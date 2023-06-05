TBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Tripura Madhyamik Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Result Details

TBSE 10th toppers list 2023 is released along with the result declaration. The board will announce the overall pass percentage, gender-wise status, and other data along with TBSE 10th Results 2023.

TBSE 10th Madhyamik Toppers List 2023
TBSE 10th Madhyamik Toppers List 2023

TBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announces the class 10 topper’s list along with the TBSE matric result declaration. According to the statistics, the overall pass percentage of TBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 stands at  86.02%. Students who appeared in the exams can download their scorecards online at tbse.in, tripura.nic.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. The board released the last topper list in 2020 and Dipayab Debnath bagged the first place.

Years

Pass Percentage

2023

86.02%

2022

86%

2021

80.62%

2020

69.49%

2019

64.60% 

2018

59.59%

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.30 PM

Tripura Board Results 2023 Statistics

In 2023, a total of 38,116 candidates appeared for Class 10 board exams while 33,435 candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams in the state.

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.25 PM

How to Check TBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet on SMS in Offline mode? 

In the case of website crash, students can also check out their results offline by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone and start a new SMS

Step 2: Type a new SMS in the following format: TBSE10_Roll Number

Step 3: Send the SMS to 7738299899

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.15 PM

 TBSE 10th Result 2023: Login Credentials Required

Students will have to use their roll number and enrollment number to access TBSE class 10 12 result. The online Tripura 10 results will be displayed on the screen.

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.08 PM

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Check Passing Criteria Here

According to the passing marks criteria, Tripura Board Class 10, students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the Madhyamik exams.

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.05 PM

Tripura TBSE 10th Result: List of Official Links 

Students will be able to check their TBSE Madhyamik, HS result on different websites. Check the list of websites below: 

  • tbresults.tripura.gov.in 
  • tripuraresults.nic.in
  • tbse.tripura.gov.in
  • jagranjosh.com
  • tripura10.jagranjosh.com
  • tripura12.jagranjosh.com

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.01 PM

How to get tbse.tripura.gov.in 10th Result 2023 link?

Students can easily get the link to check the same on this webpage. They can check their Tripura 10th results at the official websites: tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in or directly visit these links - tripura10.jagranjosh.com, tripura12.jagranjosh.com to check the TBSE Madhyamik result 2023.

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.52 PM

TBSE Result 2023: Steps to access Class Mark Sheet

  • Step 1: Visit tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2023 link.
  • Step 3: Enter the credentials.
  • Step 4: The TBSE result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.48 PM

TBSE 10th Result 2023: Details mentioned on TBSE Madhyamik Scorecard

Check below the details that are likely to be mentioned in TBSE class 10 results: 

  • Name
  • Date of birth
  • Roll number
  • Father’s name
  • Name of the school
  • Name of subjects enrolled in
  • Name of the exams taken
  • Marks secured in each subject
  • Total marks obtained
  • Result status
  • Remarks

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.46 PM

Tripura Board Result 2023: List of Official Websites

  • tbse.tripura.gov.in,
  • tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.41 PM

tbse tripura gov in result: Pass percentage

Students can check below Tripura Madhyamik and HS result pass percentage below: 

Classes 

Pass Percentage 

TBSE Madhyamik

86.02%

Tripura Board 12 

83.2%

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.38 PM

Tripura Board Class 10 Result 2023 District Topper

In TBSE 10th Topper List 2023, North Tripura has secured the lowest pass percentage in Class 10 results. 

  • Gomti: 92.30%
  • North Tripura: 77.80%

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.34 PM

TBSE 10th Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage

The Tripura Board class 10 overall pass percentage stands at 86.02%.

Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.34 PM

TBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Tripura Board Matric Result?

The Tripura Board releases the names of toppers along with the TBSE 10th Result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available: 

Tripura Board 10th Toppers 2020

Students can check out the list of candidates who secured top ranks in TBSE Matric Exams 2020 below:

Rank

Student’s name

Percentage

1st

Dipayab Debnath

97.60%

2nd

Trishasree Dewan

97.4

2nd

Abhiraj Pau

97.4

Tripura Board Class 10 Toppers List 2019

Examinees can have a glance at the TBSE Class 10 toppers list of 2019 below:

Topper's Rank

Name

Marks

1

Tathagata Datta

481

2

Sujata Paul

480

2

Narendra Chandra Paul

480

2

Souradeep Das

480

3

Souradip Bhattacharjee

479

Tripura TBSE 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over the Years

Along with the Tripura Board Class 10 Result 2023, the board also releases the pass percentage. As per reports, last year, the class 10 pass percentage stood at 86 percent. Check the table below to know the year-wise Rajasthan board result pass percentage over the years:

Years

Pass Percentage

2022

86%

2021

80.62%

2020

69.49%

2019

64.60% 

2018

59.59%

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Term 2: Check Previous Year Statistics

Along with the result declaration, the board also release TBSE 10th Result 2023 statistics. It includes the number of students appeared for the exam, students passed, gender-wise pass percentage, and overall pass percentage

Year

Number of Students who appeared

Pass Percentage (%)

Girls

Boys

Overall

2021

39,987

-

-

80.62%

2020

48,994

-

-

69.49%

2019

33,583

61.08

68.53

64.6

2018

49,000

56.47

62.87

59.59

2017

49,375

57.75

60.84

67.3

2016

45,535

49.56

52.43

66.14


Also Read: Tripura Board HS, Madhyamik Result 2023: Check TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result and Download Marksheet

 



