Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-20 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 3200+ Various Jobs @IOCL, PGCIL,CSL and Others

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 20 October 2023: Candidates who are looking for government jobs have the opportunity to apply for more than 3100+vacancies announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 October 2023. You have golden opportunity to apply for these major posts which are available in leading orgainsation of the country including IOCL, PGCIL,CSL and Others
One of the major job attractions for today's Top Five Government Jobs 2023 is 1720 posts released by the Indian Oil Corporation.
Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.
Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.
CSL Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|CSL
|Posts Name
|Apprentice Posts
|Number of Posts
|145
|Last Date
|October 31, 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
PGCIL Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|PGCIL
|Posts Name
|Engineer Trainee
|Number of Posts
|184
|Last Date
|November 10, 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
AAICLAS Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|AAICLAS
|Posts Name
|Assistant
|Number of Posts
|436
|Last Date
|15 November 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
BFUHS Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|BFUHS
|Posts Name
|Multi Purpose Health Worker Posts
|Number of Posts
|806
|Last Date
|October 31, 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here
IOCL Recruitment 2023
|Organisation
|IOCL
|Posts Name
|Apprentice Posts
|Number of Posts
|1720
|Last Date
|20 November 2023
|Details Notification
|Click Here