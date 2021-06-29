SBI SCO Final Result 2021 Declared @sbi.co.in, Download Specialist Cadre Officer Marks and Merit List PDF Here

SBI SCO Final Result 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has recently announced the Specialist Cadre Officer Final Result on its website. All those who appeared in the SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Exam against the advertisement number 02/2021-22, 03/2021-21, 06/2021-22 through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

The final result has been uploaded in the form of PDF at the official website. Candidates can download SBI SCO Final Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on SBI SCO Final Result 2021 ((Advertisement No. CRPD/ SCO-Dy CTO / 2021-22/ 2), CRPD/SCO/2021-22/03, CRPD/ SCO/ 2021-22/ 06). Then, the respective result PDF will be displayed. Candidates can download SBI SCO Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download SBI SCO Final Result 2021

Further, the bank has also uploaded the marks of the Specialist Cadre Officer Online Exam against the advertisement number 29/2020-21 (AM|DM)|28/2020-21|14/2020-21. The candidates can download the marks and results of the respective exams in the provided hyperlink and refer to the official website for more details.

A total of 452 vacancies will be recruited under Advt No: 14, 27 to 32/ 2020-21 and 144 vacancies under the Advt No: 01 to 07/ 2021-22 for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer.

