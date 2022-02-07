Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 Out for Fisheries Guard Post @spscskm.gov.in, Check Details Here

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Fisheries Guard post on its official website -spscskm.gov.in. Check details here.

Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 Download: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Fisheries Guard under Directorate of Fisheries, Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Government of Sikkim.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the document verification round for the Fisheries Guard posts can check the Sikkim PSC Fisheries Guard DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spscskm.gov.in.

You can download the Sikkim PSC Fisheries Guard DV Schedule 2022 update from the official website after following the link given below.

How to Download Sikkim PSC Fisheries Guard DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission- spscskm.gov.in. Go to the Advertisement and Notice Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link " Notice for Scrutiny of Documents for the Post of Fisheries Guard under Directorate of Fisheries, Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Government of Sikkim." given on the Home Page. You will get the PDF of the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 in a new window. Take Print Out of the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Sikkim Public Service Commission will conduct the document verification for the Fisheries Guard post under Directorate of Fisheries, Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services from 14 to 18 February 2022.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above post will have to appear for the document verification round with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. You can download directly the details schedule for Sikkim PSC Fisheries Guard DV Schedule 2022 from the link given below.