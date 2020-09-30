SSA Assam Teacher 2020 3753 Vacancy for Lower/Upper Primary TET Teachers Recruitment: Application, Eligibility, Selection, Merit List

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF has been released by Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (SSA) @ssa.assam.gov.in to fill 3753 Vacancies of Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers in Assam Schools on contractual basis. The online application process for Assam Assistant Teacher has already begun on the official website. Candidates who are permanent resident of Assam and have qualified Assam TET exam can apply online for the recruitment now. Teachers appointed through this recruitment process will be appointed in schools located in remote and isolated areas of Assam. Here in this article, we have shared below the SSA Assam Recruitment details including the Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Selection Process and Merit List. Have a look at these details below and apply now to get recruited in Assam schools.
Download SSA Assam Teacher Notification PDF 2020
The Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers appointed through this recruitment drive will have to relocate to remote areas of Assam. Candidates should be mentally and physically prepared to serve in isolated areas. Teachers who are already working on regular or contractual basis in Lower Primary schools are not eligible to apply for the Lower Primary schools, however, if they are eligible, they can apply for Upper Primary Teacher post.
Apply Online for SSA Assam Teacher Vacancy 2020 - Direct Link
Let's now have a look at the important dates of the SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 below:
SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Start Date of Application Process
|
27 September 2020
|
Last Date of Application Process
|
11 October 2020
|
Release of Merit List
|
Soon
SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2020
Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan has notified a total of 3753 vacancies of teacher, of which, 2966 vacancy will be filled for Lower Primary Teachers, 239 will be filled for Upper Primary (Maths & Science) and 548 Vacancies for Upper Primary (Social Science). Have a look at category-wise vacancy details below:
|
Post
|
Vacancy
|
Category-Wise Vacancy
|
Assistant Teacher - Lower Primary
|
2966 vacancy
|
UR: 332
EWS: 371
SC: 144
STP: 899
STH: 660
OBC/MOBC: 452
PWD: 108
|
Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Social Science)
|
548 Vacancy
|
UR: 37
EWS: 44
SC: 70
STP: 113
STH: 106
OBC/MOBC: 157
PWD: 21
|
Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Maths and Science)
|
239 Vacancy
|
UR: 20
EWS: 19
SC: 38
STP: 72
STH: 40
OBC/MOBC: 43
PWD: 7
SSA Assam Assistant Teacher 2020: Application Process
Step 1: Visit @ ssa.assam.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Engagement of Teachers link
Step 3: Now click on the link saying 'Apply Online'
Step 4: Complete the Registration Process
Step 5: Now Fill Application Form using Registration Number
Step 6: Upload Scanned images of photo, signature & other documents
Step 7: Pay Application Fee
Documents to be uploaded while filling SSA Assam Application Form
- Scanned Photograph
- PDF Copy of HSSLC Marksheet
- PDF Copy of Graduation Marksheet
- PDF Copy of Post Graduation Marksheet (if any)
- PDF Copy of D.El.Ed./B.Ed Marksheet
- PDF Copy of Assam TET Marksheet and Certificate
- PDF Copy of Caste Certificate (If any)
- PDF Copy of NCC Certificate (B or C)
- PDF Copy of Certificate of Disabilities (For PwD candidates)
- PDF Copy of EWS Certificate for Economically Weaker Section
- PDF Copy of HSLC Admit Card/Certificate for age
- Scanned Signature
SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2020
The eligibility criteria, age limit and educational qualifications are different for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers. Have a look at these details below
Age Limit for Lower & Upper Primary Teachers
The Minimum age limit is 18 years for all category candidates and the maximum age limit for General and unreserved category candidates is 40 years. Have a look at age relaxation for reserved category candidates:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC/MOBC
|
43 years
|
SC/ST(P)/ST(H)
|
45 years
|
Persons with Disability (PwD)
|
50 years
|
Note: This age relaxation is as on 1st January’2020.
Educational Qualification
|
Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Assistant Teacher - Lower Primary
|
Minimum 50% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes
Or
Minimum 45% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
Or
Minimum 50% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
Or
Minimum 50% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (Special Education)
Or
Graduation with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes
Or
Graduation or Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from UGC recognized University with Assam TET Lower Primary & Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)
(5% relaxation of marks for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC & PH candidates)
|
Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Social Science)
|
Graduation with Assam TET Upper Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes
Or
Graduation or Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary and Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) from recognized institutes
Or
Graduation with minimum 45% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary & 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)
Or
Graduation with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary & 1-year Bachelor in Education (Special Education)
(5% relaxation of marks for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC & PH candidates)
|
Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Maths and Science)
|
B.Sc. with Assam TET Upper Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
Or
B.Sc. or M.Sc. with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary & Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)
Or
B.Sc. with minimum 45% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)
Or
B.Sc. with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary and 1-year Bachelor in Education (Special Education)
(5% relaxation of marks for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC & PH candidates)
SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Selection Process 2020
In order to get appointed as Lower Primary or Upper Primary Teacher in Assam Schools, candidates need to appear on the merit list. For each district, the SSA will prepare a separate Merit list. The selection of candidates will be done strictly in order of merit as per the marks achieved by them.
SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Merit List 2020
The Merit List for recruitment of SSA Assam Assistant Teacher will be prepared on following basis for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers:
Lower Primary Teacher
|
Particular
|
Marks
|
HSSLC or its equivalent
|
100
|
Assam TET in Lower Primary
|
100
|
NCTE Notified Professional Qualification (2 Year D.El.Ed. or B.Ed. etc)
|
100
|
NCC: 10 marks for ‘C’ Certificate or 5 marks for ‘B’ Certificate
|
10
|
Sports (participation in recognized sports, representing Assam at National Level)
|
10
|
Achievement in Fine Arts and Cultural activities (representing Assam at National Level)
|
10
|
Total
|
330
Upper Primary Teacher
|
Particular
|
Marks
|
HSSLC or its equivalent
|
100
|
Graduation
|
100
|
Assam TET in Upper Primary
|
100
|
NCTE Notified Professional Qualification (2 Year D.El.Ed. or B.Ed. etc)
|
100
|
NCC: 10 marks for ‘C’ Certificate or 5 marks for ‘B’ Certificate
|
10
|
Sports (participation in recognized sports, representing Assam at National Level)
|
10
|
Achievement in Fine Arts and Cultural activities (representing Assam at National Level)
|
10
|
Total
|
430
Watch this space for more updates on SSA Assam Recruitment 2020