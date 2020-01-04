TNTRB Computer Instructor 2020 CV Dates Out, Check TNTRB Computer Instructor 2020 DV Schedule Here

TNTRB Computer Instructor 2020: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released Computer Instructor 2020 CV Dates on its official website.i.e.trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates who have been selected for Certificate Verification round will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of TNTRB.

TNTRB Computer Instructor 2020 Certificate Verification will be held in Chennai from 08th January 2020 to 10th January 2020. The details of venue will be given in the call letter for certificate verification which can be downloaded from the website only.

The board had released the list of candidates shortlisted for Certificate Verification on 28 November 2019 and instructed the candidates to upload documents through the Teachers Recruitment Board website from 2 December to 5 December 2019. A total of 1565 candidates were shortlisted for Certificate Round.

On the basis Level I Certificate Verification the short listed candidates are separated into two lists provisionally admitted for Level II Certificate Verification and rejected. Candidates can check the rejected list of candidates in the provided link.

TNTRB Computer Instructor 2020 CV Date



TNTRB Computer Instructor 2020 Rejected List



Press Note



The board had conducted the Computer Instructors Grade – I (Post Graduate cadre) written exam on 23 June 2019 and 27 June 2019 to recruit 814 vacancies.

Latest Government Jobs:

MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 Online Application Started @mpsc.gov.in, Apply by 23 Jan

IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2020, Apply Online 312 Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice Posts @iocl.com



IOCL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @iocl.com for 25 Vacancies, Download Notification & Application Form Here



Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 for 260 Navik GD Posts, Apply Online @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible



SAIL Recruitment 2020: 104 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Manager, Operator and Other Posts in DSP & ASP



RBI Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Banks Medical Consultant Posts, Apply by 24 Jan