SSC CHSL Registration 2023 Ends Soon @ssc.nic.in: 12th Pass can Apply Online!

SSC CHSL Registration 2023 E nds Soon @ssc.nic.in: 12 th pass can apply online for the SSC CHSL 2023 registration till June 8, 2023. Know the steps to complete the SSC CHSL registration and application form.

SSC CHSL 2023 Registration till June 8 @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC CHSL 2023 registration till June 8, 2023, at its official website ssc.nic.in. The commission will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level exam in online mode for the recruitment of around 1600 vacancies under the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant (PA/SA), and Data Entry Operator(DEO).

Let’s look at the important details for applying online for the SSC CHSL 2023 exam including the direct link for the application form, eligibility criteria, application fee, and documents required.

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Important Dates

Let’s look at the important dates related to SSC CHSL 2023 Exam in the table given below:

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Important Dates SSC CHSL Application form May 9 to June 8, 2023 Last date and time for receipt of online applications June 8, 2023 (23:00) Last date for making online fee payment June 10, 2023 (23:00) Last date for generation of offline Challan June 11, 2023 (23:00) Last date for payment through Challan June 12, 2023 (during working hours of the Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges June 14-15, 2023 (23:00) Date of Computer Based Exam Tier-1 Exam August 2023 Date of Computer Based Exam Tier-2 Exam To be notified later

SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying for the SSC CHSL 2023 exam. Here are some important eligibility criteria for SSC CHSL 2023 recruitment process:

Age Limit

The prescribed age limit for SSC CHSL is 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2023. However, candidates who belong to reserved categories can seek age relaxation as admissible under the rules of the government:

Category SSC CHSL Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwBD (Unreserved) 10 years PwBD (OBC) 13 years PwBD (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities 3 years Central Government Civilian Employees 13 years Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried. 18 years

Educational Qualification

The candidates willing to fill the SSC 10+2 exam must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university.

How to Fill SSC CHSL 2023 Application Form Online?

Candidates who possess the required eligibility can complete the registration process and fill out the form on the official website. Here is the step-by-step process to fill out the SSC CHSL 2023 application form online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the new registration button

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with the details that are mentioned in the section below:

- Mobile number

- Email id

- Aadhaar Number

- Class 10th roll number and year of passing the matriculation (10th)

- Disability certificate number

- Parent’s Name

- Gender

Step 4: After, providing the basic details, note down the registration number and password which will be required to fill out the application form. Choose your category and sub-caste if you are seeking age relaxation

Step 5: Next, upload a photograph and signature in the prescribed format on the dashboard

Step 6: Choose your exam centre city, at least three from the available states and cities

Step 7: Next, choose the medium of typing test and the language of the examination

Step 8: Enter academic qualification details, address followed by correspondence and permanent address

Step 9: Move to the payment page and pay the application fee as admissible to the candidate’s category using any online payment method i.e. UPI, Debit card, Credit card, etc

Step 10: Finally, submit the SSC CHSL application form and take a printout of the application form

Documents Required to complete SSC CHSL Application form 2023

The following set of documents should be kept handy while filling out the SSC CHSL application form easily.

- Adhaar Card

- Pan Card

- Caste Certificate

- Academic Certificate

- Disability certificate

- Address proof

- Scanned copy of the signature with a size limit of 10 to 20 KB

- Scanned copy of the photograph in a size limit of 20 to 50 KB not old than three months

SSC CHSL Application Fee 2023

Candidates who are required to pay the application fee can make the online payment through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Category SSC CHSL Application fee Unreserved and OBC (Male) INR 100 SC/ST/Widow/PwBD candidates Exempted

Online fees can be paid by candidates up to June 10, 2023 (23:00 hours). However, candidates who wish to make a cash payment through the challan of SBI may make payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of the bank up to June 12, 2023, provided the challan has been generated by them before June 11, 2023 (23:00 hours).

So if you're 12th pass and dream of a government job, then don't hesitate, don't stop, just apply today!