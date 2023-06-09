SAIL Bokaro Admit Card 2023 Out for Management Trainee/MO & Others: Check Exam Pattern

Steel Authority of India (SAIL)- (BSC) has released the admit card for the written exam for the posts including Management Trainee and others on its official website-https://www.sailcareers.com. Check download link.

SAIL Bokaro MT Admit Card 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India (SAIL)- Bokaro Steel City (BSC) has released the admit card for the written exam for various posts including Medical Officer/ /Management Trainee (Environment) and others on its official website. The written exam for these posts against advertisement Number BSL/R/2023-01 is scheduled on June 21, 2023.

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for these posts can download their admit card from the official website-https://www.sailcareers.com.

However you can download the admit card also directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Bokaro MT Admit Card 2023





SAIL Bokaro MT Exam 2023: Overview



According to the short notice released, the written exam for the posts of Medical Officer/ Assistant Manager (Safety)/ Management Trainee (Environment) will be held in online mode on June 21, 2023. Candidates should note there will be different patterns followed by organization for the online exam for these posts.

Written exam for the posts of Medical Officer will consist of the subject including Professional Knowledge (MBBS) and Logical Reasoning. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying 60 marks. Written exam for the posts of Assistant Manager [Safety] & Management Trainee Tech (Environment) will consist of subjects including General Awareness, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Verbal Ability.

In Part B, candidates will have to appear for the exam for the subject Domain Knowledge (Relevant Branch of Engineering).

You are advised to check the details exam schedule/programme available on the official website.

SAIL Bokaro MT Admit Card 2023: Download with Login Credentials

Candidates can download their admit card after following the steps on the home page. You will have to provide your credentials to the link on the official website to download the call letter. At the login page, you are advised to enter the credentials including registration no / roll no and password / date of birth at the required places to download the call letter.

