TANGEDCO Recruitment 2021 Notification Out, Apply Online for 50 NAPS Wireman Posts @apprenticeshipindia.org

TANGEDCO Recruitment 2021: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) has released a notification for wireman in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO). All interested and eligible candidates can apply online @apprenticeshipindia.org. The candidate can refer to this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 19 April 2021

TANGEDCO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Wireman - 50 Posts

TANGEDCO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 8th passed from a recognized Board.

TANGEDCO Recruitment 2021 Salary - ₹6,000.00 - ₹8,000.00

TANGEDCO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Minimum 18 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. Norms)

Download TANGEDCO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for TANGEDCO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at apprenticeshipindia.org. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee: No Fee

Latest Government Jobs:

RITES Apprentice Notification 2021 Released, 146 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @ rites.com

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 4000 Vacancies, Apply Online @ksp.gov.in

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 for CMP & Senior Resident Posts

NAL Recruitment 2021 for Technical Assistant/ Officer & Other Posts, Apply Online @ nal.res.in

BARC Recruitment 2021 for 34 MO, Junior/Senior Resident Doctor & Other Posts