SSC CHSL UFM Case 2020: One Time Exemption Given to 4560 Disqualified Candidates based on Unfair Means Rule (UFM) in SSC CHSL 2018 Exam

SSC CHSL UFM Case 2020: As per the Official Notification released by SSC, Commission has decided to give one-time exemption the 4560 Disqualified Candidates who were rejected on the basis of Unfair Means Rule (UFM) in SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Exam which was conducted on 29th September 2019.

One-Time Exemption for 4560 SSC CHSL UFM Disqualified Candidates

Some of the rejected candidates submitted representations to the Commission requesting for revisiting the decision of the Commission about their rejection. Staff Selection Commission on 21st May 2020 constituted a committee to examine the grievances of candidates declared rejected on account of UFM in SSC CHSL Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) 2018 Exam and give its recommendations for the consideration of the Commission.

The Committee has since submitted its report to the Commission on 16th July 2020. The Committee has, inter alia, recommended that “With regard to the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination T-II-2018 who have been disqualified on the basis of revealing the identity and were placed under the category of ‘UFM’, the prohibitory instructions/guidelines should be ignored as a one-time measure “.

Accordingly, the Commission has decided to give one-time exemption to all 4560 candidates of SSC CHL (Tier-2) 2018 Exam who were disqualified. The results of these candidates will be processed accordingly.

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Exam Result Declared on 25th February 2020

As per the data released by the Commission, SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exam was arranged for 45,101 candidates, out of which 36,112 candidates appeared in the examination. The result of SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper for recruitment to the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) was declared on 25th February 2020. Total 30,822 candidates qualified (provisionally) were shortlisted for appearing in the Tier III (Skill Test) against 5918 tentative vacancies. Among the unsuccessful candidates, 4560 candidates were disqualified on the grounds of unfair means.

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-2 Result Analysis Posts Number of Candidates Qualified Qualified for Skill Test Data Entry Operator (DEO) in C&AG 1741 Data Entry Skill Test Data Entry Operator (DEO) in Departments other than C&AG 37 Data Entry Skill Test Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) 30822 Typing Test Total Number of Candidates Shortlisted for Tier-2 Exam 45101 Total Number of Candidates Appeared for Tier-2 Exam 36112 Total number of Shortlisted Candidates 32600 for 5918 Vacancies Total number of rejected cases under UFM 4560

SSC UFM (Unfair Means) Rule for Descriptive Paper

Many candidates have been given zero marks in SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 Descriptive Paper. Unfair Means (UFM) Rule for Descriptive Paper in SSC notification states that “Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks even if marks are awarded during the evaluation process”.

