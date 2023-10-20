Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-20 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 3200+ Various Jobs @IOCL, PGCIL,CSL and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 October 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 20 October 2023: Candidates who are looking for government jobs have the opportunity to apply for more than 3100+vacancies announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 October 2023. You have golden opportunity to apply for these major posts which are available in leading orgainsation of the country including IOCL, PGCIL,CSL and Others

One of the major job attractions for today's Top Five Government Jobs 2023 is 1720 posts released by the Indian Oil Corporation.

Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

CSL Recruitment 2023

Organisation CSL Posts Name Apprentice Posts Number of Posts 145 Last Date October 31, 2023 Details Notification Click Here

PGCIL Recruitment 2023

Organisation PGCIL Posts Name Engineer Trainee Number of Posts 184 Last Date November 10, 2023 Details Notification Click Here

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023

Organisation AAICLAS Posts Name Assistant Number of Posts 436 Last Date 15 November 2023 Details Notification Click Here

BFUHS Recruitment 2023

Organisation BFUHS Posts Name Multi Purpose Health Worker Posts Number of Posts 806 Last Date October 31, 2023 Details Notification Click Here

IOCL Recruitment 2023