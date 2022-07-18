SSC MTS 2022 Expected Cutoff (Paper-1): Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks, State-wise Previous Scores

SSC MTS 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check SSC MTS 2022 Exam Expected Cut-Off marks which will be required for qualifying for the next round of the exam. Also, know the Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks & State-wise Previous Scores for SSC MTS Paper-1.

SSC MTS 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared or are going to appear in SSC MTS 2021-22 Paper-1, which is being held from 5th July to 22nd July 2022, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC MTS 2022 Exam. Let’s look at the Expected cut-off for the Exam SSC MTS 2022 Exam based on the difficulty level of Paper-1:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2022 Exam

Following minimum cut-off will be applied to the normalized scores of Paper-1:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage General/ EWS 30% OBC 25% SC/ST/Others 20%

Expected Cut-off Marks for SSC MTS 2022 Exam

Questions asked in the SSC MTS 2022 Exam (Paper-1) were of Easy to Moderate Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers in SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1 Expected Cut-Off (out of 100 Marks) Category Age-group of 18-25 years Age-group of 18-27 years General 85-90 80-85 EWS 80-85 75-80 OBC 75-80 70-75 SC 70-75 65-70 ST 65-70 60-65

Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2021

SSC MTS Cut-off 2021: Candidates qualified for paper 2 Category No. of Candidates Qualified EWS 3070 SC 3590 ST 2980 ESM 3160 OH 620 HH 470 OBC 11600 VH 480 Others- PwD 230 UR/Gen 18480 Total 44680 SSC MTS Cut-off 2021 – 18 to 25 Years State UR OBC EWS SC ST ESM HH OH VH Bihar 93.06 91.44 — — — — — — — Uttar Pradesh 81.47 77.77 77.94 73.29 63.82 47.67 50.54 60.52 69.22 Jharkhand 82.75 81.01 78.91 73.86 74.58 54.05 58.98 70.68 — Odisha 75.43 73.85 75.06 73.36 61.28 43.52 51.89 58.86 66.34 West Bengal 81.31 78.02 76.83 78.93 68.78 51.68 62.04 — 70.17 Karnataka 68.26 67.65 67.9 65.88 56.63 29.43 35.23 55.23 55.69 Kerala 79.5 78.65 68.09 71.42 58.33 57.57 — — — Chhattisgarh 77.18 76.58 74.19 72.31 — 47.01 — 58.59 — Madhya Pradesh 79.9 76.22 77.47 76.56 65.95 47.08 — — — Assam 73.84 72.45 71.6 70.46 61.63 35.66 47.57 — — Meghalaya 73.72 72.29 71.5 69.14 — 33.66 — 57.97 — Mizoram 73.78 — — — — — — — — Nagaland 72.38 71.95 70.6 67.93 61.13 32.58 — — — Delhi 76.38 73.34 71.95 70.75 62.6 40.67 41.67 59.68 67.38 Rajasthan 78.74 77.11 73.16 69.24 70.91 39.13 40.46 59.34 65.18 Uttarakhand 81.21 78.97 77.57 76.1 — 53.45 — — — Chandigarh 88.33 82.4 — 77.41 — — — — — Jammu Kashmir 80.89 79.6 — — — — — — — Haryana 78.25 76.26 77.07 — — — 45.03 71.74 — Himachal Pradesh 76.55 75.98 75.79 72.29 — — — — — Punjab 76.11 75.25 74.97 72.01 64.33 56.15 — — — Andhra Pradesh 78.61 80.42 72.83 74.35 68.67 — — — — Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 77.96 76.89 73.97 75.84 59.77 52.87 — — — Telangana 73.64 73.25 70.06 70.08 68.95 55.14 — 64.34 — Goa 72.97 72.01 — 68.96 6073 38.07 39.92 58.3 64.22 Gujarat 70.82 69.98 68.11 66.96 60.22 31.07 37.46 58.36 59.03 Maharashtra 70.49 69.59 68.35 66.86 58.85 30.95 38.96 56.79 58.35 SSC MTS Cut-off 2021 – 18 to 27 Years State UR OBC EWS SC ST ESM HH OH VH Bihar 87.29 86.31 — 82.13 79.92 — — — 79.84 Uttar Pradesh 80.44 77.7 — 72.73 62.44 — — — 66.81 Jharkhand 82.96 80.97 — 73.59 — — — — — Odisha 76.81 73.84 75 72.56 60.44 — 50.59 — 64.94 West Bengal 79.32 76.94 76.67 75.17 63.11 51.11 — 60.3 — Andaman & Nicobar 75.03 73.91 — — 60.39 — — — — Sikkim 78.91 76.41 — — 61.32 — — — — Karnataka 71.87 70.96 69.93 — — 29.36 34.6 — 55.29 Kerala 81.6 78.52 69.89 70.7 57.95 — — — — Lakshadweep 77.06 75.54 69.82 67.87 — — — — — Chhattisgarh 78.72 — — 71.46 63.86 45.51 — — — Madhya Pradesh 78.84 75.53 — 75 — — 47.39 — 66.14 Arunachal Pradesh 75.88 73.29 73.58 70.82 — — — — — Assam — 72.41 73.12 70.28 — — — — — Manipur 74.94 — 71.4 — — — — — — Meghalaya 73.5 72.22 71.4 68.95 64.69 — — 57.39 — Mizoram 73.36 72.2 — 68.83 62.26 — — — — Nagaland 72.76 — — — 60.65 — — — — Tripura — 74.9 — — — — — — — Delhi 74.67 72.72 71.76 70.56 61.58 39.04 40.54 59.4 — Rajasthan 78.63 76.51 75.66 — — 38.82 — 58.96 — Uttarakhand 79.48 78.24 — 73.81 — — — 60.39 — Chandigarh 82.04 81.08 78.73 — 73.84 — — — 73.02 Jammu Kashmir 77.69 76.3 76.1 71.5 65.62 — — — — Haryana — — 79.32 — — — — — — Himachal Pradesh 75.79 75.28 75.27 — 68.55 — — — — Punjab 75.74 74.75 74.57 71.37 — — 40.93 — — Andhra Pradesh 74.91 73.62 71.3 70.33 67.72 — — — — Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 76.55 75.7 70.75 — 59.18 51.72 — 58.11 — Telangana 72.45 — 69.94 — — 53.19 — — — Goa 77.46 72.01 — — — — — — — Gujarat 73.99 71.85 71.44 — 60.17 — — — — Maharashtra 72.05 69.62 70.84 67.91 58.6 30.66 36.64 56.62 57.72

Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2019

SSC MTS Paper-1 Cut-Off 2019 States/UT Age-group of 18-25 years Age-group of 18-27 years Delhi 86.18 84.94 Rajasthan 91.48 90.39 Uttarakhand 84.51 85.44 Karnataka 82.71 83.37 Kerala 86.79 87.35 Jharkhand 89.67 -- Odisha 87.33 87.18 West Bengal 85.50 89.16 A&N Islands 83.98 -- Telangana 84.45 86.63 Andhra Pradesh 92.04 -- Puducherry & Tamil Nadu 82.14 83.62 Daman & Diu and Goa 85.20 84.87 Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli 83.26 83.57 Maharashtra 81.49 83.15 Chandigarh 96.36 -- Jammu & Kashmir 91.08 90.35 Haryana 99.21 97.87 Himachal Pradesh 91.31 95.04 Punjab 93.45 -- Bihar 89.96 89.51 UP 86.98 85.84 Arunachal Pradesh -- 85.22 Assam 84.29 84.45 Manipur -- 86.16 Meghalaya 83.75 83.74 Nagaland 83.72 -- Tripura 83.66 -- Chhattisgarh 84.81 84.35 Madhya Pradesh 84.21 84.17

Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2017

SSC MTS Cut-off Marks 2017 – Paper 1 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 150 Marks) Candidates Available General 110.50 83427 SC 100.50 12210 ST 87.00 10928 OBC 101.00 45420 Ex-Servicemen 49.50 2704 OH 93.00 2386 VH 76.00 1191 HH 49.50 916 Total 159182

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC MTS Paper-2: This Exam will be set in Hindi, English, and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).

Document Verification and Final Selection: Candidates will be shortlisted for the Document Verification process on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and the cut-off marks in Paper II. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.