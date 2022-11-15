SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C & D Exam on 17th & 18th Nov: Check Last Minute Tips

SSC Stenographer 2022 Grade C & D Exam on 17th & 18th Nov: Candidates must follow the right SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam preparation tips to ace the exam with flying colors. The Staff Selection Commission invited online applications to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade C and D for various Departments. The candidates will be required to undergo two selection stages, i.e., a computer-based test & skill test. The SSC Stenographer Grade C & D computer-based test will be held on the 17th & 18th of November 2022.

Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D 2022 Salary & Job Profile

The SSC Stenographer exam is one of the most competitive exams in the country with a huge number of candidates applying for limited vacancies. Hence, following the right preparation approach is a must. So we have shared below the last-minute SSC Stenographer preparation tips to guide the aspirants in the right direction.

Download SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates must check out the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam pattern to understand the exam closely.

The written exam comprises objective type multiple choice questions only.

The language of the question paper will be both English & Hindi.

As per the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Marking Scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted as a negative marking for every incorrect response.

Check SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for scribe candidates) General Awareness 50 50 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

How to crack SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2022?

As the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam is approaching, candidates should adopt the rock-solid approach to strengthen their preparation. Mentioned below are the last-minute preparation tips that will help them to crack the computer-based test in one go:

Find the latest notifications on SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2022 Recruitment, Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, and Cut-Off...

Revision of Important Topics

The preparation for any competitive exam is less likely to be fruitful without proper revision. It is important to revise all the topics prescribed in the SSC Stenographer syllabus in the last phase of the exam preparation. Check out the list of important topics shared below:

Subject SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies

Arithmetical number series

Relationship concepts

Visual memory

Space visualization

Problem-solving

Judgment

Discriminating observation

Analysis

Similarities and differences

Decision making

Verbal and figure classification

Arithmetical reasoning

Non-verbal series etc General Awareness Sports

Economic scene

History

Geography

Culture

General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research, etc English Language & Comprehension Vocabulary

Sentence structure

Grammar

Synonyms & Antonyms, etc

Practice Previous Year's Papers

The second SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam preparation tip is to solve old exam papers to determine their preparation level and topics from which questions are repeatedly asked in the exam. It will not only improve their speed & accuracy but also help them to work on their weak areas so that do not commit the same mistakes on the actual exam day.

Click here to know the Preparation Tips and Strategy for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2022 Exam

Follow the Exam Guidelines

The candidates must carry all the required documents including their hall ticket and valid Photo ID Proof along to the assigned exam center. Along with this, they are required to follow all the exam guidelines mentioned in the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Admit Card and stay disciplined on the examination day.

Time Management Skills

Since there is a negative marking in the exam, candidates are advised to attempt questions they are familiar with. Attempting more questions with less accuracy will decrease the chances of scoring high marks in the exam. Thus, candidates must practice more questions as it will enable them to attempt a good number of questions in less time with full accuracy.

Be Confident

The next SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam preparation strategy for the candidates is to stay confident and avoid stress before exam day. They can perform meditation or listen to music to distract their mind from anxiety or tension. Also, they should not study any new chapter at the last minute as it will create only confusion in their mind.

Click here to know the details of Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam

We hope this article on last-minute SSC Stenographer Grade C & D exam preparation tips was helpful for our readers. All the aspirants should stay calm and focus on revising the covered topics to perform well in the exam.