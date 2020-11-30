SSC JHT 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks: Check Junior Hindi Translator Paper-1 Answer Key & Raise Objection till 1st December 2020 (6 PM)

SSC CGL Tier-2 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (15th to 18th Nov): SSC JHT 2020 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 was held on 19th November 2020 at different centres all over the country for the recruitment of 283 Vacancies.

Check SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Updates

Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 27th November 2020 (06:00 PM) to 1st December 2020 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 1st December 2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Link for candidate’s response sheet alongwith tentative answer keys and submission of representation

SSC JHT 2020 Exam (19th November 2020)

SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1 was an objective exam which was conducted in online mode. The exam comprised of two subjects, i.e., English & Hindi, having 200 questions of total 200 marks. There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1 was 2 Hours:

SSC JHT 2020 Computer Based Exam Subjects Number of Questions (Marks) Time General English 100 Questions (100 Marks) 2 Hours General Hindi 100 Questions (100 Marks) Total 200

Check exam pattern and syllabus of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1

Minimum qualifying marks in SSC JHT Paper-I and Paper-II are as follows:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1 Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General 30% OBC/EWS 25% Others 20%

Based on the marks scored in Paper-I i.e. Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Paper-II. If the Computer Based Examination is conducted in multiple shifts, normalized marks will be used to determine merit.

Check SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Expected Cut-Off for SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was of Easy to Moderate level. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 200) General 120-130 OBC 115-125 EWS 110-120 SC 105-115 ST 95-105

Click here to know the Job Profile, Pay Scale and Promotion Policy of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)

SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Paper-I Cut Off Marks

The category-wise details of the candidates available and cut off marks are as under:

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination Paper-I 2019 Cut-Off Marks Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 200) Candidate Available UR 128.75 302 OBC 114.00 738 EWS 104.75 283 SC 105.25 389 ST 94.00 179 OH 110.25 25 HH 53.25 30 VH 102.50 15 Others 40.75 16 Total 1977

Check Preparation Tips & Strategy for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC JHT 2020 Paper-2:

Parts of Paper Mode of Paper Subject Number of Questions/ Marks Total Duration Paper-II (Conventional Type) Descriptive Translation & Essay 200 Marks 2 Hours

Also Read:

Click here to get SSC 2020-2021 Exam Calendar

Click here to get SSC 2020 Result Calendar

Based on the performance in Paper-I + Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification. Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I + Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.