Top 5 Govt Jobs of the day - 20 January 2022: 1800+ Vacancies for Apprenitce, Asst Operator, Head Operator & Other Posts

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the day - 20 January 2022 here. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the day - 20 January 2022 brings various jobs in central and state government organisations. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th/12th/Graduate/Post Graduate or equivalent can submit applications through the prescribed format before the last date.

Today, the major job of the day is from Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The commission is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Mines Officer, Professor, Principal and Reader. UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Online Application Link has been activated on uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 16 February 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks for reference.

For Reference: UPPSC Mines Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, 19 Vacancies Notified

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring candidates for 626 vacancies for Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in the States & Union Territory of North India Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications through the online mode on or before 31 January 2022. After submission of the application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For Reference: IOCL Northern Region Recruitment 2022 for 626 Apprentice Posts @iocl.com, Check Application Link Here

Further, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is seeking a job opportunity for recruitment to the post of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in the Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre - Advertisement of 2022. Candidates holding qualification of three Year Engineering Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical/Computer Science/IT/Mechanical from recognized University can apply to the posts through the online mode by 28 February 2022.

For Reference: UP Police Head Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT, 936 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @uppbp.gov.in

Moreover, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Village Health Nurse (for Differently Abled Person category only). Candidates holding the qualification of ANM from Government or Government approved private Auxiliary Nurse Midwife school which is recognized by Indian Nursing Council; For those who have acquired Auxiliary Nurse qualification prior 15 November 2012 SSLC with 18 months Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/Multipurpose Health Workers (Female) course; Midwife / Multipurpose Health Workers (Female). The last date of application submission is 9 February 2022.

For Reference: TN MRB Village Health Nurse Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 39 Vacancies @mrbonline.in

Lastly, H.P. State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) is hiring candidates for the post of Steno-Typist and Junior Office Assistant (JOA). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on hpslsarecruitment.in on or before 28 February 2022.

For Reference: HPSLSA Recruitment 2022 for JOA and Steno-Typist Posts, Apply Online @himachal.nic.in

