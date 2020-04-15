Suryadatta Group of Institutes - Enriching Careers & Enhancing Lives Since 1999

Suryadatta Group of institutes was established in the year 1999 under the aegis of Suryadatta Education Foundation primarily to develop self-motivated leaders to be successful in the challenging and vibrant global economy. It has grown into a world class institution with a professional and holistic approach with accreditations and recognition received from national and international bodies. The flagship institutes of SGI are accredited by NAAC and are ranked amongst India’s premier B Schools and colleges in various disciplines. Suryadatta has received many National and International Awards in the fields of Education Excellence, Entrepreneurship, Placement, and Socio – economic growth.

Suryadatta’s integrated campus located in Pune, Maharashtra is specifically designed to create a unique vibrant ambience with modern infrastructural facilities & provides a stimulating environment and interesting intellectual alertness.The location is easily accessible by rail, road and air. The academic complex of Suryadatta consists of spacious lecture halls fully equipped with necessary modern Teaching Aids, State of the Art Computer Labs, Seminar Hall, Well Equipped Library, and Reading Halls etc.

Pan India Global Presence

Since its inception, more than over 60,000 students have graduated from our Institutes and are well placed in various National and Multinational organisations in India and abroad. We have a pan India presence and are home to students from all parts of the Country. SGI has made a mark overseas as well and students of multiple nationalities fulfil their career aspirations at SGI. Experiential learning happens at Suryadatta through initiatives such as events, study tour in India & abroad, exchange programs.

Global Academic Partners

SGI have embarked on a focused agenda of increasing its international footsteps. We are in the process of reaching out to various foreign governments and the academic institutions of higher learning, universities, colleges, etc. for exploring diverse possibilities of meaningful association. In this direction, we have already tied up with Swissam for hotel management, Lincoln University etc

Number of Learning Options to Choose from

Suryadatta family has blossomed into a bouquet of academic institutions in a number of disciplines with students from all parts of India and various foreign nations pursuing their education at various Suryadatta institutes in disciplines like Management, Hotel Management, Interior Designing, Fashion designing, Event Management in addition to school, junior and senior college. As we have students coming from all strata of society and differing caliber, we offer our students scholarships based on merit and various other criterion.

Edu-Socio Connect Initiative

Suryadatta Group’s Edu-Socio Connect Initiative, started with the inspiration and blessings of Late Smt.Ratanbai and Shri Bansilalji Chordiya, offers several voluntary skill based modules, awareness programmes and free of cost education to the needy, deserving, economically deprived strata of the society, farmers, members of the Armed forces, public servants, loyal employees of the organization and to divyang children through its various institutes.

SGI is a proud member of UNGCNI and is committed to promotion of Sustainable Development Goalsby joining hands with businesses and civil society organisations for strengthening responsible business practices. Working with a sustainable approach, SGI has contributed towards providing quality education, setting up a strong institution, good health and well being, Industry innovation and infrastructure, responsible consumption, reducing inequalities and other areas of national priority.

Keeping Pace with Changing Pedagogy

As another step towards keeping pace with the fast changing teaching pedagogy, Suryadatta Group of institutes signed a MoU with AIMA to become an AIMA Bizlab accredited institute by licensing the software from AIMA Bizlab exclusively in Pune region. SGI alsoentered into an agreement with Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, an Institute of National Importance through its MOOCs initiative, that uses digital learning to enable widespread access to management education to enhance the knowledge and skill sets of its Students by enrolling them in the “IIMBx School Partnership Programme.”

As Industry 4.0 is shaping a new world, Suryadatta Group of Institutions is pleased to announce setting up the new industry 4.0 Suryadatta Innovation &Incubation Centre of Excellence in association with InnovationNext. The centre is a futuristic education model based on collaborative open innovation, which will work in synergy with the industry to develop next generation of intrapreneurs, Technopreneurs, Innopreneurs and Strategic Start-ups.

Focus on Communication Skills

Studentsbusiness English competencies are enhanced by Cambridge Assessment certifications online. Additionally Suryadatta has academic collaboration with Harvard Business School Online and TCS iON to strengthen employability’s and curriculum.

Holistic development

At Suryadatta Group of Institutes, the energy of students is also channelized towards participation in various activities depending on student interests, apart from academics. This combined with professional and personal grooming modules, leads to their holistic development. Our students too have always done us proud by winning various awards, medals and rankings in a wide variety of competitions

WORLD RECORDS

SGI pioneered two World Records endorsed by Limca Book of Records -“Unfold Hidden Potential through Blindfold” and “24hrs Silent Wreadathon”. Two of our feats have been recorded in Golden book of World records – “Lining the Map of India with 1100 Tulsi Saplings” and “Kavyathon 2019”

In this way, Suryadatta is creating truly empowered knowledgeable, skilled talent and citizens rooted in Indian values and ethos.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Suryadatta Group of Institutes. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.