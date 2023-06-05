Tripura Board HS, Madhyamik Result 2023 DECLARED: Check TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result and Download Marksheet

Tripura TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to Check and Download Tripura Madhyamik and Uchch Madhyamik Marksheet 2023 Online

Tripura Board Secondary and Higher Secondary result is available on its official websites, via SMS service and the DigiLocker platform each year.

How to Check TBSE Madhyamik and HS Result Online?



The steps to check TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 from tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in are



Step 1: Visit the website.

Step 2: Click on the result link for TBSE Class 10 or TBSE Class 12.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and enrollment number.



Step 4: Submit.

Your result will be displayed on screen within a few moments

How to Download TBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet Online via DigiLocker?

Check the steps to download TBSE Class 10, 12 Result Marksheet from DigiLocker Mobile App and Website below:

Step 1: On your smartphone, download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store (Android users) or from Apple App Store (iOS). You can also go to www.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: If you are already a registered user then Sign In else Sign Up and create a new user account.

Step 3: Click on the search icon and go to the “Education” section under the Categories portion.

Step 4: Search and go to Tripura State Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose TBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023 or Tripura Class 12 Marksheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name, Roll Number and year of exam.

Step 7: Submit

Your TBSE Tripura Class 10 or Class 12 marksheet will show up on screen. Download it or take a screenshot.

Students must note that Tripura Board of Secondary Education is issuing their Digital certificates for the following years through DigiLocker. These can be pulled by students into their DigiLocker accounts.

Marksheet - 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021