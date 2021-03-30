SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Across India: Applications invited for Whole Time Member Posts, Download SEBI Job Notification @ sebi.gov.in

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Whole Time Member (WTM). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Whole Time Member - 2 Posts

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates having the ability, integrity, capacity in dealing with problems, Law, finance, economics, accountancy, administration or in any other discipline. The candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Salary: Rs.400,000/- (Rupee four lakh only) per month

Download SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

How to apply for SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit the applications along with the documents to the Deputy Secretary (RE) FinanciaI Markets Division Department of Economic Affairs Ministry of Finance Room No. 718, North Block New Delhi 110 001 latest by 30 April 2021.

