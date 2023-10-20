Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-20 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 3200+ Various Jobs @IOCL, PGCIL,CSL and Others

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 20 October 2023: Candidates who are looking for government jobs have the opportunity to apply for more than  3100+vacancies announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 October 2023. You have golden opportunity to apply for these major posts which are available in leading orgainsation of the country including IOCL, PGCIL,CSL and Others

One of the major job attractions for today's Top Five Government Jobs 2023 is 1720 posts released by the Indian Oil Corporation.

Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for. 

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts. 

CSL Recruitment 2023

Organisation CSL
Posts Name Apprentice Posts
Number of Posts  145 
Last Date  October 31, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

PGCIL  Recruitment 2023

Organisation PGCIL 
Posts Name Engineer Trainee  
Number of Posts   184
Last Date  November 10, 2023 
Details Notification  Click Here 

AAICLAS Recruitment 2023

Organisation AAICLAS
Posts Name  Assistant  
Number of Posts  436
Last Date  15 November 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

BFUHS Recruitment 2023

Organisation BFUHS
Posts Name Multi Purpose Health Worker Posts
Number of Posts  806 
Last Date  October 31, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

IOCL Recruitment 2023

Organisation IOCL
Posts Name  Apprentice Posts
Number of Posts  1720
Last Date  20 November 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

 

