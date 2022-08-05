SSC JWO Recruitment 2022: Advertisement Cancelled By Commission at ssc.nic.in, Check Latest Update

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the cancellation notice for the Advertisement for the Junior Wireless Officer on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

SSC JWO Recruitment 2022 Cancelled: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released short notice regarding the cancellation for the Advertisement for the Junior Wireless Officer (JWO), Post CAT. No.NR16422)on its official website.

Commission has cancelled the SSC JWO Recruitment 2022 Advertisement due to Administrative constraints. Short notice further says," It is hereby informed to all the concerned candidates that the Post of Junior Wireless Officer (JWO), Post Cat. No. NR16422 is hereby cancelled due to Administrative constraints."

It is noted that SSC has released the Advertisement No. Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts for the Post of Junior Wireless Officer (JWO), Post CAT. No.NR16422). You can download the Cancellation notice available on the official website.

