SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C & D Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Analysis 2022: Download the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Analysis for all the sections here. Also, know about the overall good number of attempts and exam analysis here.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Analysis 2022: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam on October 17, 2022. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam have shared their feedback and experiences. Candidates must check out the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Analysis to know about the overall difficulty level of the exam.

The commission is expected to release the official answer key for Grade C & Grade S Exam in the coming days. Then, the candidates will be able to download the official answer key PDF from the official portal. It is advised to keep track of the website for the latest news related to the declaration of the answer key and results of the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2022.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern 2022

The written exam carries objective type multiple choice questions only.

The question paper will be available in both English & Hindi.

As per the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Marking Scheme, 1 mark will be assigned for every correct response and a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applicable for every incorrect response.

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours General Awareness 50 50 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Overall Difficulty Level

The candidates who have attempted the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam have stated that the overall exam level was moderate. Check out the table to get an idea about the section-wise level and the number of good attempts in the written exam.

Subject SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy-Moderate 40-45 General Awareness Difficult 30-35 English Language and Comprehension Easy 80-85 Total Moderate 150-165

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in the written exam was moderate level. Check out the section below to know about the section-wise analysis of the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

The level of questions asked in Paper I was majorly easy to moderate. As per the feedback, the questions asked in the seating arrangement were quite easy. Check the topic-wise analysis below

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Topics Number of Questions BODMAS 5-6 Seat Arrangements 3-4 Calendar 1 Blood Relation 2 Letter to number 1 Counting Figures 1 Number series 2-3 Complete the Pattern 1-2 Coding & Decoding 3-4 Direction Distance 2 Syllogism 3 Analogy 4 Seating Arrangements 3-4 Classification 1

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Analysis for General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Awareness was difficult. There were less number of current affairs questions, and whereas as more science-related topics. Check out the topic-wise analysis below:

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Topics Number of Questions Current Affairs Questions related to 2021 Famous Personalities 1 Dance 2 Festival 1 Sports 1-2 Science 5-6 Cricket 1 History 1 Award 2 Geography 1 Polity 1 Books & Author 1

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Analysis for English Language & Comprehension

The level of questions asked in English Language was easy. The paper was a bit lengthy and time-consuming. The maximum number of questions were asked from the Narration topic. Check out the topic-wise analysis below:

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Topics Number of Questions Reading Comprehension 2 Para jumbles 4-5 Synonyms & Antonyms 8 Word Replacement 2-4 Errors 4-5 Narration 10-12 Cloze Test 3-4 Idioms & Phrases 3 Voice 5-6

We hope this article on SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Analysis was informative for our readers. The SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Selection process will be conducted in two stages i.e computer-based test & skill test. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks of the exam to get shortlisted for further rounds. Only the candidates who will ace both Stenographer selection rounds will be placed on the final merit list.