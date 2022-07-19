SSC Havaldar 2022 CBIC CBN Exam Expected Cutoff: Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC Havaldar 2022 CBIC CBN Exam Expected Cutoff: Check SSC Havaldar CBIC CBN 2022 Exam Expected Cut-off & Minimum Qualifying Marks for both male and female candidates category-wise. The online exam is being held from 5th July to 22nd July 2022.

SSC Havaldar 2022 CBIC CBN Exam Expected Cutoff: The Staff Selection Commission is holding an online exam for the recruitment of 3603 Vacancies of Havaldar under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) 2022 Recruitment. Candidates who are appearing for the SSC Havaldar 2022 Exam from 5th July to 22nd July 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC Havaldar 2022 Online Exam.

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam

The cut-off marks in SSC Havaldar 2022 Computer Based Examination (CBE), for eligibility for selection, will be as under:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC Havaldar 2022 Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Category

Minimum Marks

General and Ex-servicemen

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other Categories

20%

For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:6 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and Paper-II on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. Normalized scores of the candidates will be used to determine merit in Paper-I. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Paper-I.

The candidates who fail to qualify for PET/ PST will not be considered for the post of Havaldar. However, if the candidate is also shortlisted for the post of MTS, his candidature will remain valid for the post of MTS.

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam

SSC Havaldar 2022 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of total 100 questions for 100 marks. Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions under four sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English or Hindi. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Havaldar 2022 Online Exam:

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC Havaldar 2022 Online Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)

General

75 to 85 Marks

EWS

73 to 83 Marks

OBC

70 to 80 Marks

SC

60 to 70 Marks

ST

55 to 65 Marks

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST): Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. PET/ PST will be conducted by CBIC / CBN at various centres finalized by them. The candidates may be called for PET/ PST at any centre across the country.

Paper-2 (Descriptive Paper): SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-II will be of a descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay and a letter in English or any language included in the Schedule-VIII of the Constitution.

Document Verification: For the post of Havaldar, based on the performance in Paper-I, qualifying in PET/ PST, and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

One cannot score well in this exam if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any sectional cut-off in SSC Havaldar 2022 Paper-1?

No, There Will Be No Sectional Cutoff Marks

Q2. Will there be different Cutoff category-wise & Gender-wise?

Yes, There Will Be Different Cutoff Marks For Different Categories for Male & Female Candidates

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam?

There Will Be A Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer
