SSC JE Final Answer Key 2022-23 Today at ssc.nic.in: Check Latest Updates Here

SSC JE Final Answer Key 2022-23 will be released, today, by the Staff Selection Commission. Get all the latest updates related to Junior Engineer Final Answer Key in this article.

SSC JE Final Answer Key 2022-2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to upload the final answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) today i.e. on 07 February 2023 at its official website (ssc.nic.in). All candidates who participated in SSC JE Paper 1 from 14 November 2022 to 16 November 2022 can download the SSC JE Paper 1 Final Answer Key, once it is available on the website of the commission. SSC JE Answer Key is being prepared on the basis of objections received by the commission from 22 November to 26 November 2022 on the website of SSC. The commission has carefully examined representations sent by the candidates and modified the answer key wherever necessary.

Candidates can also download SSC Junior Engineer Answer Key through the direct link which shall be provided on this page. SSC JE Paper 1 Final Answer Key Link will be available till 07 February 2023. The candidates are advised to keep a track of this page for the latest updates regarding the SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key 2022.

SSC JE Final Answer Key Download Link to be released today

SSC JE Answer Key: Steps to Download UKPSC JE Final Answer Key 2022 ?

The candidates can follow these easy steps to download SSC Junior Engineer Final Answer Key from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link provided on the official website

Step 3: Download SSC JE Final Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Scroll down the PDF and click on the answer key link

Step 5: Login into your account

Step 6: Download SSC JE Answer Key 2023

SSC JE Paper 2 2023

Students who cleared SSC JE Paper 1 are required to appear for SSC JE Paper 2. SSC JE Paper II Examination 2022 is tentatively scheduled on 26 February 2023. Those who qualify in Paper 2 will be called for the Document Verification Round.

SSC JE Recruitment 2022 is being done for hiring 810 Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts). SSC JE Exam was held in November 2022 and the result was declared on 18 January 2023.