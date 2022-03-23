Top 5 Govt Jobs of Day - 23 March 2022: Vacancies in Railways, APS, Bank, KV, SSC Across India

Check all Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day i.e. on 23 March 2022 notified by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), Karnataka State Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited (APEX Bank), Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and Army Public School (APS).

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 23 March 2022, govt jobs seekers can apply for the crucial jobs of the days. The jobs are available in various Central and State Govt Organization of India including Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), Karnataka State Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited (APEX Bank), Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and Army Public School (APS).

We advised you to go through the eligibility and selection criteria for all the jobs before applying. You can check all the important detail for these jobs with a simple click on the link provided below:

Job Number 1: SSC Recruitment 2022 for 3000+ MTS and Havaldar

10th passed candidates can grab this golden opportunity available in SSC across the country. The online application form link is already activated and will be available till 30 April 2022.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022 for 3600+ Vacancies: Registration Begins; Know How Apply Online Here

Job Number 2: KV Delhi Recruitment for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Details

Another important job of the day is notified by the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) for the post of PGTs, TGTs and PRTs and for Other Posts such as Doctors, Nurses, Counsellors, Coaches (for different games), Art and Craft Instructors, Special Educators, Computer Instructors and Music Coach. Interviews shall be across Delhi on 28, 29 and 30 March 2022.

KV Delhi Region Recruitment 2022: Interview at Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Rohini and Other Locations

Job Number 3: Army Public School Recruitment 2022 for Teacher Posts

Another teaching job has been notified by the Army Public School of Kanpur. It is t6o be noted that candidates who possess the required eligibility can apply for the post of PRT, TGT and PGT and appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time.

Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Apply Before 4 April

Job Number 4: Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022 for Engineer Posts

Konkan Railway is conducting interviews for the post of Deputy Chief Engineer /Project, Assistant Engineer, Project Engineer and Sr. Technical Assistant on 15 March and 25 March 2022. Candidates can check the details here.

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022 for AE, Sr. Technical Assistant and Other Posts, Attend Interview Only!

Job Number 5: APEX Bank Recruitment 2022 for Banking Assistant Posts

Graduates are eligible for recruitment. They can apply for Karnataka APEX Bank Recruitment through online mode. The online link is available on or before 16 April 2022.

Apex Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Banking Assistant Posts @karnatakaapex.com