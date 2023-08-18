SPPU Result 2023 OUT: Download 3rd Year Result PDF Link on onlineresults.unipune.ac.in

SPPU Result 2023 OUT: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) declared the results for B.Pharmacy 3rd and 2nd year and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Savitribai Phule Pune University Result 2023
Savitribai Phule Pune University Result 2023

SPPU Result 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University has recently declared the result for  B. Pharmacy 3rd and 2nd year and other exams. SPPU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- onlineresults.unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune, is located in  Pune, Maharashtra. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1949 under the Pune University Act passed by the Bombay legislature. SPPU offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. This University offers approximately 270 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, and others.

SPPU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the result for various courses like B. Pharmacy 3rd and 2nd year and M.A. exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- www.unipune.ac.in.

Steps to Check SPPU Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the student corner click on the result option available there 

Step 3: Click on "Online Result"

Step 4: Select your course and Click on "Go for Result" option given on the right side.

Step 5: Enter the seat number and mother name of the student

Step 6: Check the results and download it

SPPU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B.Pharmacy 2019 PATTERN 3rd Year

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Pharmacy 2019 PATTERN 2nd Year

17-Aug-2023

Click here

Master of Arts (Rev.2013) - April 2023

11-Aug-2023

Click here

FAQ

How do I check my SPPU result 2023 for B.Pharmacy 3rd year?

The SPPU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check SPPU results on this page.

Is SPPU Result 2023 Declared for B.Pharmacy 2nd year?

Yes, SPPU has released the results of B.Pharmacy 2nd year on its official website. The SPPU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

Is SPPU recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, SPPU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

