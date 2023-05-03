SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023, 3rd May All Shifts Paper Review, Questions Asked, Expected Cut Off

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC MTS exam (day 2) on May 3, 2023. Check the SSC MTS difficulty level, number of good attempts, topics asked, and questions' weightage.

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC MTS 2023 exam today May 3, 2023 (day 2) to recruit eligible candidates for the Multi Tasking Staff post. The exam analysis is key to understanding the difficulty level, topics asked, and good attempts to get an idea of the expected cut off. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh shall share the detailed SSC MTS exam analysis today after the completion of each shift here on the basis of feedback received by the candidates who appear in the exam.

As per the official exam calendar, the computer-based exam is scheduled to be held from May 2 to May 19, 2023, and June 13 to 20, 2023. With this, the online exam will be conducted in three shifts every day.

In this article, we have shared today’s SSC MTS exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the shift-wise good attempts, difficulty levels, and expected cut-off.

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023

The SSC MTS 2023 exam shall be conducted in three shifts with an exam duration of 45 minutes for each session in each shift. The timing of shifts were; Shift I (9 am to 10:30 am), Shift 2 (2:00 pm to 1:30 pm), and Shift 3 (3:00 pm to 4:30 pm). The SSC MTS exam carries a total of 270 marks. Going by the previous 5-year analysis, the overall difficulty level has been reported to be easy to moderate.

Session I comprises questions from subjects like Numerical and Mathematical Ability Reasoning Ability & Problem-Solving. This session comprises a total of 40 questions for 120 marks for the exam duration of 45 minutes.

Session II comprises questions from subjects like General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension. This session comprises a total of 50 questions for 150 marks for the exam duration of 45 minutes.

Shifts SSC MTS Reporting Time SSC MTS Shift Timing 2023 Shift 1 7.45 AM to 8.30 PM 09.00 AM -10.30 AM Shift 2 10.45 PM to 11.30 PM 12.00 PM - 01.30 PM Shift 3 01.45 PM to 2.30 PM 03.00 PM - 04.30 PM

Today’s SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023-Important Highlights (May 3, 2023)

After receiving the feedback from aspirants, we have shared the SSC MTS 2023 difficulty level and good attempts for all the shifts below. Today, the overall difficulty level of the SSC MTS exam for shift 1 was (To be updated).

Let's discuss the detailed shift-wise difficulty level, questions weightage, and topics from which questions are asked this year in the SSC MTS exam below.

SSC MTS Exam Analysis; Shift I

Let’s look at the SSC MTS Exam Analysis of Shift 1 to determine the difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise topics asked, etc discussed by our experts below:

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

Today, test-takers shared that the overall SSC MTS 2023 difficulty level for shift 1 was (To be updated).

Session Section Difficulty Level I Numerical and Mathematical Ability To be updated Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving To be updated II General Awareness To be updated English Language and Comprehension To be updated Overall To be updated

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Candidates who attempted the exam shared that the overall SSC MTS 2023 good attempts for Shift 1 were

Session Section Number of Good Attempts I Numerical and Mathematical Ability To be updated Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving To be updated II General Awareness To be updated English Language and Comprehension To be updated Overall To be updated

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023 (May 2)

Question Asked in Today’s SSC MTS 2023 Exam: May 3, 2023 (Shift 1)

We have shared below the section-wise SSC MTS analysis for the topics asked along with the question's weightage in today’s shift 1.

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

English Language and Comprehension

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

General Awareness

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

SSC MTS Exam Analysis; Shift II

Let’s look at the SSC MTS Exam Analysis of Shift 2 to determine the difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise topics asked, etc discussed by our experts below:

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

Today, test-takers shared that the overall SSC MTS 2023 difficulty level for shift 2 was (To be updated).

Session Section Difficulty Level I Numerical and Mathematical Ability To be updated Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving To be updated II General Awareness To be updated English Language and Comprehension To be updated Overall To be updated

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Candidates who have appeared in the exam shared that the overall SSC MTS 2023 good attempts for Shift 2 were (to be updated).

Session Section Number of Good Attempts I Numerical and Mathematical Ability To be updated Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving To be updated II General Awareness To be updated English Language and Comprehension To be updated Overall To be updated

Question Asked in Today’s SSC MTS 2023 Exam: May 3, 2023 (Shift 2)

We have shared below the section-wise SSC MTS analysis for the topics asked along with the question's weightage in today’s shift 2.

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

English Language and Comprehension

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

General Awareness

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

SSC MTS Exam Analysis; Shift III

Let’s look at the SSC MTS Exam Analysis of Shift 3 to determine the difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise topics asked, etc elaborated by our experts below:

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

Today, test-takers shared that the overall SSC MTS 2023 difficulty level for shift 3 was (To be updated).

Session Section Difficulty Level I Numerical and Mathematical Ability To be updated Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving To be updated II General Awareness To be updated English Language and Comprehension To be updated Overall To be updated

SSC MTS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Candidates who have appeared in the exam shared that the overall SSC MTS 2023 good attempts for Shift 3 were (to be updated).

Session Section Number of Goof Attempts I Numerical and Mathematical Ability To be updated Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving To be updated II General Awareness To be updated English Language and Comprehension To be updated Overall To be updated

SSC MTS 2023 Exam: Question Asked (Shift 3: May 3, 2023)

We have shared below the section-wise SSC MTS analysis for the topics asked along with the question's weightage in today’s shift 3.

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

English Language and Comprehension

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

General Awareness

Topics Asked Number of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated To be updated To be updated

SSC MTS Expected Cut Off 2023

After attempting the exam, candidates always search for the expected SSC MTS cut off marks to assess their performance level and qualifying chances. We have shared below the expected cutoff marks based on the deciding factors, previous exam trends, and feedback of test-takers on today’s exam for the reference purpose:

Category SSC MTS Expected Cut Off UR To be updated OBC To be updated SC To be updated ST To be updated

SSC MTS Previous Year Question Papers PDF

SSC MTS Previous Year Exam Analysis

As per the SSC MTS 2022 exam analysis, the overall difficulty level was easy to moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and good attempts are as follows: Numerical Ability (moderate, 18-20 good attempts), General English (easy to moderate, 21-23 good attempts), General Intelligence and Reasoning (easy to moderate, 21-23 good attempts), and General Awareness (easy to moderate, 20-22 good attempts). Check the detailed SSC MTS 2022 exam analysis to get an idea of section-wise topics asked along with the question weightage.