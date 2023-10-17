SSC CHSL Tier 1 Score Card 2023 OUT: Download Marks at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Score Card 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on 17 October. Candidates who appeared in the exam from CHSL Marks, Steps to download, and other details.

SSC CHSL Score Card 2023 OUT: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the score card of the online Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2023 from 02 to 17 August on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download SSC CHSL Marks using their registration details.

SSC CHSL Score Card Download Link

The link to download the marks is available in this article as well. The candidates are required to login into the link using their registration details. This link is available from 17 October to 31 October till 6 PM.

How to Check SSC CHSL Marks 2023 ?

The candidates can download the marks from the official website of the SSC CHSL Result from the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on score card link

Step 3: Provide your Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Email ID OR Mobile No and Examination Name:

Examination Name:

Step 4: Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Marks

Step 5: Now,