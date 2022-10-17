SHS Bihar CHO DV Date 2022 (Released) at shs.bihar.gov.in, Download Community Health Officer Schedule

State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Community Health Officer on its official website-shs.bihar.gov.in. Download PDF here.

SHS Bihar CHO DV Schedule 2022 : State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Community Health Officer on its official website. State Health Society Bihar will be conducting the document verification from 03 November 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Community Health Officer posts against Advt No 02/2022 can download the SHS Bihar CHO DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of State Health Society Bihar (SHSB)-shs.bihar.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the SHS Bihar CHO DV Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SHS Bihar CHO DV Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, State Health Society Bihar (SHSB)is set to conduct the verification of documents from 03 to 30 November 2022 as per the schedule available on the official website.

It is noted that a total of 6547 candidates have to be appear for the document verification round for the Community Health Officer post. Candidates who have to appear in the document verification round for the Community Health Officer post can check the Roll Number wise schedule with the date/time to appear for the same.

Candidates will have to bring the essential documents with 02 coloured passport size photographs, print copy of online application form, Coloured Identity card like Voter ID, Aadhar, PAN, Driving Licence etc.

You can download the SHS Bihar CHO DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SHS Bihar CHO DV Schedule 2022

Visit official website of State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) -statehealthsocietybihar.org

Click on the link - ‘IMPORTANT NOTICE-3 AGAINST ADVT. NO. 02/2022 ’on the home page.

You will get the SHS Bihar CHO DV Schedule 2022 in a new window

Download SHS Bihar CHO DV Schedule 2022 and save the same for future reference.