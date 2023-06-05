tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in Direct Link to Check TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 with Roll Number

TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2023: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the results of class 10th and 12th results for all the streams including Science, Commerce and Arts today, June 5, 2023, in online mode. The board officials have announced the TBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 in a press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the Tripura final board exams can check and download their respective marksheets from the official portals- tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in.
To get the results, candidates need to enter the required login details such as roll number and enrollment number in the result login window. As per the media reports, this year, around 38,116 students have given the class 10th exams while 33,435 students have appeared in the class 12th board exams respectively.
Tripura Board uchch madhyamik result 2023 Result login window
Check the image of the class 12th result login window below:
TBSE Tripura Class 12 Result 2023: Topper districts
As per the released data, the Sepahijala district secures the first position in TBSE Tripura Board class 12 results whereas the worst-performing district is Dhalai. Candidates can check the pass percentage in the table below:
|
Districts
|
Pass Percentage
|
Sepahijala
|
88.60%
|
Dhalai
|
69.96%
Tripura 12th Result 2023: Stream-wise number of candidates
Candidates can check the stream-wise number of candidates who appeared in the TBSE Tripura Board class 12th board exams.
|Streams
|Number of candidates
|Arts
|28,522
|Commerce
|834
|Science
|4,034
Tripura Board Class 10 Result 2023: District-wise Pass Percentage
This year, North Tripura has secured the lowest pass percentage in Class 10 results.
|Districts
|Pass percentage
|Gomti
|92.30%
|North Tripura
|77.80%
Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage (%)
Candidates can check the overall passing percentage in the TBSE Tripura Board result 2023 for the classes 10th and 12th in the table below:
|Classes
|Pass percentage (%)
|Tripura Board class 10th
|86.02%
|Tripura HS class 12th
|83.2%
List of websites to check the Tripura 10th, 12th result 2023
Candidates who have given the Tripura HS and Uccho Madhyamik board examinations for the academic year 2023 can check their scorecards from the below-mentioned websites.
- tbse.tripura.gov.in
- tripuraresults.nic.in
- tbresults.tripura.gov.in
Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 at tbresults.tripura.gov.in
Check the updated image of the official website of the Tripura Board below:
Details mentioned on TBSE 10, 12 marksheets 2023
As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the Tripura Board marksheets:
|
Candidate's name
|
Roll number
|
Marks obtained by the candidate
|
Total marks secured
|
Grades
|
Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)
Tripura Board class 12th and 10th result 2023 Highlights
Students can check the highlights related to the TBSE class 12th and 10th result 2023 in the table given below:
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Board Name
|
Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)
|
Name of the examination
|
TBSE Tripura Board 10th and 12th Exam
|
Mode of the examination
|
Offline
|
Tripura Board Tripura Madhyamik (class 10) Exam Date
|
March 16 to April 18, 2023
|
Tripura Board Uccho Madhyamik (class 12) Exam Date
|
March 15 and April 19, 2023
|
Official websites to check Tripura board class 12th and 10th result 2023
|
|
Session
|
2022-2023
|
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023
|
June 5, 2023
|
Mode of Result
|
Online
|
Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Time
|Announced