SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-2 Exam on 14th Feb 2021: Check UFM Rule for Descriptive Paper, Exam Patten & Syllabus in Detail

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-2 Exam on 14th Feb 2021: SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Tier-2 Descriptive Exam will be conducted on 14th February 2021. Based on marks scored in SSC CHSL Tier-1 Computer Based Examination (CBE) 44856 candidates have been shortlisted, Category-wise to appear for SSC CHSL Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper). The Admit Cards of the qualified candidates have been uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices. So let’s look at the details of SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-2 Exam Pattern, Syllabus & UFM Rule:

Get SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Updates

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-2 Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-II exam will be a descriptive paper and will be conducted in “Pen & Paper Mode” mode. Let’s look at the exam pattern of Tier-II exam in brief:

Topics (Hindi/ English) Word Limit (Approximately) Time Limit Marks Essay Writing 200 - 250 1 Hour (1 hour 20 Minutes for PWD candidates) 100 Marks Letter/Application Writing 150 - 200

Check SSC CHSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2021 Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO/JSA/SA/PA)

Note:

- The minimum qualifying marks for the descriptive paper will be 33%.

- The marks of the descriptive paper will be included with Tier I exam to decide the merit list of successful candidates.

- Candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification and Tier-III Examination on the basis of their performance in Tier-I + Tier-II subject to having scored a minimum of 33% marks in Tier-II Examination.

- Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in DV and Tier-III will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Tier-I+Tier-II Examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments confirmed by them at the time of Document Verification.

Get SSC CHSL 2021 Exam Study Material For Free

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-2 UFM RULE

Candidates are strictly advised Not To Write Any Personal Identity e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks even if marks are awarded during the evaluation process.

The paper will have to be WRITTEN EITHER IN HINDI OR IN ENGLISH. Part paper written in Hindi and Part in English will be awarded zero marks.

SSC CHSL 2020 UFM Case Updates

Candidates must write their correct Roll Number at the prescribed places on the cover page of the Answer Book. Candidates must also affix signature and Left-hand Thumb Impression in the relevant columns in the Answer Book. Answer Books not bearing Roll Number, Signature and Left-hand Thumb Impression shall be awarded zero Marks.

Check SSC CHSL 2021 Eligibility Criteria for LDC/DEO/JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-2 Syllabus

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking SSC CHSL Tier-II Exam:

Use proper structure for your story:Your essay should start with an introduction that should provide a brief overview of the points you'll be discussing in greater detail within the body of the essay. The main body of the essay should consist of some paragraphs. The number of paragraphs will depend on how many points you have to make or topics you need to cover. There should be a paragraph or two for each of the points mentioned in your introduction. Your essay should end with a strong conclusion. The conclusion should be a short paragraph that re-iterates your main points.

SSC CHSL LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Memorize proper formats of Letter writing:Try to memorize the format of both formal and informal letter writing. The main challenge in letter writing is that you have to address your issues or convey your information in a few words. So memorize the basic formats of letters to save the time and achieve the precision. A letter has some basic parts:

Address Heading – Writer’s Full Address Date Inside Address – Recipient Full Name and Address Greeting – Dear [name of recipient] Subject Line – Main subject of the letter Body Closing (“Yours truly”, “Sincerely”, “Regards”, ‘Yours faithfully’)



Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Write good introduction:Writing good introduction will help you to grab the examiner’s attention. The examiner will then be curious to read your whole story which will eventually lead you to good marks.

Revise Statistics and Facts:This technique will help you to write good and meaningful essays in less time. Providing good facts statistics in the essay will provide strength to your story.

Try to be precise and stick to the word limit:Avoid long sentences and try to be precise in your writing. Long sentence makes it difficult to engage the examiner. Also, avoid useless facts and do not exaggerate any point. Try to write small paragraphs, which is easy to read.

Revise the important topics: We have listed down some important letter and essay topics for you which will help you in your last minute preparation:

Essay Topics GST and its long-term effects Demonetization – Failure or Success Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan Is India a safe place for women? Beti Bachao Beti Badhao Abhiyaan The Seventh Pay Commission Digital India Benefits of Sustainable Development Agricultural Development in India Right to Equality or Right to Information Formal Letter Topics Complain letter regarding increasing noise pollution in your locality. Complain letter regarding trouble faced by common people due to demonetisation. Complain letter mentioning chaotic state of traffic near your locality. Letter to present views on Women empowerment. Write a letter to the Municipal Officer demanding a Garbage Bin your area. Letter to expressing your views on Corruption in India. Letter expressing your views on Education beyond classroom teaching. Letter to Bank Manager for reissuing your ATM Card. Letter to expressing your views on effect of latest technology and gadgets on today’s youth. Request for more frequency of Public Transportation (Bus Service) in your area to the Municipal Corporation. Informal Letter Topics Letter to your sister congratulating her on success in the examination. Letter to your friend who is going through a Depression. Letter to your father asking him to guide you in making the career choice. Letter to your favourite novelist praising his/her book. Letter to your brother advising him to take steps to improve his Health. Thank you letter to your old school teacher for making you a good human being. Letter to your mother her advising on her retirement plans. Letter to invite your friend to your sister’s wedding. Letter to your brother requesting him to send you some extra funds for payment of college fees. Letter to your Friend for giving Birthday Wishes.

Click here to get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to go through the essay & letter writing formats and brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.

Get SSC CHSL 2021 Result Calendar