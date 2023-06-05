Tripura Board HS, Madhyamik Result 2023 DECLARED: Check TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result and Download Marksheet

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 OUT: Tripura Board Result 2023 Madhyamik and HS (Class 10, 12) announced TODAY  on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Check here how to check and download your TBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 via official webSites, SMS, DigiLocker app and site. Pass Percentage is 83.2 for Class 12 and 86.02% for Class 10.

.

TBSE HS, Madhyamik Result 2023, Download Tripura Class 10th, 12th Marksheet DECLARED: Tripura Board of Secondary Education has published the TBSE Madhyamik, HS Result 2023. TBSE 10th and 12th class result 2023 for all streams are declared on tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. The result link is available now. Tripura Class 10 Pass Percentage is 86.02 and Class 12 Pass Percentage is 83.2%. Dhalai district gets the lowest pass percentage 69.96%. Class 10 Tripura Board topper is Gomti.

Check Below TBSE 10th & 12th Result 2023

TBSE Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)

TBSE 12th Science Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)

TBSE 12th Commerce Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)

TBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)

Latest TBSE 2023 Result Updates: Check LIVE Updates from Tripura Madhyamik and HS Result 2023 below:

Important Statistics from TBSE Class 12 Result 2023:

Total

 33452

Arts stream

 28522 
Commerce stream 834
Science stream 4034
  • Tripura Board Class 12 Result 2023 Best Performing District: Sepahijala district secures first position with overall pass percentage 88.60 percent. 
  • Tripura Board Result 2023 for Class 10, Worst Performing District: Dhalai has obtained the lowest pass percentage of 69.96 percent.
  • Tripura Board Class 10 Result 2023 Topper: Gomti becomes District topper  with 92.30 percent
Class 10 Pass Percentage 86.02%
Class 12 Pass Percentage 83.2%

TBSE RESULT 2023 LINK ACTIVE:

  • TBSE RESULT 2023 Class 10 Link: https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/res_hs_2023_tbse_hs_tri_12_board_hs_try_final_20_pub_23_htm_hs_esbt_nic_12_hs_final.html
  • TBSE RESULT 2023 Class 12 Link: https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/res_2023_tri_tbse_mp_esbt_mp_final_try_23_board_10_mp_20_pub_htm_nic_10_md_final.html

 

TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Highlights

Board

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)

Class

10th

12th

Streams

10th Madhyamik (All Subjects)

12th HS (Arts, Commerce, Science)

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date, Time

June 5, 2023 at 12.15 PM

Total Number of Students

70,000 (approximately)

RBSE 10th Passing Marks

33% in each paper  and in aggregrate

Login Credentials

Roll Number 

Enrollment Number

Official Website

tbse.tripura.gov.in

TBSE 10th,12th Result 2023 Direct Link

tripura.results.jagranjosh.com

https://tbse.tripura.gov.in/

https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/

http://tripuraresults.nic.in/

TBSE Madhyamik exam 2023 were held from March 16 to April 18, 2023

TBSE HS Class 12 exam 2023 were held from March 15 to April 19, 2023

Websites To Check Tripura Board 10th Result 2023?

While waiting for the Tripura Board Madhyamik results 2023 and Tripura HS Result 2023,, students must keep a check on the following websites: 

TBSE Result Websites

Tripura Board Result 2023 Link Class 10, 12 

JagranJosh.com

tripura10.jagranjosh.com

tripura12.jagranjosh.com

tbse.tripura.gov.in

https://tbse.tripura.gov.in/

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/

tripuraresults.nic.in

http://tripuraresults.nic.in/

Tripura TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to Check and Download Tripura Madhyamik and Uchch Madhyamik Marksheet 2023 Online

Tripura Board Secondary and Higher Secondary result is available on its official websites, via SMS service and  the DigiLocker platform each year. 

How to Check TBSE Madhyamik and HS Result Online?

The steps to check TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 from  tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in are

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: Click on the result link for TBSE Class 10 or TBSE Class 12.  

Step 3: Enter your roll number and enrollment number.

Step 4: Submit.

Your result will be displayed on screen within a few moments

How to Download TBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet Online via DigiLocker?

Check the steps to download TBSE Class 10, 12 Result Marksheet from DigiLocker Mobile App and Website below:

Step 1: On your smartphone, download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store (Android users) or from Apple App Store (iOS). You can also go to www.digilocker.gov.in. 

Step 2: If you are already a registered user then Sign In else Sign Up and create a new user account.  

Step 3: Click on the search icon and go to the “Education” section under the Categories portion.

Step 4: Search and go to Tripura State Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose TBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023 or Tripura Class 12 Marksheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name, Roll Number and year of exam.

Step 7: Submit

Your TBSE Tripura Class 10 or Class 12 marksheet will show up on screen. Download it or take a screenshot. 

Students must note that Tripura Board of Secondary Education is issuing their Digital certificates for the following years through DigiLocker. These can be pulled by students into their DigiLocker accounts. 

Marksheet - 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

How to Check TBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet on SMS in Offline mode? 

If you are unable to get your Tripura Board Results 2023 online, follow these steps to check your result via SMS without Internet or Wi-Fi:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone and start a new SMS

Step 2: Type a new SMS in the following format: TBSE10_Roll Number OR TBSE12_Roll Number

Step 3: Send the SMS to 7738299899

Your Tripura Board Madhyamik and Uchha Madhyamik result 2023 will be sent back on the same mobile number.

Details Mentioned on BSER 10th Marksheet 2023?  

As per the last year's marksheet and previous trends, the Tripura Board exam marksheet for 10th and 12th is likely to include information:

  • student's name
  • school name
  • class
  • roll number
  • Enrollment number
  • list of subjects 
  • marks obtained in each subject
  • subject-wise maximum marks
  • subject-wise passing marks
  • total marks obtained
  • total percentage obtained
  • qualifying status

Tripura Board Result 2023: Abbreviations used in TBSE 10, 12 Marksheets

TBSE Marksheet Abbreviation

Meaning

P

Successful students

SUPPLI

Supplemental students

COMP

Compartmental students

X

Unsuccessful students

Tripura Board Madhyamik and HS Result 2023: Grading System

Marks

Grade

90-100

AA

80-89

A+

60-79

A

50-59

B+

36-49

B

30-35

C

Below 30

D
Tripura Board of Secondary Education President and Chairman Dr. Bhabatosh Saha announced the result in a press conference today. Once the class 10th and 12th  result is published, students can check their results online from these websites using their TBSE Roll number and Enrollment number. In addition, the results can also be checked from DigiLocker app and site. on the website of the board at rajeduboard.Tripura.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The direct link to check RBSE 10th result 2023 with roll number will also be available on Jagran Josh. 

