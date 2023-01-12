CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023): Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Review Section-wise

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023): CBSE CTET exam was held on 12th January 2023 across different exam centres in India. The Central Board of Secondary Education has conducted the CTET Papers in two shifts. The first shift for CTET paper 1 was held from 9.30 am to 12 pm whereas the second shift was scheduled from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
As per the student’s feedback, the level of the CBSE CTET paper was easy to moderate. Whereas, CTET paper 2 was of a slightly difficult level. The candidates found the questions from the optional subjects a bit difficult to solve. CTET examination will end on 7th February 2023. Those who have their exams in the upcoming days can refer to these analyses and mark topics that are repeated to excel in their exams.
CBSE CTET 2023 Exam Pattern
- The CBSE CTET exam is going to be held online mode.
- Both papers 1 and 2 are going to have 150 questions that have to be completed in 2.5 hours.
- CTET is a qualifying exam and 60% of the marks have to be scored by the unreserved and the minimum qualifying marks for reserved category is 55% of marks.
- No negative marking is applicable for the answers marked wrongly in the CBSE CTET exam.
CBSE CTET 12th Jan 2023 Exam Analysis for Paper 1
CBSE CTET paper 1 is for those who wish to work as a teacher in the primary section (classes 1 to 5). Go through the section below to know the detailed analysis of the examination.
CTET Paper 1 Overall Review 2023
As per the feedback received, the overall level of today’s CTET paper 1 was easy to moderate. The maximum attempts were recorded from both language papers. Whereas, questions from Child Development & Pedagogy were on the difficult side. Take a look at the table below to know about the overall review of CTET paper 1.
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 12th January 2023
Subjects
Total Questions
Good Attempts
Difficulty Level
Child Development & Pedagogy
30
20-21
Moderate
Language-I
30
27-28
Easy
Language-II
30
27-28
Easy
Mathematics
30
20-22
Moderate
Environment Studies
30
22-23
Easy
Total
150
111-113
Easy to Moderate
CTET Paper-1 Section Wise Analysis 2023
Here in the below section you can find the section wise good attempts and the topics asked in the today’s CBSE CTET paper 1.
Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)
Topics
Number of Questions Asked
Vygotsky – Private Speech, ZPD, Social Interaction
2-3
Piaget – Curiosity, Stages, Schema Thoughts and Languages
2-3
Inclusive Education – Autism, ADHD
1-2
Gender Socio Constructivism
1-2
NIPUN – What is meaning of P in NIPUN
1-2
Kohlberg Moral Stages
1-2
Growth & development – free play
1-2
Chomsky LAD
1-2
Applied psychology
1-2
Howard Gardner
1-2
Evaluation, CCE
1-2
NCF 2005, 2022, NEP 2020 – 3 language formula
1-2
Motivation – external motivation
1-2
Good Attempts
20-21
Language Paper 1 (30 Marks)
Topics
Questions
Number of Questions Asked
Reading Comprehension
Passage based on sleep deprivation
Antonyms & synonyms
15
English Pedagogy
Meaning of Semantic Cue
Learning Acquisition
project Work
Multilingualism
LSRW
NEP 2020
NCF 2005
15
Total
Good Attempts
25-26
Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Hindi
|
|
|
|
|
Passage: Ocean Water
Poem – nature ( barish ki bund)
(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम)
विलोम
इक प्रत्यय
15
Hindi Pedagogy
Classical Language
IQ Rating
Language skill – LSRW i.e. बार बार दोहराना
Learning Disability – Dysgraphia
creative & creative activity
NCF 2005
NEP 2022
15
Total
25-26
Language Paper 2 (30 Marks) - Sanskrit
|
|
|
|
|
Passage: राजा और नापित
(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम)
संधि
अनैचिक क्रिया
15
Pedagogy
Full Form of NIPUN
NEP 2020
NCF 2022
2005
Language Universal Grammar Chomsky
15
Total
25-26
Mathematics (30 Marks)
|
|
|
Pie Chart – Angle based
2-3
Geometry- Question-based on Right Angle
|
|
Perimeter, Circle, Cuboid, Area of Rectangle, How many triangles can be drawn in a circle
|
|
Roman System
|
|
Symmetry
|
|
Fractions
|
|
Number System, LCM &HCF
|
|
Clock: Time 3:03 or 3:30 which angle become?
|
|
Train, Time & Work
|
|
Unit converter
|
|
BODOMAS – 0.001 X 0.35 /7X5
|
|
Pattern Based – 4,6,3,5,2,4.. Find next term?
|
|
Pedagogy -Van Hiele, NCF 2005, NEP 2022
|
|
Good Attempt
|
|
Environment Studies (30 Marks)
|
|
|
Pedagogy – Aim of environment, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, NCERT, Hastmukal work
|
|
Animal - Elephant- weight of a baby elephant,
Birds- what is a bird called when it loses its wings, question-based on the feather of a bird
|
|
Map – Kerala, Reason of yellow Color of Tajmahal
|
|
Torang Kantila Jari
|
|
Language of Jharkhand
|
|
Martial Arts of Kerala
|
|
Union Territory
|
|
Pochampalli
|
|
Classical dance, rauf dance
|
|
Ozone layer
|
|
Malaria
|
|
Classical Language
|
|
Nutrition - Iron Deficiency, Blood
|
|
|
23-24
CBSE CTET Exam Analysis for Paper 2
CTET Paper 2 Overall Review
As per students who attempted paper 2, the level of the exam was moderate to hard. In this shift, the questions from both language papers were easy. Whereas, questions from the optional paper, Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies were difficult to solve.
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 12th January 2023
Subjects
Total Questions
Good Attempts
Difficulty Level
Child Development & Pedagogy
30
24-25
Easy
Language-I
30
27-28
Easy
Language-II
30
27-28
Easy to Moderate
Mathematics & Science
OR
Social Studies
60
23-24
Moderate
Total
150
110-120
Moderate to Difficult
CTET Paper-2 Section Wise Analysis 2023
Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)
|
|
|
Individual Differences
|
|
Piaget Stages
|
|
Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding, ZPD
|
|
CTET PYQ
|
|
Motivation
|
|
Heredity, Environment
|
|
NCF 2022
|
|
NIPUN Full Form
|
|
NEP 360
|
|
Progressive Education
|
|
Language and Thought
|
|
Social Cultural Classroom
|
|
Learning Acquisition
|
|
Constructive Classroom
|
|
Critical Thinking
|
|
Heredity, Environment
|
|
Gender Stereotype
|
|
Growth and Development
|
|
Kohlberg Moral Stage
|
|
Inclusive Education
|
|
[Language 1] - 30 Marks
Topics
|
|
|
Reading Comprehension
|
One Passage
One Word Substitution
Antonyms & Synonyms
Poem
9
|
Poem
|
Stephen Krashen and Language Acquisition Hypothesis
Top Down Approach
Skimming and Scanning
LSRW
NEP 2022
zone of proximal development
receptive skill
Note Making and Note Taking
Classroom Teaching Method
Global Language
6
|
English Pedagogy
|
|
[Language 2] - 30 Marks
|
|
|
|
Reading Comprehension
Poem
kalam jai bol
Poem :adivasi
(समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम,लिंग
समास
15
|
Pedagogy
|
Pedagogy
Stephen Krashen and Language Acquisition Hypothesis
विस्त्रित पठान, ज्ञान पठान
NEP 2020
vachan & Pathan kausal
उपचारात्मक शिक्षण
शब्द संपदा में अभिव्यक्ति
CTET PYQ
15
|
Mathematics (60 Marks)
|
|
|
Pedagogy – Teaching method, Van Hiele, Gender Biasness, CTET PYQ
|
|
Fraction- Ascending and Descending orde
|
|
Geometry -triangle Angle, Line of symmetry,
complementary angle
|
|
Mensuration 3d- Capacity, Cylinder, Density
|
|
Simplification – BODOMAS
|
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
|
Number System – Euler Formula
|
|
Mean, Median, & Mode
|
|
Pie Chart
|
|
Algebra- Find Coefficient
|
|
Triangle, Cylinder
|
|
CI and SI
|
|
Good Attempt
|
|
Science (60 Marks)
|
|
|
Pedagogy – Evaluation, NCF 2005, CTET PYQ, Evaluation, teaching of science
|
|
PH Scale Range
|
|
Diseases
|
|
Mirror Image
|
|
Sliding, Static
|
|
Crop Management
|
|
Fungal Bacteria
|
|
Electricity
|
|
Human Brain and Functions, salivary gland
|
|
Plants
|
|
Concave and Convex Mirror
|
|
Plants
|
|
Friction
|
|
Electricity
|
|
Good Attempts
|
|
Social Studies - 60 Marks
|
|
|
Pedagogy – Gender Equality, NCF 2005, CTET PYQ, When is the current education policy of India implemented
|
|
Non-cooperation movement
|
|
Population Pyramid
|
|
1857 Revolution
|
|
Directions, Greenwich time zone
|
|
What is Anganwadi
|
|
Globe- Tropical Area, Thar Desert
|
|
Planet, oceanic current, wind
|
|
Dadan system
|
|
Fundamental right
|
|
Directions
|
|
Dance of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan
|
|
Parliament
|
|
Mountains, Air- Coastal area
|
|
Plantation Agriculture
|
|
Prince Charles
|
|
Good Attempts
|
We hope this article provided insightful information related to the today’s paper of CBSE CTET exam.
