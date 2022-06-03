SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Eligibility: Check 2065 Vacancy Details in various Ministries & Govt Departments

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Eligibility: As per the latest official notification, SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Official notification has been released at ssc.nic.in and the Commission has announced total 2065 vacancies under SSC Phase-10 (X) 2022 Selection Post Recruitment. Below are important dates for SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022 Exam:
|
Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-10 2022 Exam
|
Dates for submission of online applications
|
12th May to 13th June 2022
|
Last date for receipt of application
|
13th June 2022 (up to 11.30 P.M.)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
16th June 2022 (11.30 P.M.)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
16th June 2022 (11.30 P.M.)
|
Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank)
|
20th June 2022
|
Date of Computer Based Examination
|
August 2022 (Tentative)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam will be conducted in three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Details of 2065 Vacancies
The details of total 2065 vacancies in total 9 regions for SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022 Recruitment in various Ministries/ Government Departments are as under:
|
SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Vacancy Details
|
Category
|
No. of Vacancy
|
SC
|
248
|
ST
|
121
|
OBC
|
599
|
UR
|
915
|
ESM
|
50
|
OH
|
30
|
HH
|
16
|
VH
|
11
|
Others
|
08
|
EWS
|
182
|
Total Vacancies
|
2065
The following are the details of the Nine Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission:
|
SSC Region
|
States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region
|
Exam Centres
|
Central Region (CR)
|
Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
|
Prayagraj and Patna
|
Eastern Region (ER)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal
|
Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Port Blair and Ranchi
|
Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)
|
Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala
|
Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)
|
Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal and Raipur
|
North Eastern Region (NER)
|
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura
|
Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala and Kohima
|
Northern Region (NR)
|
NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand
|
Delhi, Dehradun and Jaipur
|
North Western Sub-Region (NWR)
|
Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab
|
Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar and Hamirpur
|
Southern Region (SR)
|
Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana
|
Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam
|
Western Region (WR)
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra
|
Mumbai and Ahmedabad
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Central Region (CR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Eastern Region (ER)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in North Eastern Region (NER)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Northern Region (NR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in North Western Region (NWR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Southern Region (SR)
SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Western Region (WR)
|
