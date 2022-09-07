SSC GD Constable 2022: Detailed Medical Examination (DME) for both Male & Female Candidates

SSC GD Constable 2022 Detailed Medical Examination (DME): Check the details of the SSC GD Constable 2022 Detailed Medical Examination (DME) process for both Male and Female Candidates which will be conducted by CAPFs - CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, AR, NIA & SSF.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Detailed Medical Examination (DME): SSC GD Constable 2022 DME Admit Cards have been released at CRPF’s website - crpfonline.com. Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021 is going to be held from 12th September to 4th October 2022.

CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) conducted the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) at various centres across India. Candidates who get shortlisted after Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) by the Commission will proceed to the final selection round, i.e., Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

So, let’s look at the process of the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) conducted by CAPF for SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Recruitment.

SSC GD Constable 2022: Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs. The selected candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness as prescribed in the link given below:

The medical examination of the candidates will be conducted in terms of Uniform Guidelines for recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and AR.

Documents to be verified at the time Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

At the time of DME, the following documents will be verified:

Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate to prove age, name and educational qualification

Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority.

Valid NCC Certificate, if applicable.

Certificate from serving defense personnel in the format prescribed at Annexure-III of the notice.

Undertaking in the format prescribed in Annexure-IV from Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Caste Certificate (as applicable) in the format prescribed at Annexure-V, Annexure-VI and Annexure-VII of the notice from the candidates seeking reservation/ age relaxation.

Certificate from candidates who wish to avail relaxation in height/ chest measurement as prescribed in Annexure-VIII of the notice.

Certificate from District Collector/ District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims as mentioned in category 04/ 05/ 06 under Para-5.1of the Notice.

Nativity/ Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee in the format prescribed at Annexure-XII of the notice.

Final Selection SSC GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.