gland

1-2

Plants

1-2

Concave and Convex Mirror

1-2

Plants

1-2

Friction

1-2

Electricity

1-2

Good Attempts

23-24

Social Studies - 60 Marks

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy – Gender Equality, NCF 2005, CTET PYQ, When is the current education policy of India implemented

20

Non-cooperation movement

1-2

Population Pyramid

1-2

1857 Revolution

1-2

Directions, Greenwich time zone

1-2

What is Anganwadi

1-2

Globe- Tropical Area, Thar Desert

1-2

Planet, oceanic current, wind

2

Dadan system

1-2

Fundamental right

1-2

Directions

1-2

Dance of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

1-2

Parliament

1

Mountains, Air- Coastal area

1

Plantation Agriculture

1-2

Prince Charles

1

Good Attempts

31-35

We hope this article provided insightful information related to the today’s paper of CBSE CTET exam.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in the CBSE CTET Exam held on 12th Jan 2023?

As Per The Analysis, The CBSE CTET Exam Level For Paper-1 And Paper-2 Was Of Easy To Moderate Level.

Q2. What was the level of Mathematics in the CBSE CTET paper 2 exam 2023?

The questions asked in the Mathematics were from the syllabus notified earlier however they were tricky and lengthy to solve.

Q3. Which was the most difficult section of the CBSE CTET exam 2023?

As per the feedback, questions from the Child Development and Pedagogy in both the papers were of slightly difficult level.
Next