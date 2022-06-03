SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Eligibility: Check 2065 Vacancy Details in various Ministries & Govt Departments

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Eligibility: Check Details of SSC Phase-10 (X) 2022 Selection Post 2065 Vacancies in various Ministries and Government Departments including Eligibility Criteria like Age & Educational Qualification.

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Eligibility: As per the latest official notification, SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Official notification has been released at ssc.nic.in and the Commission has announced total 2065 vacancies under SSC Phase-10 (X) 2022 Selection Post Recruitment. Below are important dates for SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-10 2022 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 12th May to 13th June 2022 Last date for receipt of application 13th June 2022 (up to 11.30 P.M.) Last date for making online fee payment 16th June 2022 (11.30 P.M.) Last date for generation of offline Challan 16th June 2022 (11.30 P.M.) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 20th June 2022 Date of Computer Based Examination August 2022 (Tentative)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam will be conducted in three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Details of 2065 Vacancies

The details of total 2065 vacancies in total 9 regions for SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022 Recruitment in various Ministries/ Government Departments are as under:

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Vacancy Details Category No. of Vacancy SC 248 ST 121 OBC 599 UR 915 ESM 50 OH 30 HH 16 VH 11 Others 08 EWS 182 Total Vacancies 2065

The following are the details of the Nine Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission:

SSC Region States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region Exam Centres Central Region (CR) Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj and Patna Eastern Region (ER) Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Port Blair and Ranchi Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR) Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR) Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Bhopal and Raipur North Eastern Region (NER) Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala and Kohima Northern Region (NR) NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Delhi, Dehradun and Jaipur North Western Sub-Region (NWR) Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar and Hamirpur Southern Region (SR) Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam Western Region (WR) Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra Mumbai and Ahmedabad

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Central Region (CR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Eastern Region (ER)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in North Eastern Region (NER)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Northern Region (NR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in North Western Region (NWR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Southern Region (SR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Western Region (WR)