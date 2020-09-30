SSA Assam Teacher 2020 3753 Vacancy for Lower/Upper Primary TET Teachers Recruitment: Application, Eligibility, Selection, Merit List

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF has been released by Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (SSA) @ssa.assam.gov.in to fill 3753 Vacancies of Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers in Assam Schools on contractual basis. The online application process for Assam Assistant Teacher has already begun on the official website. Candidates who are permanent resident of Assam and have qualified Assam TET exam can apply online for the recruitment now. Teachers appointed through this recruitment process will be appointed in schools located in remote and isolated areas of Assam. Here in this article, we have shared below the SSA Assam Recruitment details including the Application Process, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Selection Process and Merit List. Have a look at these details below and apply now to get recruited in Assam schools.

Download SSA Assam Teacher Notification PDF 2020

The Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers appointed through this recruitment drive will have to relocate to remote areas of Assam. Candidates should be mentally and physically prepared to serve in isolated areas. Teachers who are already working on regular or contractual basis in Lower Primary schools are not eligible to apply for the Lower Primary schools, however, if they are eligible, they can apply for Upper Primary Teacher post.

Apply Online for SSA Assam Teacher Vacancy 2020 - Direct Link

Let's now have a look at the important dates of the SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 below:

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Start Date of Application Process 27 September 2020 Last Date of Application Process 11 October 2020 Release of Merit List Soon

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2020

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan has notified a total of 3753 vacancies of teacher, of which, 2966 vacancy will be filled for Lower Primary Teachers, 239 will be filled for Upper Primary (Maths & Science) and 548 Vacancies for Upper Primary (Social Science). Have a look at category-wise vacancy details below:

Post Vacancy Category-Wise Vacancy Assistant Teacher - Lower Primary 2966 vacancy UR: 332 EWS: 371 SC: 144 STP: 899 STH: 660 OBC/MOBC: 452 PWD: 108 Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Social Science) 548 Vacancy UR: 37 EWS: 44 SC: 70 STP: 113 STH: 106 OBC/MOBC: 157 PWD: 21 Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Maths and Science) 239 Vacancy UR: 20 EWS: 19 SC: 38 STP: 72 STH: 40 OBC/MOBC: 43 PWD: 7

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher 2020: Application Process

Step 1: Visit @ ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Engagement of Teachers link

Step 3: Now click on the link saying 'Apply Online'

Step 4: Complete the Registration Process

Step 5: Now Fill Application Form using Registration Number

Step 6: Upload Scanned images of photo, signature & other documents

Step 7: Pay Application Fee

Documents to be uploaded while filling SSA Assam Application Form

Scanned Photograph

PDF Copy of HSSLC Marksheet

PDF Copy of Graduation Marksheet

PDF Copy of Post Graduation Marksheet (if any)

PDF Copy of D.El.Ed./B.Ed Marksheet

PDF Copy of Assam TET Marksheet and Certificate

PDF Copy of Caste Certificate (If any)

PDF Copy of NCC Certificate (B or C)

PDF Copy of Certificate of Disabilities (For PwD candidates)

PDF Copy of EWS Certificate for Economically Weaker Section

PDF Copy of HSLC Admit Card/Certificate for age

Scanned Signature

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2020

The eligibility criteria, age limit and educational qualifications are different for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers. Have a look at these details below

Age Limit for Lower & Upper Primary Teachers

The Minimum age limit is 18 years for all category candidates and the maximum age limit for General and unreserved category candidates is 40 years. Have a look at age relaxation for reserved category candidates:

Category Age Relaxation OBC/MOBC 43 years SC/ST(P)/ST(H) 45 years Persons with Disability (PwD) 50 years Note: This age relaxation is as on 1st January’2020.

Educational Qualification

Post Educational Qualification Assistant Teacher - Lower Primary Minimum 50% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes Or Minimum 45% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education Or Minimum 50% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) Or Minimum 50% marks in Higher Secondary with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (Special Education) Or Graduation with Assam TET Lower Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes Or Graduation or Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from UGC recognized University with Assam TET Lower Primary & Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) (5% relaxation of marks for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC & PH candidates) Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Social Science) Graduation with Assam TET Upper Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education from recognized institutes Or Graduation or Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary and Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) from recognized institutes Or Graduation with minimum 45% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary & 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) Or Graduation with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary & 1-year Bachelor in Education (Special Education) (5% relaxation of marks for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC & PH candidates) Assistant Teacher -Upper Primary (Maths and Science) B.Sc. with Assam TET Upper Primary & 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education Or B.Sc. or M.Sc. with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary & Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) Or B.Sc. with minimum 45% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) Or B.Sc. with minimum 50% marks with Assam TET Upper Primary and 1-year Bachelor in Education (Special Education) (5% relaxation of marks for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC & PH candidates)

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Selection Process 2020

In order to get appointed as Lower Primary or Upper Primary Teacher in Assam Schools, candidates need to appear on the merit list. For each district, the SSA will prepare a separate Merit list. The selection of candidates will be done strictly in order of merit as per the marks achieved by them.

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Merit List 2020

The Merit List for recruitment of SSA Assam Assistant Teacher will be prepared on following basis for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teachers:

Lower Primary Teacher

Particular Marks HSSLC or its equivalent 100 Assam TET in Lower Primary 100 NCTE Notified Professional Qualification (2 Year D.El.Ed. or B.Ed. etc) 100 NCC: 10 marks for ‘C’ Certificate or 5 marks for ‘B’ Certificate 10 Sports (participation in recognized sports, representing Assam at National Level) 10 Achievement in Fine Arts and Cultural activities (representing Assam at National Level) 10 Total 330

Upper Primary Teacher

Particular Marks HSSLC or its equivalent 100 Graduation 100 Assam TET in Upper Primary 100 NCTE Notified Professional Qualification (2 Year D.El.Ed. or B.Ed. etc) 100 NCC: 10 marks for ‘C’ Certificate or 5 marks for ‘B’ Certificate 10 Sports (participation in recognized sports, representing Assam at National Level) 10 Achievement in Fine Arts and Cultural activities (representing Assam at National Level) 10 Total 430

Watch this space for more updates on SSA Assam Recruitment 2020