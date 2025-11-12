SSC CHSL Mock Test: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from November 12 to 30 in online mode. This national-level exam aims to fill 3,131 vacancies for LDC, JSA, and DEO posts at various designated centres across the country. To excel in the exam, solving mock tests and practice quizzes is essential. These SSC CHSL mock tests simulate the real exam environment and help improve your question-solving speed and accuracy. The free SSC CHSL mock tests are prepared by subject-matter experts based on previous years’ question papers and the latest exam pattern. By attempting these practice tests regularly, candidates can effectively evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. SSC CHSL Mock Test The Staff Selection Commission released the official notification for SSC CHSL 2025 on June 23. The exam is scheduled to be held from November 12 to 30, to fill 3131 vacancies. With over 30 lakh applicants, the competition is expected to be fierce, making thorough preparation essential. There's no better way to prepare than by attempting SSC CHSL Mock Tests for Tier 1 and Tier 2 regularly.

SSC CHSL Salary SSC CHSL Mock Test PDF Jagran Josh provides free mock tests on its website. Candidates can attempt SSC CHSL mock test to evaluate their preparedness level and refine their preparation strategy accordingly. SSC CHSL Free Mock Test Attempt here SSC CHSL 2025 Important Dates Activity Dates Notification Date 23rd June 2025 Application Start Date 23rd June 2025 Last Date to Apply 18th July 2025 (11 pm) Last Date for Online Fee Payment 19th July 2025 (11 pm) Application Form Correction 25th & 26th July 2025 (11 pm) SSC CHSL 2025 Slot Selection 22nd to 28th October 2025 SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 5th November 2025 SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 9th November 2025 Tier 1 Exam 12th to 30th November 2025 Tier-2 Exam March 2026

SSC CHSL Practice Quiz Taking the SSC CHSL Practice Quiz regularly is one of the smartest ways to outperform in the exam. These quizzes include subject-wise questions with answers based on the revised exam pattern. Solving the SSC CHSL Practice Quiz will help you revise key concepts, improve speed, and strengthen accuracy. SSC CHSL Practice Quiz Subject-wise Click here Features of SSC CHSL Mock Tests Here are a few features of SSC CHSL mock tests that we have shared below for your reference: Designed as per the latest SSC CHSL syllabus and exam pattern. Includes topic-wise and full-length tests with answers. Available in English and Hindi for convenience. Accessible on both mobile and desktop. How to Attempt SSC CHSL Online Mock Test Free PDF? Aspirants can follow the steps below to solve SSC CHSL free mock tests for Tier 1 and Tier 2 to enhance their preparation: