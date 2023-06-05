TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Tripura HS, Madhyamik Result at tbse.tripura.gov.in, Check Latest News Here

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Tripura Board is expected to announce the TBSE 10th and 12th result 2023 likely today. Students can download their marksheet at tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Check latest updates here

Tripura Board TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education will announce class 10th and 12th result today. The TBSE results for Tripura Madhyamik and HS will b declared at 12.30 PM. Students who appeared for the board examination can check their Tripura 10th, and 12th results at tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to download TBSE 10, 12 result marksheet. Tripura Board of Secondary Education president will declare results of Class 10, 12, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim today at 12 pm via a press conference at the TBSE office.

It is also expected that the results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim will also be announced on the same date. As per media reports, around 38,116 and 33,435 students appeared for class 10th and 12th board exams. Tripura class 10th exams were held from March 16 to April 18, whereas TBSE Higher Secondary final exams took place from March 15 to April 19.

TBSE Madhyamik, HS Results 2023: Grading system Students will also get grades along with marks. Check below Tripura Board 10, 12 grading system: Marks Tripura Board Grading System 90-100 AA 80-89 A+ 60-79 A 50-59 B+ 36-49 B 30-35 C

Links to check TBSE 10, 12 Result 2023? Students can download their marksheet and check their results of Tripura Board at these websites: tbse.tripura.gov.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

How to check TBSE HS Result 2023 via SMS? Last year, students were given the provision to check TBSE result via SMS. However, an official confirmation is still awaited whether this year the marks can be checked online or not. However, if the same is allowed, then they can follow the steps mentioned below -

Step 1: Type an SMS in this format: TBSE 12{space}{ROLL NO}.

Step 2: Send it to 773829989.

Step 3: The Tripura 12 result will be sent on the same number.

How to check Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023? Students can check below the steps to know how to download TBSE 10, 12 marksheet: Step 1: Go to the official website: tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TBSE 10th, 12th Result link

Step 3: Enter roll number and enrollment number

Step 4: The result page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future references

TBSE 10, 12 Result 2023: Details on Marksheets It is expected that the following details will be mentioned on Tripura Board marksheet: Name Roll number Marks Total marks Grade Qualifying status

Tripura Madhyamik, HS Result 2023: Abbreviations used in Marksheet Along with subjects, marks and other details the marksheet also have abbreviations in it. Check table below:

Result abbreviation Meaning P Successful students SUPPLI Supplemental students COMP Compartmental students X Unsuccessful students