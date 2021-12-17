Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 December 2021- 11000+ Vacancies in UPSSSC, Indian Navy, ESIC & Odisha PSC

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 December here. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Today, we have come up with 11000+ vacancies of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 December in reputed organizations like the Indian Navy, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), and Bihar Health Department. The candidates hold the required qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. Let’s have a look at the latest government job vacancies.

Today, the major job of the day is from Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for 9212 vacancies. The commission is hiring for Female Health Worker Posts. Female candidates who are interested for this opportunity can submit their online applications till 05 January 2022 on upsssc.gov.in. The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam. The candidates are advised to go through the hyperlinks given in this article for reference.

For Reference: UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021-2022: Apply Online for 9212 Vacancies @upsssc.gov.in

On the other hand, Bihar Health Department is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident for various Medical Colleges in the State of Bihar against 1062 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 15 December to 24 December 2021.

Similarly, the offline applications are filling up at the concerned office of the Indian Navy. i.e. indiannavy.gov.in for recruitment to the post of Sailor through Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Matric Recruits (MR). The sportspersons holding the required qualification can submit applications by 25 December 2021. The candidates can refer to the above article for educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details.

For Reference: Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for MR, SSR & Petty Officer Posts, Apply by 25 Dec @joinindiannavy.gov.in

The candidates who wish to become a Teacher in a University have a huge opportunity under Odisha Public Service Commission. The commission is hiring 335 candidates for the post of Post Graduate Teacher in Government Higher Secondary Schools under the Department of School and Mass Education. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 on or before 07 December 2021.

For Reference: OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: Apply for 335 Post Graduate Teacher Post at opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Lastly, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi is hiring candidates for the 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) post in various ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. If you have medical qualifications then you have a golden chance to grab this opportunity. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 31 December 2021 to 31 January 2022.

For Reference: ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Post @esic.nic.in, Check Application Process

