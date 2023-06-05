Tripura Board HS, Madhyamik Result 2023 DECLARED: Check TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result and Download Marksheet

TBSE HS, Madhyamik Result 2023, Download Tripura Class 10th, 12th Marksheet DECLARED: Tripura Board of Secondary Education has published the TBSE Madhyamik, HS Result 2023. TBSE 10th and 12th class result 2023 for all streams are declared on tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. The result link is available now. Tripura Class 10 Pass Percentage is 86.02 and Class 12 Pass Percentage is 83.2%. Dhalai district gets the lowest pass percentage 69.96%. Class 10 Tripura Board topper is Gomti.
Latest TBSE 2023 Result Updates: Check LIVE Updates from Tripura Madhyamik and HS Result 2023 below:
Important Statistics from TBSE Class 12 Result 2023:
TBSE RESULT 2023 LINK ACTIVE:
TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Highlights
TBSE Madhyamik exam 2023 were held from March 16 to April 18, 2023
TBSE HS Class 12 exam 2023 were held from March 15 to April 19, 2023
Websites To Check Tripura Board 10th Result 2023?
While waiting for the Tripura Board Madhyamik results 2023 and Tripura HS Result 2023,, students must keep a check on the following websites:
Tripura TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to Check and Download Tripura Madhyamik and Uchch Madhyamik Marksheet 2023 Online
Tripura Board Secondary and Higher Secondary result is available on its official websites, via SMS service and the DigiLocker platform each year.
How to Check TBSE Madhyamik and HS Result Online?
The steps to check TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 from tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tripuraresults.nic.in are
Step 1: Visit the website.
Step 2: Click on the result link for TBSE Class 10 or TBSE Class 12.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and enrollment number.
Step 4: Submit.
Your result will be displayed on screen within a few moments
How to Download TBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet Online via DigiLocker?
Check the steps to download TBSE Class 10, 12 Result Marksheet from DigiLocker Mobile App and Website below:
Step 1: On your smartphone, download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store (Android users) or from Apple App Store (iOS). You can also go to www.digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: If you are already a registered user then Sign In else Sign Up and create a new user account.
Step 3: Click on the search icon and go to the “Education” section under the Categories portion.
Step 4: Search and go to Tripura State Board of Secondary Education.
Step 5: Choose TBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023 or Tripura Class 12 Marksheet 2023.
Step 6: Enter your Name, Roll Number and year of exam.
Step 7: Submit
Your TBSE Tripura Class 10 or Class 12 marksheet will show up on screen. Download it or take a screenshot.
Students must note that Tripura Board of Secondary Education is issuing their Digital certificates for the following years through DigiLocker. These can be pulled by students into their DigiLocker accounts.
Marksheet - 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
How to Check TBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet on SMS in Offline mode?
If you are unable to get your Tripura Board Results 2023 online, follow these steps to check your result via SMS without Internet or Wi-Fi:
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone and start a new SMS
Step 2: Type a new SMS in the following format: TBSE10_Roll Number OR TBSE12_Roll Number
Step 3: Send the SMS to 7738299899
Your Tripura Board Madhyamik and Uchha Madhyamik result 2023 will be sent back on the same mobile number.
Details Mentioned on BSER 10th Marksheet 2023?
As per the last year's marksheet and previous trends, the Tripura Board exam marksheet for 10th and 12th is likely to include information:
Tripura Board Result 2023: Abbreviations used in TBSE 10, 12 Marksheets
Tripura Board Madhyamik and HS Result 2023: Grading System