Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Eligibility: Check 2065 Vacancy Details in various Ministries & Govt Departments

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Eligibility: Check Details of SSC Phase-10 (X) 2022 Selection Post 2065 Vacancies in various Ministries and Government Departments including Eligibility Criteria like Age & Educational Qualification. 

Updated: Jun 3, 2022 16:43 IST
SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Eligibility for 2065 Vacancies
SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Eligibility for 2065 Vacancies

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Eligibility: As per the latest official notification, SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022 Exam Official notification has been released at ssc.nic.in and the Commission has announced total 2065 vacancies under SSC Phase-10 (X) 2022 Selection Post Recruitment. Below are important dates for SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-10 2022 Exam

Dates for submission of online applications

12th May to 13th June 2022

Last date for receipt of application

13th June 2022 (up to 11.30 P.M.)

Last date for making online fee payment

16th June 2022 (11.30 P.M.)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

16th June 2022 (11.30 P.M.)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank)

20th June 2022

Date of Computer Based Examination

August 2022 (Tentative)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam will be conducted in three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

Recent Stories
Check SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam Updates
Check SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Check SSC Selection Posts Phase-9 2021 Exam Eligibility & 3261 Vacancy Details
Check SSC Phase-9 Selection Post 2022 Exam Question Paper with Answer Key

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Details of 2065 Vacancies

The details of total 2065 vacancies in total 9 regions for SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022 Recruitment in various Ministries/ Government Departments are as under:

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Vacancy Details

Category

No. of Vacancy

SC

248

ST

121

OBC

599

UR

915

ESM

50

OH

30

HH

16

VH

11

Others

08

EWS

182

Total Vacancies

2065

The following are the details of the Nine Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission:

SSC Region

States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region

Exam Centres

Central Region (CR)

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj and Patna

Eastern Region (ER)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal

Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Port Blair and Ranchi

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)

Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala

Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal and Raipur

North Eastern Region (NER)

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura

Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala and Kohima

Northern Region (NR)

NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

Delhi, Dehradun and Jaipur

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)

Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab

Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar and Hamirpur

Southern Region (SR)

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana

Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam

Western Region (WR)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Mumbai and Ahmedabad

 

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Central Region (CR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Eastern Region (ER)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR)

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR)

Get Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics for SSC 2022 Phase-10 Exam

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in North Eastern Region (NER)

Get Important English Language Topics for SSC Phase 10 2022 Exam

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Northern Region (NR)

Get Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics for SSC Phase-10 2022 Exam

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in North Western Region (NWR)

Get Important General Awareness & Current Affairs Topics for SSC Phase-10 2022 Exam

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Southern Region (SR)

 

SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (X) 2022: Vacancies in Western Region (WR)

Also Read

Get SSC 2022-23 Exam Calendar

Get SSC 2022 Result Calendar

FAQ

Q1. What are the Online Registration Dates for SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 2022 Exam?

12th May To 13th June 2022

Q2. How many vacancies have been announced under SSC Phase-10 Selection Post 2022 Recruitment?

2065 Vacancies

Q3. Which is the Official Website for SSC Selection Post Phase-10 2022 Online Registration?

Ssc.Nic.In
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.