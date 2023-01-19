RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Registration Ends Today @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Apply online for 48000 Vacancies

RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Registration Ends Today @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check the application dates, steps to register, and important documents for RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Registration Process.

RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Registration Ends Today @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board is holding the RSMSSB Teacher Registration Process 2022 for primary and upper primary school teacher's posts. All eligible candidates need to visit the official website to complete the RSMSSB Teacher application process. The RSMSSB Teacher 2022 registration window will remain active from December 21, 2022, to January 19, 2023.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted from 25th February to 28th February 2023. Candidates are required to fill out the RSMSSB Teacher Registration form before the last date in order to be a part of the selection process.

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written examination and document verification round. In this blog, we have discussed the RSMSSB Teacher Registration process along with the important dates for the ease of the aspirants.

RSMSSB Teacher Registration Process 2023-Important Dates

Have a look at the important dates pertaining to the RSMSSB Teacher registration process & other important activities as shared below:

Events Dates RSMSSB Teacher Application Start Date 21st December 2022 Last Date to Submit RSMSSB Teacher Application 19th January 2023 Closure for online RSMSSB fee payment 19th January 2023 Closure for RSMSSB fee payment at kiosk 19th January 2023 RSMSSB Teacher Written Exam Date 25th February to 28th February 2023

Prerequisites for the RSMSSB Teacher Registration Process 2023

Candidates should keep the following things handy before submitting their RSMSSB Teacher registration form:

Proof of Date of birth

Class X certificates/ mark sheets

Caste Certificate

Photo Identity Proof

Valid Email Address

Valid Mobile Number, etc

How to Apply Online for RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Recruitment?

Follow the steps shared below to fill out the RSMSSB Teacher application form without any confusion.

Step 1: Visit the official RSMSSB website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "RSMSSB Teacher Apply Online" link on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, register yourself by using a valid personal email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Next, log in with the asked credentials in the portal.

Step 5: Now, fill out the complete RSMSSB Teacher application form carefully and upload a recent photograph and signature at the appropriate places as per the guidelines mentioned in the online application form.

Step 6: Now, proceed with the payment of the prescribed fees as per their category and submit the application form successfully.

Step 7: Download or take the printout of the RSMSSB Teacher application form for future reference.

RSMSSB Teacher Application Fees 2023

The candidates need to make the payment of the RSMSSB Teacher application fee to complete the online application process. Check out the category-wise Rajasthan Teacher application fees shared below

Category RSMSSB Teacher Application Fees Non-Creamy Layer OBC/EWS/MBC of Rajasthan Rs. 350/- For Specially Abled and ST/SC of Rajasthan Rs. 250/- General, Creamy Layer of OBC/ MBC Rs. 450/- Candidates whose annual income does exceed 2.50 Lakh Rs. 250/-

We hope this article on RSMSSB Teacher Registration Process was informative for all our readers. It is important for the candidates to meet all the RSMSSB Teacher Eligibility Factors and submit the application form in the given time period to be a part of the selection process.