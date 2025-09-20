TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow for 3644 Vacancies - Register Now at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

The TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 process will close tomorrow, 21 September 2025. The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited applications to fill 3644 vacancies for Constable (Grade II), Jail Warder (Grade II), and Fireman posts. This is the last chance for candidates who want to join the Tamil Nadu Police and other uniformed services. Candidates must ensure they submit their form before the deadline to avoid missing this opportunity. This article provides all the details about the TNUSRB Police Constable Application process for candidates to apply without any hassle. TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Last Date The TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 last date is 21 September 2025. The application link has been active since 22 August 2025. Candidates who wish to become a part of the Tamil Nadu Police, Prison, or Fire Department should not delay.

The last date is crucial because after 21 September. The online application window will be closed, and no further requests will be entertained. Candidates should complete the application process at the earliest to avoid server errors on the last day. Candidates can check all important dates for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Event Date Notification Release Date 21 August 2025 Application Start Date 22 August 2025 Application Last Date 21 September 2025 Exam Date 9 November 2025 TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Overview The TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 notification contains all details such as vacancies, educational qualification, age limit, and selection stages. Candidates can check the overview of the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Particulars Details Recruitment Body Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Posts Constable (Grade II), Jail Warder, Fireman Total Vacancies 3644 Educational Qualification Minimum 10th pass (SSLC) Age Limit 18 to 26 years (Relaxation for reserved categories) Application Mode Online Job Location Tamil Nadu Selection Stages Written Exam, PET/PMT, Endurance Test, Document Verification Official Website tnusrb.tn.gov.in TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Direct Link Candidates can access the TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 direct link only through the official website. TNUSRB does not accept offline applications. The online form requires candidates to register first, then log in to complete details and upload documents.

Below is the direct link to apply: Click Here to Apply for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 How to Apply Online for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025? Candidates should follow these steps carefully to complete the TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 process smoothly: Step 1: Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on “TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025.” Step 3: Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID. Step 4: Log in using the registration details. Step 5: Fill in your personal, academic, and communication information. Step 6: Upload the required documents such as recent passport-size photograph, signature, 10th/SSLC certificate, community certificate (if applicable), and ID proof. Step 7: Pay the application fee of ₹250 through online mode.

Step 8: Recheck all details and submit the form. Step 9: Download and print a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025 TNUSRB Police Constable Application Fee 2025 Candidates must pay the application fee while filling out the TNUSRB Police Constable Application Form 2025. Applications without payment will be rejected. Payment can be made online via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Candiates have to pay ₹250 to apply for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025. TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must meet the eligibility conditions mentioned in the notification. Below is the TNUSRB Police Constable Eligibility Criteria that candidates should know.

TNUSRB Police Constable 2025 Educational Qualification Candiates must have passed the 10th Standard (SSLC) from a recognized board. It is compulsory to pass all subjects. Candidates who fail in even one subject will not be eligible. TNUSRB Police Constable 2025 Age Limit The minimum age to apply is 18 years, and the maximum age is 26 years. However, age relaxations are available for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms. Category Maximum Age Limit Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar), Scheduled Tribe (ST) 31 Years Backward Class (BC), Backward Class (Muslim), Most Backward Class / Denotified Community (MBC/DNC) 28 Years Destitute Widow 37 Years Transgender 31 Years Ex-servicemen / Ex-personnel of Central Paramilitary Forces (discharged within 3 years) / Serving personnel retiring within one year from the last date of application 37 Years