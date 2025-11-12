Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
SSC CHSL Mock Test 2025: Free Online Practice Quiz for Tier 1 & Tier 2 Exam

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 12, 2025, 15:01 IST

SSC CHSL Mock Test: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam from November 12 to 30. Solving the SSC CHSL online mock tests can increase your qualifying chances and help you analyse your performance. Attempt free SSC CHSL mock tests for tier 1 and tier 2 here.

SSC CHSL Mock Test
SSC CHSL Mock Test

SSC CHSL Mock Test: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from November 12 to 30 in online mode. This national-level exam aims to fill 3,131 vacancies for LDC, JSA, and DEO posts at various designated centres across the country. To excel in the exam, solving mock tests and practice quizzes is essential. These SSC CHSL mock tests simulate the real exam environment and help improve your question-solving speed and accuracy. The free SSC CHSL mock tests are prepared by subject-matter experts based on previous years’ question papers and the latest exam pattern. By attempting these practice tests regularly, candidates can effectively evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.

SSC CHSL Mock Test

The Staff Selection Commission released the official notification for SSC CHSL 2025 on June 23. The exam is scheduled to be held from November 12 to 30, to fill 3131 vacancies. With over 30 lakh applicants, the competition is expected to be fierce, making thorough preparation essential. There's no better way to prepare than by attempting SSC CHSL Mock Tests for Tier 1 and Tier 2 regularly.

Also, check:

SSC CHSL Mock Test PDF

Jagran Josh provides free mock tests on its website. Candidates can attempt SSC CHSL mock test to evaluate their preparedness level and refine their preparation strategy accordingly.

SSC CHSL Free Mock Test Attempt here

SSC CHSL 2025 Important Dates

Activity

Dates

Notification Date

23rd June 2025

Application Start Date

23rd June 2025

Last Date to Apply

18th July 2025 (11 pm)

Last Date for Online Fee Payment

19th July 2025 (11 pm)

Application Form Correction

25th & 26th July 2025 (11 pm)

SSC CHSL 2025 Slot Selection

22nd to 28th October 2025

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025

5th November 2025

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025

9th November 2025

Tier 1 Exam

12th to 30th November 2025

Tier-2 Exam

March 2026

SSC CHSL Practice Quiz

Taking the SSC CHSL Practice Quiz regularly is one of the smartest ways to outperform in the exam. These quizzes include subject-wise questions with answers based on the revised exam pattern. Solving the SSC CHSL Practice Quiz will help you revise key concepts, improve speed, and strengthen accuracy.

SSC CHSL Practice Quiz Subject-wise Click here

Features of SSC CHSL Mock Tests

Here are a few features of SSC CHSL mock tests that we have shared below for your reference:

  1. Designed as per the latest SSC CHSL syllabus and exam pattern.

  2. Includes topic-wise and full-length tests with answers.

  3. Available in English and Hindi for convenience.

  4. Accessible on both mobile and desktop.

How to Attempt SSC CHSL Online Mock Test Free PDF?

Aspirants can follow the steps below to solve SSC CHSL free mock tests for Tier 1 and Tier 2 to enhance their preparation:

Step 1: Visit the Jagran Josh website at jagranjosh.com

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘More’ tab and select ‘Mock Tests.’

Step 3: Search for “SSC CHSL”.

Step 4: Now, select “Mock Test” and then click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Mock Tests.

Step 5: A new webpage will be displayed where the SSC CHSL mock tests are available in both English and Hindi.

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2025

SSC CHSL exam is held in two stages: Tier 1 (Computer-Based Test) and Tier 2 (Descriptive and Skill/Typing Test). Candidates need to qualify each stage to proceed to the subsequent stage. You can check SSC CHSL exam pattern for tier 1 in the table below.

Subjects

No of Questions

Max Marks

General Intelligence

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25

50

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

50

Total

100

200

