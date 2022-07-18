SSC MTS 2022 Expected Cutoff (Paper-1): Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks, State-wise Previous Scores

SSC MTS 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check SSC MTS 2022 Exam Expected Cut-Off marks which will be required for qualifying for the next round of the exam. Also, know the Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks & State-wise Previous Scores for SSC MTS Paper-1.

SSC MTS 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks
SSC MTS 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC MTS 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared or are going to appear in SSC MTS 2021-22 Paper-1, which is being held from 5th July to 22nd July 2022, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC MTS 2022 Exam. Let’s look at the Expected cut-off for the Exam SSC MTS 2022 Exam based on the difficulty level of Paper-1:

Recent Stories

Download SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Memory Based Paper with Answers

Check SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Analysis

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Last Minute Tips

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2022 Exam

Following minimum cut-off will be applied to the normalized scores of Paper-1:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

General/ EWS

30%

OBC

25%

SC/ST/Others

20%

Check SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Check SSC MTS 2022 3698 Vacancy Details

Check SSC Havaldar 2022 CBIC/CBN 3603 Vacancy Details

Check How to Apply Online for SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Recruitment Process

Check SSC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Download SSC MTS 2021 Result & Merit List Categorywise

Check SSC MTS 2022 Result Calculation Under 2 Age Groups

Check SSC MTS 2022 Exam Updates

Expected Cut-off Marks for SSC MTS 2022 Exam

Questions asked in the SSC MTS 2022 Exam (Paper-1) were of Easy to Moderate Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers in SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1.  Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1 Expected Cut-Off (out of 100 Marks)

Category

Age-group of 18-25 years

Age-group of 18-27 years

General

85-90

80-85

EWS

80-85

75-80

OBC

75-80

70-75

SC

70-75

65-70

ST

65-70

60-65

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam for free

Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2021

SSC MTS Cut-off 2021: Candidates qualified for paper 2

Category

No. of Candidates Qualified

EWS

3070

SC

3590

ST

2980

ESM

3160

OH

620

HH

470

OBC

11600

VH

480

Others- PwD

230

UR/Gen

18480

Total

44680

SSC MTS Cut-off 2021 – 18 to 25 Years

State

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

ESM

HH

OH

VH

Bihar

93.06

91.44

Uttar Pradesh

81.47

77.77

77.94

73.29

63.82

47.67

50.54

60.52

69.22

Jharkhand

82.75

81.01

78.91

73.86

74.58

54.05

58.98

70.68

Odisha

75.43

73.85

75.06

73.36

61.28

43.52

51.89

58.86

66.34

West Bengal

81.31

78.02

76.83

78.93

68.78

51.68

62.04

70.17

Karnataka

68.26

67.65

67.9

65.88

56.63

29.43

35.23

55.23

55.69

Kerala

79.5

78.65

68.09

71.42

58.33

57.57

Chhattisgarh

77.18

76.58

74.19

72.31

47.01

58.59

Madhya Pradesh

79.9

76.22

77.47

76.56

65.95

47.08

Assam

73.84

72.45

71.6

70.46

61.63

35.66

47.57

Meghalaya

73.72

72.29

71.5

69.14

33.66

57.97

Mizoram

73.78

Nagaland

72.38

71.95

70.6

67.93

61.13

32.58

Delhi

76.38

73.34

71.95

70.75

62.6

40.67

41.67

59.68

67.38

Rajasthan

78.74

77.11

73.16

69.24

70.91

39.13

40.46

59.34

65.18

Uttarakhand

81.21

78.97

77.57

76.1

53.45

Chandigarh

88.33

82.4

77.41

Jammu Kashmir

80.89

79.6

Haryana

78.25

76.26

77.07

45.03

71.74

Himachal Pradesh

76.55

75.98

75.79

72.29

Punjab

76.11

75.25

74.97

72.01

64.33

56.15

Andhra Pradesh

78.61

80.42

72.83

74.35

68.67

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

77.96

76.89

73.97

75.84

59.77

52.87

Telangana

73.64

73.25

70.06

70.08

68.95

55.14

64.34

Goa

72.97

72.01

68.96

6073

38.07

39.92

58.3

64.22

Gujarat

70.82

69.98

68.11

66.96

60.22

31.07

37.46

58.36

59.03

Maharashtra

70.49

69.59

68.35

66.86

58.85

30.95

38.96

56.79

58.35

SSC MTS Cut-off 2021 – 18 to 27 Years

State

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

ESM

HH

OH

VH

Bihar

87.29

86.31

82.13

79.92

79.84

Uttar Pradesh

80.44

77.7

72.73

62.44

66.81

Jharkhand

82.96

80.97

73.59

Odisha

76.81

73.84

75

72.56

60.44

50.59

64.94

West Bengal

79.32

76.94

76.67

75.17

63.11

51.11

60.3

Andaman & Nicobar

75.03

73.91

60.39

Sikkim

78.91

76.41

61.32

Karnataka

71.87

70.96

69.93

29.36

34.6

55.29

Kerala

81.6

78.52

69.89

70.7

57.95

Lakshadweep

77.06

75.54

69.82

67.87

Chhattisgarh

78.72

71.46

63.86

45.51

Madhya Pradesh

78.84

75.53

75

47.39

66.14

Arunachal Pradesh

75.88

73.29

73.58

70.82

Assam

72.41

73.12

70.28

Manipur

74.94

71.4

Meghalaya

73.5

72.22

71.4

68.95

64.69

57.39

Mizoram

73.36

72.2

68.83

62.26

Nagaland

72.76

60.65

Tripura

74.9

Delhi

74.67

72.72

71.76

70.56

61.58

39.04

40.54

59.4

Rajasthan

78.63

76.51

75.66

38.82

58.96

Uttarakhand

79.48

78.24

73.81

60.39

Chandigarh

82.04

81.08

78.73

73.84

73.02

Jammu Kashmir

77.69

76.3

76.1

71.5

65.62

Haryana

79.32

Himachal Pradesh

75.79

75.28

75.27

68.55

Punjab

75.74

74.75

74.57

71.37

40.93

Andhra Pradesh

74.91

73.62

71.3

70.33

67.72

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

76.55

75.7

70.75

59.18

51.72

58.11

Telangana

72.45

69.94

53.19

Goa

77.46

72.01

Gujarat

73.99

71.85

71.44

60.17

Maharashtra

72.05

69.62

70.84

67.91

58.6

30.66

36.64

56.62

57.72

Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2019

SSC MTS Paper-1 Cut-Off 2019

States/UT

Age-group of 18-25 years

Age-group of 18-27 years

Delhi

86.18

84.94

Rajasthan

91.48

90.39

Uttarakhand

84.51

85.44

Karnataka

82.71

83.37

Kerala

86.79

87.35

Jharkhand

89.67

--

Odisha

87.33

87.18

West Bengal

85.50

89.16

A&N Islands

83.98

--

Telangana

84.45

86.63

Andhra Pradesh

92.04

--

Puducherry & Tamil Nadu

82.14

83.62

Daman & Diu and Goa

85.20

84.87

Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

83.26

83.57

Maharashtra

81.49

83.15

Chandigarh

96.36

--

Jammu & Kashmir

91.08

90.35

Haryana

99.21

97.87

Himachal Pradesh

91.31

95.04

Punjab

93.45

--

Bihar

89.96

89.51

UP

86.98

85.84

Arunachal Pradesh

--

85.22

Assam

84.29

84.45

Manipur

--

86.16

Meghalaya

83.75

83.74

Nagaland

83.72

--

Tripura

83.66

--

Chhattisgarh

84.81

84.35

Madhya Pradesh

84.21

84.17

 Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2017

SSC MTS Cut-off Marks 2017 – Paper 1

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 150 Marks)

Candidates Available

General

110.50

83427

SC

100.50

12210

ST

87.00

10928

OBC

101.00

45420

Ex-Servicemen

49.50

2704

OH

93.00

2386

VH

76.00

1191

HH

49.50

916

Total

159182

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC MTS Paper-2: This Exam will be set in Hindi, English, and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).

Document Verification and Final Selection: Candidates will be shortlisted for the Document Verification process on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and the cut-off marks in Paper II. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any sectional cut-off in SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1?

No, there will be no sectional cutoff marks

Q2. Will there be different Cutoff category-wise & State-wise?

Yes, there will be different Cutoff marks for different Categories & States

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam?

There Will Be A Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer

Take Free Online SSC MTS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

5 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.