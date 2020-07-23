SSC GD Constable 2020 Final Selection Delayed: Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Dates Postponed Again due to COVID-19 Pandemic

SSC GD Constable 2020 Final Selection Delayed: SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of the remaining candidates has been postponed further due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Situation. As per the latest notification released by SSC, “Due to COVID- 19 Pandemic, the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the Govt of India and as a preventive measure schedule of Review Medical Examination (RME) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of Constable(GD) Examination- 2018 were postponed till further orders. Covid-19 pandemic is peaking now and more widespread so RME and DME of candidates will be decided after the situation improves”.

Recent Story: No SSC Exam before October 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Commission Introduced SSC Constable Delhi Police 2020 Exam, Check List of 8 SSC 2020 Exam Dates

SSC GD Constable 2018-2019 Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Final Selection Delayed

Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of the remaining candidates both Male and Female Candidates will be conducted by Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs - CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF, to assess their physical and medical fitness. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.

Check SSC GD Constable 2019 Detailed Medical Examination Procedure

The venue and schedule of Detailed Medical Examination (DME) is being decided by the Nodal CAPF, i.e., CRPF. Call letters to the candidates, who have now been qualified for the DME, will be uploaded on the official website i.e. http://crpf.gov.in. Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature.

Check SSC GD Constable 2018-2019 PET/PST Revised Result

On 31st December 2019, SSC declared the GD Constable 2019 PET/PST Revised Result which states that total 1,95,104 candidates including 1,64,002 Male candidates and 31,102 Female Candidates have been shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Round (including 19,734 additional candidates (Female-8,588 and Male-11,146)).

Click here to know the Details of SSC GD Constable 60210 Vacancies

On 16th December 2019, SSC revised the total number of vacancies for the GD Constable 2018-19 Recruitment and increased it to 60210 Vacancies. Candidates must remember that the final selection under CAPF Departments would be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in all the three phases - Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Click here to know the Detailed Salary and Job Profile for the post of SSC GD Constable

Revised dates for Review Medical Examination (RME) & Detailed Medical Examination (DME) will be conveyed well in advance. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the websites of CRPF and SSC for the updates on examination process and await fresh Admit Cards as and when uploaded.

Get SSC 2020 Result Calendar