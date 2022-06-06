Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 06 June 2022: Chance to Apply for 1000+ Various Jobs @ITBP, ECIL,TSRTC,UPPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 06 June 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the leading reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 06 June 2022: Today, more than 1000+ vacancies are available under various organizations of the country including Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Indo Tibetan Border Police and others.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for various posts including Mines Inspector, Head Constable (HC) (Combatant Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) (Stenographer), Graduate / Diploma Apprentice and others.

Job Number 5: ECIL Tradesman Recruitment 2022

Electronics Corporation of India Limited is filling 40 Tradesman post for Various Officer Posts in different Trades at Headquarter in Hyderabad, various Zonal Offices and Project sites spread across India. You can apply online for these posts on or before 25 June 2022.



Link: ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Tradesman B Post @ecil.co.in





Job Number 4: UPPSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released notification for the 55 Mines Inspector posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before 04 July 2022.

Link: UPPSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022: Apply Online before 4 July @uppsc.up.nic.in





Job Number 3: ITBP Recruitment 2022 Notification

Indo Tibetan Border Police is hiring Head Constable (HC) (Combatant Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) (Stenographer) on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates having 12th Passed from a recognized board can apply for these posts on or before 7 July 2022.

Link: ITBP Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): Apply Online for 286 Head Constable (HC) & ASI Steno Posts







Job Number 2: TSRTC Recruitment 2022

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has invited online application for the 300 Graduate / Diploma Apprentice on its official website. Last Date for Submission of Application for TSRTC Recruitment 2022 is 15 June 2022

Link: TSRTC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 300 Apprentice Posts @tsrtc.telangana.gov.in







Job Number 1: PMC Recruitment 2022

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited online application for the 330 Vacancies for Engineering Intern, Graduate Intern and Other Intern on its official website. Candidates with requisite qualification can apply for these posts on or before 15 June 2022.



Link: PMC Recruitment 2022: 330 Vacancies for Engineering Intern



