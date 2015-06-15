NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 1 The Third Level

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English The Third Level: Find here, complete NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Visatas Chapter 1 The Third Level. Also, find attached a PDF download link for the same.

Read and Find Out

1. What does the third level refer to?

Answer. The third level is the place where Charley dreams and fantasizes about things, to escape from reality. The third level does not exist in the real sense, it is just a place where Charley interweaves fantasy with reality.

2. Would Charley ever go back to the ticket counter on the third level to buy tickets to Galesburg for himself and his wife?

Answer. No, Charley did not go back to the ticket counter on the third level to buy tickets to Galesburg for himself and his wife because he realized that the third level was his imagination, his way of escaping from reality. Moreover, he could not find the door to the third level the second time he reached the Grand Central with old currency.

Reading with Insight

1. Do you think that the third level was a medium of escape for Charley? Why?

Answer. Yes, the third level was a medium of escape for Charley since he hallucinated the entire thing to get away from the burden, stress, and tension. The story says that the night he had reached the third level, he was overworked in the office. This shows that he was stressed. The story continues to tell us that he wanted to get back home to his wife Louisa, which shows his desperation to find peace and escape from the situation he is in. Additionally, the third level was an imagination of the time when life was peaceful, people were less stressed, tensed, and used to live calm and peaceful lives. Thus, all of this shows that Charley wanted an escape from the stress, and the third level kind of fulfilled it for him by letting him escape from that stressful situation.

2. What do you infer from Sam’s letter to Charley?

Answer. Sam’s letter to Charley is again an escapism from reality. It’s an imagination and extension of Charley’s hallucination. The letter dates back to 1894, again the time when life was peaceful, it was sent to him by Sam, his friend and it talked about all the peaceful things such as people playing piano, sitting on the porch, and Sam being invited for lemonade. All these are indicators of peace and peaceful life, that Charley has been craving for. The story also mentions that the letter was found in the box with cover letters of his grandfather and that this was the first time Charley came across it. So, it can also be looked at from the perspective that since Charley was going through the collection of letters, which dated back to the time of his grandfather, he again found an escape from reality and went on to hallucinate that Sam is asking for him and his wife to reach the third level, to find peace.

3. ‘The modern world is full of insecurity, fear, war, worry and stress.’ What are the ways in which we attempt to overcome them?

Answer. Yes, the statement is absolutely correct that today’s world is full of insecurity, fear, war, worry, and stress. We are living in an era that relies on technology and the technicalities associated with it. Since, we have started living a life filled with smartphones, screens around us, fewer people, and more isolation, all of this will eventually happen. In order to overcome these people should start accepting things, accepting reality, adapting to it, taking time for yourself and your family, finding a work-life balance, decreasing your screen time, and doing activities that bring you peace, and make you feel at home.

(This is a subjective answer, people can have various other opinions and perspectives, so write according to what you feel)

4. Do you see an intersection of time and space in the story?

Answer. Yes, in multiple circumstances throughout the story, the intersection of time and space can be seen. It starts from the third level, which does not even exist in the present time but Charley feels that he is in the third level of the Grand Central station. The description of the station, the ticket counters, the currency, the lamps, the people, their dressing styles, the mustache, and the newspaper which dated back to 1894, are all representations of the intersection between time and space. Since all of these things date back to the 80s and 90s and Charley belongs to the present time, it is clear that there was an intersection of time and space. Charley had gone to the third level to buy tickets for him and his wife Louisa but the currency again belonged to the older times. At last, the letter of 1894 which was written by Sam to Charley again is a representation of the intersection of time and space since both of them belong to the present times but the letter dates back to 1894.

5. Apparent illogicality sometimes turns out to be a futuristic projection. Discuss.

Answer. Yes, apparent illogicality sometimes turns out to be a futuristic projection because illogicality needs inventions and discoveries. One person has to be illogical and plan things to make inventions. All the inventions made in the world were just illogical ideas before they actually turned into reality. An illogical idea is the seed for future projection.

(You can elaborate on the answer as per your understanding and perspective. Include the relevant examples from the history to present a good and elaborated answer in the exam).

6. Philately helps keep the past alive. Discuss other ways in which this is done. What do you think of the human tendency to constantly move between the past, the present and the future?

Answer. Another way in which philately helps to keep the past alive is by storing things that do not exist anymore. Such as letters, currencies, manuscripts, ancient utensils, etc. should be saved and kept. Museums should be built to preserve such ancient and historic items. This helps to keep the past alive, pass on the knowledge to future generations, and extract knowledge about what was done, where we have come now, and what can be done in the future. I think the human tendency to constantly move between the past, present, and future is quite amazing, since it develops a connection between different time spaces. People often long from where they have come and still want to grow in the future. The curiosity about what our past was about led to discoveries of various monuments, concepts, functions, and lifestyles of ancient people. We were able to learn about our evolution. The curiosity of what will happen in the future also helps us prevent some major mishappenings from taking place or maybe it can be used to reduce the effect of the mishappening. For example: weather forecasting.

(The answer can be elaborated by students or changed on the basis of their perspectives)

