Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-19 July 2022: Chance to Apply for Various Jobs @AIIMS, BDL, DU and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 July 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 July 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for various jobs in different organizations released today i.e on 19 July 2022. You have opportunity to apply for these jobs including Pharmacist, Assistant/Junior Manager, Research Officer (Ayurveda),Technician, Supervisor, Panchakarma Technician and Research Officer (Information Technology) and others.

These vacancies have been released by leading organizations of the country including Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL),Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE),All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi University and others.



Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 5: BDL Recruitment 2022

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a notification for 18 posts of Assistant/Junior Manager and Others. Interested and eligible candidates with requisite educational qualification as given on the notification can apply online on or before 16th August 2022.

Link: BDL Recruitment 2022:Apply Online For Assistant/Junior Manager and Others@bdl-india.in







Job Number 4: CCRAS Recruitment 2022

Central Council For Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has released notification for the 38 Posts including Pharmacist, Research Officer (Ayurveda), Panchakarma Technician and Research Officer (Information Technology). Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before 14 August 2022.

Link: CCRAS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Research Officer, Pharmacist & Others @ccras.nic.in







Job Number 3: GRSE Recruitment 2022

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has invited online application for various 58 posts including Technician, Supervisor and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 July 2022.

Link: GRSE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Technician, Supervisor & Others







Job Number 2: PGDAV DU Recruitment 2022

PGDAV College, DU is recruiting for the 85 post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines in the institution. Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply to the post on or before 05 August 2022.



Link: PGDAV DU Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 85 Assistant Professor Post@pgdavcollege.edu.in





Job Number 1: AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2022

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani has invited application for the 89 Group A posts including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 August 2022.

Link: AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 89 Group A Posts @aiimskalyani.edu.in, Check Eligibility



