TBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Tripura Madhyamik Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Result Details

TBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announces the class 10 topper’s list along with the TBSE matric result declaration. According to the statistics, the overall pass percentage of TBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 stands at 86.02%. Students who appeared in the exams can download their scorecards online at tbse.in, tripura.nic.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. The board released the last topper list in 2020 and Dipayab Debnath bagged the first place.
|
Years
|
Pass Percentage
|
2023
|
86.02%
|
2022
|
86%
|
2021
|
80.62%
|
2020
|
69.49%
|
2019
|
64.60%
|
2018
|
59.59%
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.30 PM
|
Tripura Board Results 2023 Statistics
In 2023, a total of 38,116 candidates appeared for Class 10 board exams while 33,435 candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams in the state.
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.25 PM
|
How to Check TBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet on SMS in Offline mode?
In the case of website crash, students can also check out their results offline by following the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone and start a new SMS
Step 2: Type a new SMS in the following format: TBSE10_Roll Number
Step 3: Send the SMS to 7738299899
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.15 PM
|
TBSE 10th Result 2023: Login Credentials Required
Students will have to use their roll number and enrollment number to access TBSE class 10 12 result. The online Tripura 10 results will be displayed on the screen.
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.08 PM
|
TBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Check Passing Criteria Here
According to the passing marks criteria, Tripura Board Class 10, students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the Madhyamik exams.
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.05 PM
|
Tripura TBSE 10th Result: List of Official Links
Students will be able to check their TBSE Madhyamik, HS result on different websites. Check the list of websites below:
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 1.01 PM
|
How to get tbse.tripura.gov.in 10th Result 2023 link?
Students can easily get the link to check the same on this webpage. They can check their Tripura 10th results at the official websites: tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in or directly visit these links - tripura10.jagranjosh.com, tripura12.jagranjosh.com to check the TBSE Madhyamik result 2023.
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.52 PM
|
TBSE Result 2023: Steps to access Class Mark Sheet
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.48 PM
|
TBSE 10th Result 2023: Details mentioned on TBSE Madhyamik Scorecard
Check below the details that are likely to be mentioned in TBSE class 10 results:
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.46 PM
|
Tripura Board Result 2023: List of Official Websites
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.41 PM
|
tbse tripura gov in result: Pass percentage
Students can check below Tripura Madhyamik and HS result pass percentage below:
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.38 PM
|
Tripura Board Class 10 Result 2023 District Topper
In TBSE 10th Topper List 2023, North Tripura has secured the lowest pass percentage in Class 10 results.
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.34 PM
|
TBSE 10th Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage
The Tripura Board class 10 overall pass percentage stands at 86.02%.
Updated as on June 5, 2023, at 12.34 PM
TBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Tripura Board Matric Result?
The Tripura Board releases the names of toppers along with the TBSE 10th Result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:
Tripura Board 10th Toppers 2020
Students can check out the list of candidates who secured top ranks in TBSE Matric Exams 2020 below:
|
Rank
|
Student’s name
|
Percentage
|
1st
|
Dipayab Debnath
|
97.60%
|
2nd
|
Trishasree Dewan
|
97.4
|
2nd
|
Abhiraj Pau
|
97.4
Tripura Board Class 10 Toppers List 2019
Examinees can have a glance at the TBSE Class 10 toppers list of 2019 below:
|
Topper's Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Tathagata Datta
|
481
|
2
|
Sujata Paul
|
480
|
2
|
Narendra Chandra Paul
|
480
|
2
|
Souradeep Das
|
480
|
3
|
Souradip Bhattacharjee
|
479
Tripura TBSE 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over the Years
Along with the Tripura Board Class 10 Result 2023, the board also releases the pass percentage. As per reports, last year, the class 10 pass percentage stood at 86 percent. Check the table below to know the year-wise Rajasthan board result pass percentage over the years:
|
Years
|
Pass Percentage
|
2022
|
86%
|
2021
|
80.62%
|
2020
|
69.49%
|
2019
|
64.60%
|
2018
|
59.59%
TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Term 2: Check Previous Year Statistics
Along with the result declaration, the board also release TBSE 10th Result 2023 statistics. It includes the number of students appeared for the exam, students passed, gender-wise pass percentage, and overall pass percentage
|
Year
|
Number of Students who appeared
|
Pass Percentage (%)
|
Girls
|
Boys
|
Overall
|
2021
|
39,987
|
-
|
-
|
80.62%
|
2020
|
48,994
|
-
|
-
|
69.49%
|
2019
|
33,583
|
61.08
|
68.53
|
64.6
|
2018
|
49,000
|
56.47
|
62.87
|
59.59
|
2017
|
49,375
|
57.75
|
60.84
|
67.3
|
2016
|
45,535
|
49.56
|
52.43
|
66.14
