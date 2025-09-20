TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow for 3644 Vacancies - Register Now at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 20, 2025, 10:03 IST

The TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 process will close tomorrow, 21 September 2025, for 3644 posts including Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman. Candidates must apply online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in before the deadline. This article provides details on TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 last date, eligibility, direct link, application steps, fees, vacancies, and exam details.

TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Last Date
TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 process will close tomorrow, 21 September 2025. The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited applications to fill 3644 vacancies for Constable (Grade II), Jail Warder (Grade II), and Fireman posts.

This is the last chance for candidates who want to join the Tamil Nadu Police and other uniformed services. Candidates must ensure they submit their form before the deadline to avoid missing this opportunity. This article provides all the details about the TNUSRB Police Constable Application process for candidates to apply without any hassle.

TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 last date is 21 September 2025. The application link has been active since 22 August 2025. Candidates who wish to become a part of the Tamil Nadu Police, Prison, or Fire Department should not delay.

The last date is crucial because after 21 September. The online application window will be closed, and no further requests will be entertained. Candidates should complete the application process at the earliest to avoid server errors on the last day.

Candidates can check all important dates for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

21 August 2025

Application Start Date

22 August 2025

Application Last Date

21 September 2025

Exam Date

9 November 2025

TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Overview

The TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 notification contains all details such as vacancies, educational qualification, age limit, and selection stages. Candidates can check the overview of the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)

Posts

Constable (Grade II), Jail Warder, Fireman

Total Vacancies

3644

Educational Qualification

Minimum 10th pass (SSLC)

Age Limit

18 to 26 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)

Application Mode

Online

Job Location

Tamil Nadu

Selection Stages

Written Exam, PET/PMT, Endurance Test, Document Verification

Official Website

tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can access the TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 direct link only through the official website. TNUSRB does not accept offline applications. The online form requires candidates to register first, then log in to complete details and upload documents.

Below is the direct link to apply:

Click Here to Apply for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025

How to Apply Online for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025?

Candidates should follow these steps carefully to complete the TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 process smoothly:

Step 1: Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025.”

Step 3: Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Log in using the registration details.

Step 5: Fill in your personal, academic, and communication information.

Step 6: Upload the required documents such as recent passport-size photograph, signature, 10th/SSLC certificate, community certificate (if applicable), and ID proof.

Step 7: Pay the application fee of ₹250 through online mode.

Step 8: Recheck all details and submit the form.

Step 9: Download and print a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

TNUSRB Police Constable Salary 2025
TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025

TNUSRB Police Constable Application Fee 2025

Candidates must pay the application fee while filling out the TNUSRB Police Constable Application Form 2025. Applications without payment will be rejected. Payment can be made online via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Candiates have to pay ₹250 to apply for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025.

TNUSRB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must meet the eligibility conditions mentioned in the notification. Below is the TNUSRB Police Constable Eligibility Criteria that candidates should know.

TNUSRB Police Constable 2025 Educational Qualification

Candiates must have passed the 10th Standard (SSLC) from a recognized board. It is compulsory to pass all subjects. Candidates who fail in even one subject will not be eligible.

TNUSRB Police Constable 2025 Age Limit

The minimum age to apply is 18 years, and the maximum age is 26 years. However, age relaxations are available for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

Category

Maximum Age Limit

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar), Scheduled Tribe (ST)

31 Years

Backward Class (BC), Backward Class (Muslim), Most Backward Class / Denotified Community (MBC/DNC)

28 Years

Destitute Widow

37 Years

Transgender

31 Years

Ex-servicemen / Ex-personnel of Central Paramilitary Forces (discharged within 3 years) / Serving personnel retiring within one year from the last date of application

37 Years

TNUSRB Police Constable Vacancy 2025

The TNUSRB Police Constable 2025 notification announced 3644 vacancies across different departments. Check the vacancy details in the table below:

Department

Post

Men

Women

Total

Police Department

Constable (Grade II)

2833

2833

Prisons Department

Jail Warder (Grade II)

142

38

180

Fire and Rescue Services

Fireman

631

0

631

Total

  

3644

TNUSRB Police Constable Selection Process 2025

The selection process under TNUSRB Police Constable 2025 includes several stages. Candidates must clear all stages to be considered for the final merit list. The following are the stages:

  1. Written Examination

  2. Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

  3. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  4. Endurance Test

  5. Document Verification

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

