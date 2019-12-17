SSC GD Constable Result 2019 out @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC GD Constable Medical Exam Date Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission has finally released the list of selected candidates for Detailed Medical Examination. Candidates appeared in the SSC GD Constable PST/PET 2019 can check the SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019 on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable PST/PET result 2019 is available in the form of PDF. Candidates can check the select list of male/female candidates on the official website. The commission has also published the category wise breakup marks of the candidates provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the CBE for appearing in the DME along with the marks and date of birth.

SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019 was announced on 12 September 2019 wherein 5,35,169 candidates (Female-68781 and Male-466388) were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and the commission conducted the PET/PST from 13 August 2019 to 5 October 2019.

According to the revised result notice, all those candidates who were selected for PST/PST have been considered for DME. The commission will shortly communicate the exact date of Detailed Medical Test. Candidates are required to check the official website regularly for latest updates.

Candidates can directly access the link of SSC GD Constable Revised Result 2019 by clicking on the above link. The candidates whose name is in the list would be called for DME and the list is provisional.

Download List of Male candidates qualified for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Download List of female candidates qualified for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)



The details of the venue and schedule will be communicated soon to the candidates on the official website of CRPF. Call letters to the candidates, who have now been qualified for the DME, will be uploaded by the Nodal CAPF on their website i.e. http://crpf.gov.in.