SSC MTS 2022 Expected Cutoff (Paper-1): Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks, State-wise Previous Scores

SSC MTS 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared or are going to appear in SSC MTS 2021-22 Paper-1, which is being held from 5th July to 22nd July 2022, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC MTS 2022 Exam. Let’s look at the Expected cut-off for the Exam SSC MTS 2022 Exam based on the difficulty level of Paper-1:
|
Recent Stories
|
Download SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Memory Based Paper with Answers
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2022 Exam
Following minimum cut-off will be applied to the normalized scores of Paper-1:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
General/ EWS
|
30%
|
OBC
|
25%
|
SC/ST/Others
|
20%
|
Check SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
|
Check How to Apply Online for SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Recruitment Process
Expected Cut-off Marks for SSC MTS 2022 Exam
Questions asked in the SSC MTS 2022 Exam (Paper-1) were of Easy to Moderate Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers in SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1 Expected Cut-Off (out of 100 Marks)
|
Category
|
Age-group of 18-25 years
|
Age-group of 18-27 years
|
General
|
85-90
|
80-85
|
EWS
|
80-85
|
75-80
|
OBC
|
75-80
|
70-75
|
SC
|
70-75
|
65-70
|
ST
|
65-70
|
60-65
Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam for free
Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2021
|
SSC MTS Cut-off 2021: Candidates qualified for paper 2
|
Category
|
No. of Candidates Qualified
|
EWS
|
3070
|
SC
|
3590
|
ST
|
2980
|
ESM
|
3160
|
OH
|
620
|
HH
|
470
|
OBC
|
11600
|
VH
|
480
|
Others- PwD
|
230
|
UR/Gen
|
18480
|
Total
|
44680
|
SSC MTS Cut-off 2021 – 18 to 25 Years
|
State
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
ESM
|
HH
|
OH
|
VH
|
Bihar
|
93.06
|
91.44
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
81.47
|
77.77
|
77.94
|
73.29
|
63.82
|
47.67
|
50.54
|
60.52
|
69.22
|
Jharkhand
|
82.75
|
81.01
|
78.91
|
73.86
|
74.58
|
54.05
|
58.98
|
70.68
|
—
|
Odisha
|
75.43
|
73.85
|
75.06
|
73.36
|
61.28
|
43.52
|
51.89
|
58.86
|
66.34
|
West Bengal
|
81.31
|
78.02
|
76.83
|
78.93
|
68.78
|
51.68
|
62.04
|
—
|
70.17
|
Karnataka
|
68.26
|
67.65
|
67.9
|
65.88
|
56.63
|
29.43
|
35.23
|
55.23
|
55.69
|
Kerala
|
79.5
|
78.65
|
68.09
|
71.42
|
58.33
|
57.57
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Chhattisgarh
|
77.18
|
76.58
|
74.19
|
72.31
|
—
|
47.01
|
—
|
58.59
|
—
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
79.9
|
76.22
|
77.47
|
76.56
|
65.95
|
47.08
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assam
|
73.84
|
72.45
|
71.6
|
70.46
|
61.63
|
35.66
|
47.57
|
—
|
—
|
Meghalaya
|
73.72
|
72.29
|
71.5
|
69.14
|
—
|
33.66
|
—
|
57.97
|
—
|
Mizoram
|
73.78
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Nagaland
|
72.38
|
71.95
|
70.6
|
67.93
|
61.13
|
32.58
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Delhi
|
76.38
|
73.34
|
71.95
|
70.75
|
62.6
|
40.67
|
41.67
|
59.68
|
67.38
|
Rajasthan
|
78.74
|
77.11
|
73.16
|
69.24
|
70.91
|
39.13
|
40.46
|
59.34
|
65.18
|
Uttarakhand
|
81.21
|
78.97
|
77.57
|
76.1
|
—
|
53.45
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Chandigarh
|
88.33
|
82.4
|
—
|
77.41
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Jammu Kashmir
|
80.89
|
79.6
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Haryana
|
78.25
|
76.26
|
77.07
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
45.03
|
71.74
|
—
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
76.55
|
75.98
|
75.79
|
72.29
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Punjab
|
76.11
|
75.25
|
74.97
|
72.01
|
64.33
|
56.15
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
78.61
|
80.42
|
72.83
|
74.35
|
68.67
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|
77.96
|
76.89
|
73.97
|
75.84
|
59.77
|
52.87
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Telangana
|
73.64
|
73.25
|
70.06
|
70.08
|
68.95
|
55.14
|
—
|
64.34
|
—
|
Goa
|
72.97
|
72.01
|
—
|
68.96
|
6073
|
38.07
|
39.92
|
58.3
|
64.22
|
Gujarat
|
70.82
|
69.98
|
68.11
|
66.96
|
60.22
|
31.07
|
37.46
|
58.36
|
59.03
|
Maharashtra
|
70.49
|
69.59
|
68.35
|
66.86
|
58.85
|
30.95
|
38.96
|
56.79
|
58.35
|
SSC MTS Cut-off 2021 – 18 to 27 Years
|
State
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
ESM
|
HH
|
OH
|
VH
|
Bihar
|
87.29
|
86.31
|
—
|
82.13
|
79.92
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
79.84
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
80.44
|
77.7
|
—
|
72.73
|
62.44
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
66.81
|
Jharkhand
|
82.96
|
80.97
|
—
|
73.59
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Odisha
|
76.81
|
73.84
|
75
|
72.56
|
60.44
|
—
|
50.59
|
—
|
64.94
|
West Bengal
|
79.32
|
76.94
|
76.67
|
75.17
|
63.11
|
51.11
|
—
|
60.3
|
—
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
75.03
|
73.91
|
—
|
—
|
60.39
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sikkim
|
78.91
|
76.41
|
—
|
—
|
61.32
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Karnataka
|
71.87
|
70.96
|
69.93
|
—
|
—
|
29.36
|
34.6
|
—
|
55.29
|
Kerala
|
81.6
|
78.52
|
69.89
|
70.7
|
57.95
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Lakshadweep
|
77.06
|
75.54
|
69.82
|
67.87
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Chhattisgarh
|
78.72
|
—
|
—
|
71.46
|
63.86
|
45.51
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
78.84
|
75.53
|
—
|
75
|
—
|
—
|
47.39
|
—
|
66.14
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
75.88
|
73.29
|
73.58
|
70.82
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assam
|
—
|
72.41
|
73.12
|
70.28
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Manipur
|
74.94
|
—
|
71.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Meghalaya
|
73.5
|
72.22
|
71.4
|
68.95
|
64.69
|
—
|
—
|
57.39
|
—
|
Mizoram
|
73.36
|
72.2
|
—
|
68.83
|
62.26
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Nagaland
|
72.76
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
60.65
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Tripura
|
—
|
74.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Delhi
|
74.67
|
72.72
|
71.76
|
70.56
|
61.58
|
39.04
|
40.54
|
59.4
|
—
|
Rajasthan
|
78.63
|
76.51
|
75.66
|
—
|
—
|
38.82
|
—
|
58.96
|
—
|
Uttarakhand
|
79.48
|
78.24
|
—
|
73.81
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
60.39
|
—
|
Chandigarh
|
82.04
|
81.08
|
78.73
|
—
|
73.84
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
73.02
|
Jammu Kashmir
|
77.69
|
76.3
|
76.1
|
71.5
|
65.62
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Haryana
|
—
|
—
|
79.32
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
75.79
|
75.28
|
75.27
|
—
|
68.55
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Punjab
|
75.74
|
74.75
|
74.57
|
71.37
|
—
|
—
|
40.93
|
—
|
—
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
74.91
|
73.62
|
71.3
|
70.33
|
67.72
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|
76.55
|
75.7
|
70.75
|
—
|
59.18
|
51.72
|
—
|
58.11
|
—
|
Telangana
|
72.45
|
—
|
69.94
|
—
|
—
|
53.19
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goa
|
77.46
|
72.01
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Gujarat
|
73.99
|
71.85
|
71.44
|
—
|
60.17
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Maharashtra
|
72.05
|
69.62
|
70.84
|
67.91
|
58.6
|
30.66
|
36.64
|
56.62
|
57.72
Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2019
|
SSC MTS Paper-1 Cut-Off 2019
|
States/UT
|
Age-group of 18-25 years
|
Age-group of 18-27 years
|
Delhi
|
86.18
|
84.94
|
Rajasthan
|
91.48
|
90.39
|
Uttarakhand
|
84.51
|
85.44
|
Karnataka
|
82.71
|
83.37
|
Kerala
|
86.79
|
87.35
|
Jharkhand
|
89.67
|
--
|
Odisha
|
87.33
|
87.18
|
West Bengal
|
85.50
|
89.16
|
A&N Islands
|
83.98
|
--
|
Telangana
|
84.45
|
86.63
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
92.04
|
--
|
Puducherry & Tamil Nadu
|
82.14
|
83.62
|
Daman & Diu and Goa
|
85.20
|
84.87
|
Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
83.26
|
83.57
|
Maharashtra
|
81.49
|
83.15
|
Chandigarh
|
96.36
|
--
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
91.08
|
90.35
|
Haryana
|
99.21
|
97.87
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
91.31
|
95.04
|
Punjab
|
93.45
|
--
|
Bihar
|
89.96
|
89.51
|
UP
|
86.98
|
85.84
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
--
|
85.22
|
Assam
|
84.29
|
84.45
|
Manipur
|
--
|
86.16
|
Meghalaya
|
83.75
|
83.74
|
Nagaland
|
83.72
|
--
|
Tripura
|
83.66
|
--
|
Chhattisgarh
|
84.81
|
84.35
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
84.21
|
84.17
Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2017
|
SSC MTS Cut-off Marks 2017 – Paper 1
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 150 Marks)
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
110.50
|
83427
|
SC
|
100.50
|
12210
|
ST
|
87.00
|
10928
|
OBC
|
101.00
|
45420
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
49.50
|
2704
|
OH
|
93.00
|
2386
|
VH
|
76.00
|
1191
|
HH
|
49.50
|
916
|
Total
|
159182
SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
SSC MTS Paper-2: This Exam will be set in Hindi, English, and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).
Document Verification and Final Selection: Candidates will be shortlisted for the Document Verification process on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and the cut-off marks in Paper II. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.