SSA Assam Teacher 2020 3753 Vacancy for Lower/Upper Primary TET Teachers Recruitment: Application, Eligibility, Selection, Merit List

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 process starts @ssa.assam.gov.in by Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) to fill 3753 Vacancy of Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary and Upper Primary Schools. Assam TET Qualified candidates can apply only. Check SSA Assam Teacher Notification PDF, Application, Eligibility, Selection & Merit List.

Sep 30, 2020 13:13 IST
SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF has been released by Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (SSA) @ssa.assam.gov.in to fill 3753 Vacancies of Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers in Assam Schools on contractual basis. The online application process for Assam Assistant Teacher has already begun on the official website. Candidates who are permanent resident of Assam and have qualified Assam TET exam can apply online for the recruitment now. Teachers appointed through this recruitment process will be appointed in schools located in remote and isolated areas of Assam. Here in this article, we have shared below the SSA Assam Recruitment details including the Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Selection Process and Merit List. Have a look at these details below and apply now to get recruited in Assam schools.

Download SSA Assam Teacher Notification PDF 2020

The Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers appointed through this recruitment drive will have to relocate to remote areas of Assam. Candidates should be mentally and physically prepared to serve in isolated areas. Teachers who are already working on regular or contractual basis in Lower Primary schools are not eligible to apply for the Lower Primary schools, however, if they are eligible, they can apply for Upper Primary Teacher post.

Apply Online for SSA Assam Teacher Vacancy 2020 - Direct Link

Let's now have a look at the important dates of the SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 below:

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Event

Date

Start Date of Application Process

27 September 2020

Last Date of Application Process

11 October 2020

Release of Merit List

Soon

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2020

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan has notified a total of 3753 vacancies of teacher, of which, 2966 vacancy will be filled for Lower Primary Teachers, 239 will be filled for Upper Primary (Maths & Science) and 548 Vacancies for Upper Primary (Social Science). Have a look at category-wise vacancy details below:

Post

Vacancy

Category-Wise Vacancy

Assistant Teacher - Lower Primary

2966 vacancy

UR: 332

EWS: 371

SC: 144

STP: 899

STH: 660

OBC/MOBC: 452

PWD: 108

Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Social Science)

548 Vacancy

UR: 37

EWS: 44

SC: 70

STP: 113

STH: 106

OBC/MOBC: 157

PWD: 21

Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Maths and Science)

239 Vacancy

UR: 20

EWS: 19

SC: 38

STP: 72

STH: 40

OBC/MOBC: 43

PWD: 7

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher 2020: Application Process

Step 1: Visit @ ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Engagement of Teachers link

Step 3: Now click on the link saying 'Apply Online'

Step 4: Complete the Registration Process

Step 5: Now Fill Application Form using Registration Number

Step 6: Upload Scanned images of photo, signature & other documents

Step 7: Pay Application Fee

Documents to be uploaded while filling SSA Assam Application Form

  • Scanned Photograph
  • PDF Copy of HSSLC Marksheet
  • PDF Copy of Graduation Marksheet
  • PDF Copy of Post Graduation Marksheet (if any)
  • PDF Copy of D.El.Ed./B.Ed Marksheet
  • PDF Copy of Assam TET Marksheet and Certificate
  • PDF Copy of Caste Certificate (If any)
  • PDF Copy of NCC Certificate (B or C)
  • PDF Copy of Certificate of Disabilities (For PwD candidates)
  • PDF Copy of EWS Certificate for Economically Weaker Section
  • PDF Copy of HSLC Admit Card/Certificate for age
  • Scanned Signature

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2020

The eligibility criteria, age limit and educational qualifications are different for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers. Have a look at these details below

Age Limit for Lower & Upper Primary Teachers

The Minimum age limit is 18 years for all category candidates and the maximum age limit for General and unreserved category candidates is 40 years. Have a look at age relaxation for reserved category candidates:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC/MOBC

43 years

SC/ST(P)/ST(H)

45 years

Persons with Disability (PwD)

50 years

Note: This age relaxation is as on 1st January’2020.

Educational Qualification

Post

Educational Qualification

Assistant Teacher - Lower Primary

Minimum 50% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes

Or

Minimum 45% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Or

Minimum 50% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Or

Minimum 50% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (Special Education)

Or

Graduation with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes

Or

Graduation or Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from UGC recognized University with Assam TET Lower Primary & Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)

(5% relaxation of marks for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC & PH candidates)

Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Social Science)

Graduation with Assam TET Upper Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes

Or

Graduation or Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary and Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) from recognized institutes

Or

Graduation with minimum 45% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary & 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)

Or

Graduation with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary & 1-year Bachelor in Education (Special Education)

(5% relaxation of marks for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC & PH candidates)

Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Maths and Science)

B.Sc. with Assam TET Upper Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Or

B.Sc. or M.Sc. with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary & Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)

Or

B.Sc. with minimum 45% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)

Or

B.Sc. with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary and 1-year Bachelor in Education (Special Education)

(5% relaxation of marks for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC & PH candidates)

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Selection Process 2020

In order to get appointed as Lower Primary or Upper Primary Teacher in Assam Schools, candidates need to appear on the merit list. For each district, the SSA will prepare a separate Merit list. The selection of candidates will be done strictly in order of merit as per the marks achieved by them.

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Merit List 2020

The Merit List for recruitment of SSA Assam Assistant Teacher will be prepared on following basis for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers:

Lower Primary Teacher

Particular

Marks

HSSLC or its equivalent

100

Assam TET in Lower Primary

100

NCTE Notified Professional Qualification (2 Year D.El.Ed. or B.Ed. etc)

100

NCC: 10 marks for ‘C’ Certificate or 5 marks for ‘B’ Certificate

10

Sports (participation in recognized sports, representing Assam at National Level)

10

Achievement in Fine Arts and Cultural activities (representing Assam at National Level)

10

Total

330

Upper Primary Teacher

Particular

Marks

HSSLC or its equivalent

100

Graduation

100

Assam TET in Upper Primary

100

NCTE Notified Professional Qualification (2 Year D.El.Ed. or B.Ed. etc)

100

NCC: 10 marks for ‘C’ Certificate or 5 marks for ‘B’ Certificate

10

Sports (participation in recognized sports, representing Assam at National Level)

10

Achievement in Fine Arts and Cultural activities (representing Assam at National Level)

10

Total

430

Watch this space for more updates on SSA Assam Recruitment 2020

FAQ

Where will teachers be posted under the SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who will get appointed under the SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 will get posted in schools located in remote and isolated places of the state.

Is Assam TET Qualification necessary to apply for SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Yes, candidates who are residents of Assam and who have qualified Assam TET can only apply for this job.

Will SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 be Permanent in Nature?

No, teachers appointed through this recruitment drive will be appointed on contractual basis.

How many vacancies will be filled through SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020?

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 aims to fill a total of 3753 vacancies of Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools.

How to Apply for SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Candidates can apply online for SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 on direct link here -http://formonline.net/TET_Ast_Teacher/
