SSC JHT 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks: Check Junior Hindi Translator Paper-1 Answer Key & Raise Objection till 1st December 2020 (6 PM)

SSC JHT 2020 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 was held on 19th November 2020 at different centres all over the country for the recruitment of 283 Vacancies.
Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 27th November 2020 (06:00 PM) to 1st December 2020 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 1st December 2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances.
Link for candidate’s response sheet alongwith tentative answer keys and submission of representation
SSC JHT 2020 Exam (19th November 2020)
SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1 was an objective exam which was conducted in online mode. The exam comprised of two subjects, i.e., English & Hindi, having 200 questions of total 200 marks. There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1 was 2 Hours:
|
SSC JHT 2020 Computer Based Exam
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions (Marks)
|
Time
|
General English
|
100 Questions (100 Marks)
|
2 Hours
|
General Hindi
|
100 Questions (100 Marks)
|
Total
|
200
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1
Minimum qualifying marks in SSC JHT Paper-I and Paper-II are as follows:
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
|
General
|
30%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
Others
|
20%
Based on the marks scored in Paper-I i.e. Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Paper-II. If the Computer Based Examination is conducted in multiple shifts, normalized marks will be used to determine merit.
Expected Cut-Off for SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1
The difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was of Easy to Moderate level. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC JHT 2020 Paper-1
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 200)
|
General
|
120-130
|
OBC
|
115-125
|
EWS
|
110-120
|
SC
|
105-115
|
ST
|
95-105
SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2019 Paper-I Cut Off Marks
The category-wise details of the candidates available and cut off marks are as under:
|
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination Paper-I 2019 Cut-Off Marks
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 200)
|
Candidate Available
|
UR
|
128.75
|
302
|
OBC
|
114.00
|
738
|
EWS
|
104.75
|
283
|
SC
|
105.25
|
389
|
ST
|
94.00
|
179
|
OH
|
110.25
|
25
|
HH
|
53.25
|
30
|
VH
|
102.50
|
15
|
Others
|
40.75
|
16
|
Total
|
1977
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
SSC JHT 2020 Paper-2:
|
Parts of Paper
|
Mode of Paper
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions/ Marks
|
Total Duration
|
Paper-II (Conventional Type)
|
Descriptive
|
Translation & Essay
|
200 Marks
|
2 Hours
Based on the performance in Paper-I + Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification. Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I + Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.