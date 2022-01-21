SSC Steno Result 2021 (Out), Check Stenographer Cut-Off, Download PDF Here

SSC Steno Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the results of the Computer Based Examination conducted for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ on 11, 12 and 15 November 2021 at various centers all over the country. SSC Result PDFs, containing the roll number and name of the qualified candidates, are published on its official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC Steno Result Links are available below. Aspirants can download SSC Stenographer Result by clicking on this link

SSC Result Download Links

SSC Steno Cut-Off

The commission has uploaded the category-wise cut-off marks as follow:

SSC Steno Group C Cut-Off

Category Cut-off Marks Gen 146.79323 EWS 138.64967 OBC 142.36071 SC 132.92626 ST 117.44372 OH 108.68008 VH 55.94645

SSC Steno Group D Cut-Off

Category Cut-off Marks Gen 131.22759 EWS 83.56382 OBC 126.72132 SC 103.89008 ST 84.61327 OH 59.31560 VH 51.29321 Others-PWD 40.00000

SSC Steno Skill Test 2021-22

Based on the performance of the candidates in the SSC Steno Exam 2022, 3608 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 13445 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

The date and time regarding the skill test will be made available on the official website of commission in due course.

SSC Steno Final Answer 2021

The commission will release the final Answer Keys on its website on 28 January 2022 which will be available till 27 February 2022.

SSC Steno Marks 2021

All candidates who appeared in the exam can check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password from 'Result/ Marks; tab available on the candidate dashboard from 28 January 2022 to 15 February 2022.

How to Download SSC Steno Result 2021 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in and visit ‘Result’ Tab

Step 2: Now, visit ‘STENO C & D’section.

Step 3: Here, you need to click on ‘click her’ given under ‘Result’section given against ‘Stenographers Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2020 - List of the Candidates Qualified in Computer Based Examination for appearing in Skill Test for the Post of Stenographer Grade 'C' (in Roll No Order)’ or ‘Stenographers Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2020 - List of the Candidates Qualified in Computer Based Examination for appearing in Skill Test for the Post of Stenographer Grade 'D' (in Roll No Order)’.

Step 4: Download SSC Steno Result PDF

Step 5: Check details of selected candidates