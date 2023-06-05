Tripura Board TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Today at 12:30pm, Get Latest Updates and News at tbse.tripura.gov.in

Tripura TBSE Results 2023: The Tripura Board officials will release the results for class 10, 12 today, June 5, 2023 on its official website. Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the board exams can check their marksheets at tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. Check latest updates here

Tripura Board class 10th, 12th result 2023: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the TBSE class 10th, 12th results today, June 5, 2023, in online mode. The board of secondary education president will announce the TBSE 10th, 12th, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim results for the academic year 2023 in a press conference around 12.30 PM at the TBSE office. Once released, those candidates who have appeared for the Tripura Board exams can check and download their mark sheets by visiting the official websites- tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in.

In order to get the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number and other important details in the result login window. It is advisable for the candidates to keep checking the official websites of the TBSE Tripura Board to get the latest updates.

As per the media updates, this year, around 38,116 students have appeared for class 10th whereas 33,435 students appeared for class 12th board exams in Tripura. According to the given schedule, the Tripura board 10th exams were conducted from March 16 to April 18, whereas TBSE Higher Secondary (+2) final exams were held between March 15 and April 19, 2023.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

Events Date and Time Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date June 5, 2023 TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Time At 12.30 PM

List of websites to check the Tripura 10th, 12th result 2023

Candidates who have appeared for the Tripura Madhyamik (class 10) and Uccho Madhyamik (class 12) board examinations that were conducted in March and April can check their results from the below-mentioned websites.

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

How to check Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download Tripura board class 10th, and 12th results.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of TBSE Tripura Board - tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the TBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 direct link available to download the board exam results

Step 3: Fill out the required login details such as roll number, etc in the result login window

Step 4: Click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 5: The TBSE Tripura 10th, 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through all the details mentioned on the scorecard and print a hard copy of it for future reference

